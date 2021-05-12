IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Red Hat Shares ― Kubernetes in depth
According to the 2021 Kubernetes Adoption Survey by Portworx (PDF), 68% of IT professionals increased their Kubernetes use due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the third-annual Red Hat State of Enterprise Open Source report found that the use of containers and Kubernetes is likely to continue growing throughout this year.
Shipwright: A framework for building container images on Kubernetes | Red Hat Developer
The container ecosystem explosion began with developers running docker build and docker push on their local machines. But increasingly, developers have discovered the benefits of building container images remotely in the cloud, such as better automation, supply chain security, visibility and observability, increased efficiency from caching, and more.
With supply chain security becoming a hot topic in 2021, operators don't want to manage and secure a separate bespoke build infrastructure. In the past, this "build infrastructure" has sometimes been as simple as a shared computer running under a developer's desk. However, that build environment was difficult to manage, upgrade, and secure. Furthermore, often, it ran with very privileged access to production environments, making it a prime target for attackers.
Instead, operators want to lean on the tools and experience they've gained to secure and observe their production environments running on Kubernetes. Moving container image builds into the cluster is a natural fit, but running docker build in a cluster can be very hard to secure properly.
To meet this need, engineers from the Red Hat OpenShift build and IBM Cloud Code Engine teams developed Shipwright.
Stories from the amazing world of release-monitoring.org #11 – Fedora Community Blog
The sun is shining on the land as I walk through the streets of one of the cities on Anitya. My staff is doing clinking sounds on the stone road under my feet. Everything looks peacefully and seems to be in order. This is how I like it.
Not many citizens have noticed my humble presence. The life here is too busy and I’m a frequent guest in these parts. My steps are going towards the local tavern. I know who will wait for me there and this makes my heart happy. Traveler is always coming back to visit me and his visits are always good way to spent my time.
The tavern is a little dark like most of the taverns in these parts of the land. I looked around searching the faces sitting here, looking for the one that seems familiar to me. I found it! Traveler was sitting in corner sipping his pint of beer and looking at the fire crackling in the heart of the tavern. I came closer to his table: “Hello traveler, it’s nice to meet you again. It was few months till we saw each other last time. The times were busy, but I have plenty of good news for you. I know you want to know what is happening around. So let’s begin.” I sat on the stool beside his table and started talking.
Learn more about your Linux system with inxi | Enable Sysadmin
Gathering information about Linux systems is an essential sysadmin task. There are many tools that can help in this regard. However, one command that can gather a lot of information with only a few options and parameters is inxi.
The inxi tool is a full-featured CLI utility that displays all kinds of system information in your console/terminal/shell or in your IRC client. It gathers this information from a variety of sources about your system, so you can see what you want in an easy-to-use format.
Low-code and no-code tools: 4 considerations for CIOs | The Enterprisers Project
As CIOs look for ways to help their teams maximize software delivery efforts, low-code/no-code tools offer a compelling solution for some organizations. In addition to empowering “citizen developers” with few or even no development skills, low-code/no-code tools can help experienced developers maximize outputs and scale.
For the CIO, the decision to adopt low-code/no-code depends on organizational challenges, risk management, and needs among DevOps teams. To get some high-level insights, I asked several DevOps Institute Ambassadors for some factors CIOs should consider when it comes to low-code/no-code adoption.
Linux sysadmins: 6 reasons you should write technical articles | Enable Sysadmin
My goal is to convince you to write articles—specifically, technical articles. The six reasons to write technical articles also apply to other types of written pieces, such as documentation and project proposals. I can't promise that you'll become a billionaire or that this will improve your romantic life, but the benefits for you will be higher than for those who choose not to write.
Why should you put effort into something that is voluntary work and (apparently) won't help you pay your bills?
Below, I give you six reasons to write, or in some cases, remind you of what you already know.
Write for Fedora Magazine, please!
Fedora Magazine is always looking for content to publish from the Fedora Community as well as from Fedora Project. This content comes from the community members like you. I’d like to begin with how I got started writing for Fedora Magazine, highlighting the community interaction that led to it, and finishing with my thoughts on the results. Also, the content itself, what is it Fedora Magazine is looking for specifically? What steps does a community member need to take to contribute? What is the process that an article follows?
The State of Kubernetes Security
Twice each year for its State of Kubernetes Security report, StackRox examines how companies are adopting Kubernetes, containers and cloud-native technologies while meeting the challenges of securing these environments.
