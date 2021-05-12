Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 17th of June 2021 01:26:13 PM Filed under
Red Hat
  • Red Hat Shares ― Kubernetes in depth

    According to the 2021 Kubernetes Adoption Survey by Portworx (PDF), 68% of IT professionals increased their Kubernetes use due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the third-annual Red Hat State of Enterprise Open Source report found that the use of containers and Kubernetes is likely to continue growing throughout this year.

  • Shipwright: A framework for building container images on Kubernetes | Red Hat Developer

    The container ecosystem explosion began with developers running docker build and docker push on their local machines. But increasingly, developers have discovered the benefits of building container images remotely in the cloud, such as better automation, supply chain security, visibility and observability, increased efficiency from caching, and more.

    With supply chain security becoming a hot topic in 2021, operators don't want to manage and secure a separate bespoke build infrastructure. In the past, this "build infrastructure" has sometimes been as simple as a shared computer running under a developer's desk. However, that build environment was difficult to manage, upgrade, and secure. Furthermore, often, it ran with very privileged access to production environments, making it a prime target for attackers.

    Instead, operators want to lean on the tools and experience they've gained to secure and observe their production environments running on Kubernetes. Moving container image builds into the cluster is a natural fit, but running docker build in a cluster can be very hard to secure properly.

    To meet this need, engineers from the Red Hat OpenShift build and IBM Cloud Code Engine teams developed Shipwright.

  • Stories from the amazing world of release-monitoring.org #11 – Fedora Community Blog

    The sun is shining on the land as I walk through the streets of one of the cities on Anitya. My staff is doing clinking sounds on the stone road under my feet. Everything looks peacefully and seems to be in order. This is how I like it.

    Not many citizens have noticed my humble presence. The life here is too busy and I’m a frequent guest in these parts. My steps are going towards the local tavern. I know who will wait for me there and this makes my heart happy. Traveler is always coming back to visit me and his visits are always good way to spent my time.

    The tavern is a little dark like most of the taverns in these parts of the land. I looked around searching the faces sitting here, looking for the one that seems familiar to me. I found it! Traveler was sitting in corner sipping his pint of beer and looking at the fire crackling in the heart of the tavern. I came closer to his table: “Hello traveler, it’s nice to meet you again. It was few months till we saw each other last time. The times were busy, but I have plenty of good news for you. I know you want to know what is happening around. So let’s begin.” I sat on the stool beside his table and started talking.

  • Learn more about your Linux system with inxi | Enable Sysadmin

    Gathering information about Linux systems is an essential sysadmin task. There are many tools that can help in this regard. However, one command that can gather a lot of information with only a few options and parameters is inxi.

    The inxi tool is a full-featured CLI utility that displays all kinds of system information in your console/terminal/shell or in your IRC client. It gathers this information from a variety of sources about your system, so you can see what you want in an easy-to-use format.

  • Low-code and no-code tools: 4 considerations for CIOs | The Enterprisers Project

    As CIOs look for ways to help their teams maximize software delivery efforts, low-code/no-code tools offer a compelling solution for some organizations. In addition to empowering “citizen developers” with few or even no development skills, low-code/no-code tools can help experienced developers maximize outputs and scale.

    For the CIO, the decision to adopt low-code/no-code depends on organizational challenges, risk management, and needs among DevOps teams. To get some high-level insights, I asked several DevOps Institute Ambassadors for some factors CIOs should consider when it comes to low-code/no-code adoption.

  • Linux sysadmins: 6 reasons you should write technical articles | Enable Sysadmin

    My goal is to convince you to write articles—specifically, technical articles. The six reasons to write technical articles also apply to other types of written pieces, such as documentation and project proposals. I can't promise that you'll become a billionaire or that this will improve your romantic life, but the benefits for you will be higher than for those who choose not to write.

    Why should you put effort into something that is voluntary work and (apparently) won't help you pay your bills?

    Below, I give you six reasons to write, or in some cases, remind you of what you already know.

  • Write for Fedora Magazine, please!

