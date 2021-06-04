today's howtos
-
SSH with a SmartCard-HSM and EC keys
The six year-old HSM I have has support for 2048 bit only RSA keys which is enough reason to attempt using EC keys, but as Remy pointed out when he wrote the article in 2016, OpenSSH had no PKCS#11 support for them then.
It turns out my client of choice has OpenSSH_8.1p1 which isn’t recent enough either, so I install portable OpenSSH version 8.6p1.
-
Joey Hess: typed pipes in every shell
Powershell and nushell take unix piping beyond raw streams of text to structured or typed data. Is it possible to keep a traditional shell like bash and still get typed pipes?
I think it is possible, and I'm now surprised noone seems to have done it yet. This is a fairly detailed design for how to do it. I've not implemented it yet. RFC.
-
Stephen Smoogen: Working with Raspberry PI4 systems
While my current work is aimed at ARM-64 hardware, many of the boards are not Server Ready Hardware and thus do not have things like EUFI to boot, ACPI to query the hardware stack, or various other things which are added later as firmware updates. They also end up having ‘developer kit boards’ of US$6000.00+ systems which having one at home is hard to justify. {Sorry kid, no college this semester… Dad bought himself a board that the customer may dump next week.}
In looking for proxy systems, my team has been focusing first on the classic ARM for small projects: The Raspberry Pi. The raspberry pi4 with 4 GB of ram works out as a proxy for all kinds of ‘low-end’ systems where you may need to play with a small GPU and try to make it work with a Server Ready operating system like CentOS Stream.
-
How to update the Discord app on Linux
Do you use Discord on Linux? Do you need to update to the latest features but don’t know how? We can help! Follow along in this guide as we go over how to update Discord on Linux!
-
How to install Veloren on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Veloren on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to Set Up Razer Devices on Linux for Lighting Effects
You have a shiny new Razer hardware, but you cannot find the Razer Synapse software for Linux. And you end up with no proper RGB sync and do not get to customize it. What do you do?
Well, for certain functionalities, like adding macros to your mouse, you will still need access to Razer Synapse (on Windows or macOS).
But, to tweak a few other options like macros for the keyboard, changing the DPI of your mouse, or lighting effects, you can easily set up your Razer peripherals on Linux.
-
How To Install and Configure Drupal on Fedora 34/33 – TecAdmin
Drupal is a free and open-source content management system (CMS), is flexible for building blogs and websites. It is written in PHP programming language and uses MySQL as a backend database. Drupal is available with thousands of add-ons, which makes it highly customizable.
You can deploy Drupal on any web server that supports the PHP programming language. In this tutorial, we will provide you with steps to install Drupal with Apache on Fedora Linux systems.
-
How to deliver decision services with Kogito | Red Hat Developer
This article is the first of two presenting new support for developing decision services in Red Hat Business Automation Manager and Red Hat Process Automation Manager. We specifically address support for the Decision Model and Notation (DMN) standard. Process Automation Manager now supports Kogito's cloud-native runtime engine for creating rules, decisions, and resource-planning optimization solutions based on the Predictive Model Markup Language (PMML).
We'll present an example using Kogito with Drools Rules Language, both backed by the KIE group. By expanding Kogito with the power of Quarkus, you can enjoy hot-reload during the development phase and compile decision services into fast, lightweight services.
For resource planning, Process Automation Manager 7.11 brings full support for OptaPlanner 8, the most recent version of this artificial intelligence (AI) constraint solver technology.
All these new features are now part of the Red Hat Process Automation stack.
-
How to install htop on Almalinux or Rocky 8 - Linux Shout
htop is a lightweight to available for Linux systems to show a dynamic overview of the running processes and the system resources used. Compared to the classic top this process manager offers some convenient functions. Here we see the steps to install it on AlmaLinux, CentOS, 8, Rocky, Oracle, or RHEL.
The program has a ncurses interface, ncurses stands for new curses, it is a free C – program library to a character-based user interface (Text user interface – TUI) independently of the illustrative text terminal or terminal emulator display. Htop can easily be operated with the keyboard without having to type long commands. If htop is started in a terminal within a desktop environment, the mouse can also be used. If you want to use the mouse in a virtual terminal, gpm must be installed.
-
How to install Gitlab on FreeBSD - Unixcop Unixcop
GitLab is a web based version control system and collaborative software development based on Git. Its features include things like the code repository, wiki or issue-tracking system. In this article I will show you how to install the Community Edition of GitLab on FreeBSD.
-
How to install Joomla 3.9 on Ubuntu 20.04
Joomla is an award-winning content management system (CMS) that is used for making dynamic websites. It is open-source and is available for free under GPL (general public license). It is based on a model–view–controller framework. It powers millions of websites around the world. It can be used to develop websites for different purposes like business websites, online magazines, e-commerce, portals etc. Joomla has large community of users to provide support.
-
How to resize and growing disks in FreeBSD - Unixcop
I work a lot with virtual nachines. In fact, most of my servers are virtual machines (last time I’ve counted, there where around 100vms) running on top of four physical servers and couple of SAN/NAS. Sometimes you -or the one who asked for the machine- underestimate the hardware resources needed. Or simply after a while you end up with a nice “Filesystem full” error.