Prior to being acquired by Red Hat, StackRox surveyed more than 500 DevOps, engineering and security professionals for the summer 2021 report, uncovering new findings about what keeps IT leaders up at night when it comes to containers and how organizations are embracing DevSecOps initiatives to protect their cloud-native environments. The full report is available here and we’ve highlighted some of the key findings below.
Old school lessons for modern architectures
More than a decade ago, the launch of public cloud services was the beginning of a seismic shift in the foundation of IT architectures. It was a natural evolution - the first SaaS services started in the late 1990s and virtual machines (which had been around since the 1970s) began growing in popularity for optimizing physical server resources. But virtual machines and even SaaS still had the central core of a traditional IT infrastructure, building on physical systems in server rooms and data centers.
Public cloud introduced a new, decentralized architecture with built-in services and self-service catalogs. The adoption has changed the nature of IT infrastructure. Red Hat's 2021 Global Tech Outlook report shows that a majority of our customers have a cloud strategy that involves one or more public clouds and 17% that have a private cloud strategy.
But cloud services introduce other challenges for system administrators (and for IT leaders planning projects or trying to manage budgets) because the very thing that makes cloud so easy to adopt makes it very difficult to manage.
Explore Red Hat's virtual training and certification options
If there’s one thing the past year has taught professionals across the globe, it’s that it is time to rethink how they work. Virtual has become a standard method of working and learning, and its flexibility has made it the new norm. Red Hat Training and Certification has sought to adapt to how global events have changed the requirements of our audience. This post will highlight some enhancements we’ve made to help you and your organization remain competitive in today’s economy.
As software becomes more and more complex, IT teams have to keep up with the increasing demands of their organization. Maintaining high technical proficiency can help ensure success, both individually and organizationally. Therefore, high-quality technical training is imperative for developing the skills necessary to keep up with industry trends and practices.
Whether teams or individuals are expanding on a current skill set or looking to develop an entirely new one, Red Hat Training and Certification can help you on any technical professional development journey.
Week 3 & 4 — Madeline Peck
Decided to combine two weeks into one blog post because unfortunately my grandmother passed away on the 4th and I took some time off to help and be with my family.
Last week I was able to talk to Gabbie about the details for the Research Podcast thumbnails! Super exciting but I’m just awaiting the reference photos of the first few guests and then I can draw up a proper schedule.
I’ve been chugging along on the Kubernetes coloring book.
I worked on the new pride fedora logo and I came up with these below but honestly, they were relatively simple. Going over the previous ticket there was some debate about how much could be done with the logo, and my skills with Inkscape are still slowwwww and simple since I use it for drawing the majority of the time. Honestly, the worst thing is when you know it’s possible to do something in a program but not sure how, and Google is your best friend. But the ticket is here and Mo has come up with some really great variations!
Fedora Cloud 35 Approved To Use Btrfs By Default - Phoronix
Last month plans were published for Fedora Cloud 35 to use the Btrfs file-system by default, similar to Fedora Workstation using Btrfs by default for several releases. That plan has now been signed off on by FESCo allowing for this change to happen.
Deploy self-hosted GitHub Actions runners for Red Hat OpenShift [Ed: Red Hat is not competing with Microsoft and proprietary software; instead it is embracing both]
To date, Red Hat has released a series of GitHub Actions and an OpenShift starter workflow to ease integrating Red Hat OpenShift with GitHub’s popular CI/CD platform. Since the initial announcement, we’ve been hard at work responding to community feedback to improve our existing actions as well as adding a few new ones.
In addition to our direct work, we've implemented a way to self-host GitHub Actions runners on a Red Hat OpenShift cluster so you can run workflows on your own cluster instead of GitHub's.
IT metrics: 5 measurement mistakes to avoid
In a world fueled by data, enterprises that aren’t measuring and analyzing their performance are doomed to fall behind their competitors. Without the consistent refinement enabled by accurate, insightful measurements, companies are likely to stagnate and miss opportunities for growth.
However, not all technology metrics are created equal, and a poor measurement strategy can be nearly as problematic as having no strategy at all. Even the best tools are useless in the hands of an inept craftsman, which is why modern enterprises must develop a well-considered measurement approach tied to business outcomes.
On the other hand, collecting too few measurements could lead to biased or distorted results. Zeroing in on just a couple of performance metrics leads to a lack of context, meaning the insights provided by these data points could lead your enterprise astray. Finding the right scope of measurements for your team means finding a number that is manageable but that provides a balanced view of your innovation apparatus.