    Fedora Magazine is always looking for content to publish from the Fedora Community as well as from Fedora Project. This content comes from the community members like you. I’d like to begin with how I got started writing for Fedora Magazine, highlighting the community interaction that led to it, and finishing with my thoughts on the results. Also, the content itself, what is it Fedora Magazine is looking for specifically? What steps does a community member need to take to contribute? What is the process that an article follows?

  • The State of Kubernetes Security

    Twice each year for its State of Kubernetes Security report, StackRox examines how companies are adopting Kubernetes, containers and cloud-native technologies while meeting the challenges of securing these environments.

    Prior to being acquired by Red Hat, StackRox surveyed more than 500 DevOps, engineering and security professionals for the summer 2021 report, uncovering new findings about what keeps IT leaders up at night when it comes to containers and how organizations are embracing DevSecOps initiatives to protect their cloud-native environments. The full report is available here and we’ve highlighted some of the key findings below.

  • Old school lessons for modern architectures

    More than a decade ago, the launch of public cloud services was the beginning of a seismic shift in the foundation of IT architectures. It was a natural evolution - the first SaaS services started in the late 1990s and virtual machines (which had been around since the 1970s) began growing in popularity for optimizing physical server resources. But virtual machines and even SaaS still had the central core of a traditional IT infrastructure, building on physical systems in server rooms and data centers.

    Public cloud introduced a new, decentralized architecture with built-in services and self-service catalogs. The adoption has changed the nature of IT infrastructure. Red Hat's 2021 Global Tech Outlook report shows that a majority of our customers have a cloud strategy that involves one or more public clouds and 17% that have a private cloud strategy.

    But cloud services introduce other challenges for system administrators (and for IT leaders planning projects or trying to manage budgets) because the very thing that makes cloud so easy to adopt makes it very difficult to manage.

  • Explore Red Hat's virtual training and certification options

    If there’s one thing the past year has taught professionals across the globe, it’s that it is time to rethink how they work. Virtual has become a standard method of working and learning, and its flexibility has made it the new norm. Red Hat Training and Certification has sought to adapt to how global events have changed the requirements of our audience. This post will highlight some enhancements we’ve made to help you and your organization remain competitive in today’s economy.

    As software becomes more and more complex, IT teams have to keep up with the increasing demands of their organization. Maintaining high technical proficiency can help ensure success, both individually and organizationally. Therefore, high-quality technical training is imperative for developing the skills necessary to keep up with industry trends and practices.

    Whether teams or individuals are expanding on a current skill set or looking to develop an entirely new one, Red Hat Training and Certification can help you on any technical professional development journey.

  • Week 3 & 4 — Madeline Peck

    Decided to combine two weeks into one blog post because unfortunately my grandmother passed away on the 4th and I took some time off to help and be with my family.

    Last week I was able to talk to Gabbie about the details for the Research Podcast thumbnails! Super exciting but I’m just awaiting the reference photos of the first few guests and then I can draw up a proper schedule.

    I’ve been chugging along on the Kubernetes coloring book.

    [...]

    I worked on the new pride fedora logo and I came up with these below but honestly, they were relatively simple. Going over the previous ticket there was some debate about how much could be done with the logo, and my skills with Inkscape are still slowwwww and simple since I use it for drawing the majority of the time. Honestly, the worst thing is when you know it’s possible to do something in a program but not sure how, and Google is your best friend. But the ticket is here and Mo has come up with some really great variations!

  • Fedora Cloud 35 Approved To Use Btrfs By Default - Phoronix

    Last month plans were published for Fedora Cloud 35 to use the Btrfs file-system by default, similar to Fedora Workstation using Btrfs by default for several releases. That plan has now been signed off on by FESCo allowing for this change to happen.

  • Deploy self-hosted GitHub Actions runners for Red Hat OpenShift [Ed: Red Hat is not competing with Microsoft and proprietary software; instead it is embracing both]

    To date, Red Hat has released a series of GitHub Actions and an OpenShift starter workflow to ease integrating Red Hat OpenShift with GitHub’s popular CI/CD platform. Since the initial announcement, we’ve been hard at work responding to community feedback to improve our existing actions as well as adding a few new ones.