In this article I’ll show how to resize a partition and grow the filesystem to get more free space.
-
yum/dnf Package Manager Basics
Every modern Linux distribution comes with a set of tools for installing and updating software. Such tools are called package managers.
Package managers help you find software, download it to your computer and install or upgrade it. When a certain software package can’t work without additional components, relevant software packages will be installed automatically.
In Red Hat family of operating systems the package manager is called yum. In recent years it’s been replaced with backward-compatible tool called dnf.
-
Copy A File To Multiple Directories In Command Line On Linux
In this brief guide, we will discuss how to copy a file to multiple directories from command line using find, cp, echo, xargs and tee commands on Linux.
The other day I wanted to copy some videos to different folders in my Arch Linux desktop. As you already know, we can easily do it by right-clicking on the file, select Copy option from the context menu and paste it on the destination directory/folder.
However, I'd like to know if there are any other way to copy the file into multiple directories in one go. I thought It would help when I want to copy a single file into number of different directories at once. I did a few web searches and come up with following solutions.
-
Defining and distributing SELinux policies - Linux Concept
Enabling SELinux does not automatically start the enforcement of access. If SELinux is enabled and it cannot find a policy, it will refuse to start because the policy defines the behavior of the system (what SELinux should allow). SELinux policies are generally distributed in a compiled form (just like with software) as policy modules. These modules are then aggregated into a single policy store and loaded in memory to allow SELinux to enforce the policy rules on the system.
-
Install NVIDIA Drivers on Debian / Ubuntu / Linux Mint / LMDE [Manual Install] – If Not True Then False
This is guide, howto install NVIDIA proprietary drivers on Debian Sid/11/10, Ubuntu 21.10/21.04/20.10, Linux Mint 20.1, LMDE 4 and disable Nouveau driver. This guide works with GeForce 8/9/200/300/400/500/600/700/800/900/10/20/30 series cards. This is alternative way to install NVIDIA drivers, because Debian based Linux distros have NVIDIA drivers directly from repos too.
-
The ultimate guide to EAPI 8
Three years ago, I had the pleasure of announcing EAPI 7 as a major step forward in our ebuild language. It introduced preliminary support for cross-compilation, it finally provided good replacements for the last Portagisms in ebuilds and it included many small changes that made ebuilds simpler.
Only a year and a half later, I have started working on the initial EAPI 8 feature set. Similarly to EAPI 6, EAPI 8 was supposed to focus on small changes and improvements. The two killer features listed below were already proposed at the time. I have prepared a few patches to the specification, as well as the initial implementation of the respective features for Portage. Unfortunately, the work stalled at the time.
Finally, as a result of surplus of free time last month, I was able to resume the work. Along with Ulrich Müller, we have quickly prepared the EAPI 8 feature set, got it pre-approved, prepared the specification and implemented all the features in Portage and pkgcore. Last Sunday, the Council has approved EAPI 8 and it's now ready for ~arch use.
What's there in EAPI 8? Well, for a start we have install-time dependencies (IDEPEND) that fill a gap in our cross-compilation design. Then, selective fetch/mirror restriction make it easier to combine proprietary and free distfiles in a single package. PROPERTIES and RESTRICT are now accumulated across eclasses reducing confusion for eclass writers. There's dosym -r to create relative symlinks conveniently from dynamic paths. Plus bunch of other improvements, updates and cleanups.
-
Linux package management with dnf | Opensource.com
Installing an application on a computer system is pretty simple. You copy files from an archive (like a .zip file) onto the target computer in a place the operating system expects there to be applications. Because many of us are accustomed to having fancy installer "wizards" to help us get software on our computers, the process seems like it should be technically more complex than it is.
What is complex, though, is the issue of what makes up an application. What users think of as a single application actually contains code borrowing from software libraries (i.e., .so files on Linux, .dll files on Windows, and .dylib on macOS) scattered throughout an operating system.
So that users don't have to worry about that veritable matrix of interdependent code, Linux uses a package management system to track what application needs what library, and which library or application has security or feature updates, and what extra data files were installed with each software title. A package manager is, essentially, an installer wizard. They're easy to use, they provide both graphical interfaces and terminal-based interfaces, and they make your life easier. The better you know your distribution's package manager, the easier your life gets.
-
GNU Projects: Coreutils, Taler, and gdbm
Android Leftovers
Kernel: LWN and Phoronix Article (Without Paywall and New, Respectively)
7 Best Free and Open Source HTML Editors
An HTML editor is computer software for creating web pages. As this type of editor helps to remove the frustration out of creating web pages, it represents an indispensable tool for graphic and web designers. Specialized HTML editors provide convenience and added functionality. There are three main types of HTML editors. The most common type is the WYSIWYG HTML editor. Here the editor provides an editing interface which resembles how the page will be displayed in a web browser. This is achieved by embedding a layout engine. For example, in the case of BlueGriffon, the layout engine that is used is Gecko, which is also used in the Firefox web browser. The other types of editor are text source editors and object editors.
