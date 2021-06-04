TI’s 16nm Sitara AM64x offers up to 2x -A53, up to 4x Cortex-R5F, and a Cortex-M4F core for FuSa and ships with a Linux SDK and choice of $99 and $299 eval kits. Phytec, SolidRun, and TQ have also unveiled AM64x based modules. The Texas Instruments Sitara AM64x was announced on Embedded Computing in early May, but we did not hear about it until TQ Embedded sent us an announcement this week for a TQMa64xx module based on the new SoC. Then we saw that TI quietly announced the industrial-focused AM64x in a February blog post and has posted “preview” product pages for the 5x AM64x models. We also see that Phytec has posted a product page for a PhyCore-AM64X module and SolidRun has a page for an AM64x SOM.

Skateboards are great for going in a straight line, or gently curving one way or the other, but Proto G Engineering’s “omnidirectional board” takes things to a whole new level. Thanks to four 3D-printed Mecanum-style hub wheels, this device can not only move forwards and backwards, but can slide left and right and even spin like a tank! The system is powerful enough for human riders, but currently has some issues carrying such a load at low speeds, making it a mostly unmanned vehicle for the time being. Steering is handled by a remote control unit while a GoPro camera setup provides a first-person view. An Arduino Nano is implemented on each of the hub motors to translate RC PWM signals into the proper driver format. The Nanos also control the forward/reverse/brake pin input on the motor drivers, making this unique board possible.

Recently my 4 year-old stepson saw a kid with an RC racing car in a park. He really wanted his own, but with Christmas and his birthday still being a long way away, I decided to solve the “problem” by combining three things I’m really passionate about: LEGO, electronics and programming. In this short series of blogs I’ll describe how to build one such car using LEGO, Arduino and a bit of C++ (and Qt, of course!).

Dash to Panel GNOME Shell Extension Turns GNOME 40 Into KDE Plasma or Windows 10 If you’ve been waiting for Dash to Dock to support GNOME 40, you’ll have to wait a little longer, but there’s another great extension that now supports the latest version of the popular desktop desktop environment, Dash to Panel, which is an icon taskbar for the GNOME Shell. Once installed, Dash to Panel automatically moves GNOME’s Dash to the GNOME Panel, which is moved to the bottom of the screen to create a look similar to that of the KDE Plasma desktop environment or Windows 7 or later systems.