    In addition to our direct work, we've implemented a way to self-host GitHub Actions runners on a Red Hat OpenShift cluster so you can run workflows on your own cluster instead of GitHub's.

  • IT metrics: 5 measurement mistakes to avoid

    In a world fueled by data, enterprises that aren’t measuring and analyzing their performance are doomed to fall behind their competitors. Without the consistent refinement enabled by accurate, insightful measurements, companies are likely to stagnate and miss opportunities for growth.

    However, not all technology metrics are created equal, and a poor measurement strategy can be nearly as problematic as having no strategy at all. Even the best tools are useless in the hands of an inept craftsman, which is why modern enterprises must develop a well-considered measurement approach tied to business outcomes.

    [...]

    On the other hand, collecting too few measurements could lead to biased or distorted results. Zeroing in on just a couple of performance metrics leads to a lack of context, meaning the insights provided by these data points could lead your enterprise astray. Finding the right scope of measurements for your team means finding a number that is manageable but that provides a balanced view of your innovation apparatus.

»

More in Tux Machines

GNU Projects: Coreutils, Taler, and gdbm

  • Rewriting the GNU Coreutils in Rust

    As movement toward memory-safe languages, and Rust in particular, continues to grow, it is worth looking at one of the larger scale efforts to port C code that has existed for decades to Rust. The uutils project aims to rewrite all of the individual utilities included in the GNU Coreutils project in Rust. Originally created by Jordi Boggiano in 2013, the project aims to provide drop-in replacements for the Coreutils programs, adding the data-race protection and memory safety that Rust provides. Many readers will be familiar with the Coreutils project. It includes the basic file, process, and text manipulation programs that are expected to exist on every GNU-based operating system. The Coreutils project was created to consolidate three sets of tools that were previously offered separately, Fileutils, Textutils, and Shellutils, along with some other miscellaneous utilities. Many of the programs that are included in the project, such as rm, du, ls, and cat, have been around for multiple decades and, though other implementations exist, these utilities are not available for platforms like Windows in their original form. Collectively, the Coreutils programs are seen as low-hanging fruit where a working Rust-based version can be produced in a reasonable amount of time. The requirements for each utility are clear and many of the them are conceptually straightforward, although that's not to suggest that the work is easy. While a lot of progress has been made to get uutils into a usable state, it will take some time for it to reach the stability and maturity of Coreutils. The use of Rust for this project will help to speed this process along since a huge swathe of possible memory errors and other undefined behavior is eliminated entirely. It also opens the door to the use of efficient, race-free multithreading which has the potential to speed up some of the programs under certain conditions. The uutils rewrite also provides an opportunity to not just reimplement Coreutils but to also enhance the functionality of some of the utilities to yield a better user experience, while maintaining compatibility with the GNU versions. For example, feature requests that have long been rejected in the Coreutils project, like adding a progress bar option for utilities like mv and cp, are currently being entertained in this Rust rewrite.

  • 2021-6: SUERF Policy Brief "How to issue a privacy-preserving central bank digital currency" published

    We are happy to announce the publication of our policy brief on "How to issue a privacy-preserving central bank digital currency" by The European Money and Finance Forum. Many central banks are currently investigating Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and possible designs. A recent survey conducted by the European Central Bank has found that both citizens and professionals consider privacy the most important feature of a CBDC. We show how a central bank could issue a CBDC that would be easily scalable and allow the preservation of a key feature of physical cash: transaction privacy. At the same time the proposed design would meet regulatory requirements and thus offer an appropriate balance between privacy and legal compliance.

  • gdbm @ Savannah: Version 1.20

    Version 1.20 is available for download.

Android Leftovers

Kernel: LWN and Phoronix Article (Without Paywall and New, Respectively)

  • Auditing io_uring

    The io_uring subsystem, first introduced in 2019, has quickly become the leading way to perform high-bandwidth, asynchronous I/O. It has drawn the attention of many developers, including, more recently, those who are focused more on security than performance. Now some members of the security community are lamenting a perceived lack of thought about security support in io_uring, and are trying to remedy that shortcoming by adding audit and Linux security module support there. That process is proving difficult, and has raised the prospect of an unpleasant fallback solution. The Linux audit mechanism allows the monitoring and logging of all significant activity on the system. If somebody wants to know, for example, who looked at a specific file, an audit-enabled system can provide answers. This capability is required to obtain any of a number of security certifications which, in turn, are crucial if one wants to deploy Linux in certain types of security-conscious settings. It is probably fair to say that a relatively small percentage of Linux systems have auditing turned on, but distributors, almost without exception, enable auditing in their kernels. The audit mechanism relies, in turn, on a large array of hooks sprinkled throughout the kernel source. Whenever an event that may be of interest occurs, it is reported via the appropriate hook to the audit code. There, a set of rules loaded from user space controls which events are reported to user space. When io_uring was being developed (which is still happening now, of course), the developers involved were deeply concerned about performance and functionality. Supporting security features like auditing was not at the top of their list, so they duly neglected to add the needed hooks — or to think about how auditing could be supported in a way consistent with the performance goals. Now that io_uring is showing up in more distributor kernels (and, in particular, the sorts of kernels where auditing is relatively likely to be enabled), security-oriented developers are starting to worry about it. Having io_uring serve as a way to circumvent the otherwise all-seeing audit eye does not seem like a good way to maintain those security certifications.

  • The runtime verification subsystem

    The realtime project has been the source of many of the innovations that have found their way into the core kernel in the last fifteen years or so. There is more to it than that, though; the wider realtime community is also doing interesting work in a number of areas that go beyond ensuring deterministic response. One example is Daniel Bristot de Oliveira's runtime verification patch set, which can monitor the kernel to ensure that it is behaving the way one thinks it should. Realtime development in the kernel community is a pragmatic effort to add determinism to a production system, but there is also an active academic community focused on realtime work. Academic developers often struggle to collaborate effectively with projects like the kernel, where concerns about performance, regressions, and maintainability have been the downfall of many a bright idea. As a result, there is a lot of good academic work that takes a long time to make it into a production system, if it ever does. Imagine, for a moment, a project to create a realtime system that absolutely cannot be allowed to fail; examples might include a controller for a nuclear reactor, a jetliner's flight-control system, or the image processor in a television set showing that important football game. In such a setting, it is nice to know that the system will always respond to events within the budgeted time. Simply observing that it seems to do so tends to be considered inadequate for these systems. One way to get to a higher level of assurance is to create a formal model of the system, prove mathematically that the model produces the desired results, then run that model with every scenario that can be imagined. This approach can work, but it has its difficulties: ensuring that the model properly matches the real system is a challenge in its own right and, even if the model is perfect, it is almost certain to be far too slow for any sort of exhaustive testing. The complexity of real-world systems makes this approach impractical, at best.

  • It's Good But Maybe Bad: LVFS Skyrockets With More Than 100k Firmware Updates In One Day - Phoronix

    The Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) with Fwupd has been serving on average around 40k~50k firmware updates per daay to Linux users relying on this cross-vendor, open-source firmware distribution service with FWUPD for applying firmware updates under Linux. But yesterday its usage just skyrocketed with more than 100,000 firmware updates in a single day... That's great for adoption but the motivation for the mass firmware updates may be something rough on the horizon.

  • Intel Speed Select Driver Issue Was Hurting Performance In Some HPC Benchmarks - Phoronix

    Intel's Speed Select Technology introduced since Cascade Lake for providing more granular power/performance controls was done in the name of performance but it turns out an ISST Linux driver inefficiency could lead to a 10%+ performance hit for some HPC benchmarks. Public details are scarce on this latest Intel Speed Select Technology Linux driver change but when making use of this ISST code on select systems and for unspecified HPC workloads it could lead to reported 10%+ performance penalties for some high performance computing benchmarks. The issue stems from the CPU to PCI device mapping carrying out a linear search of PCI devices on systems and in particular for massive servers this could prove to be very expensive.

  • AMDGPU For Linux 5.14 To Report Throttler Status, Many Fixes Sent Out - Phoronix

    Last week marked the end of feature work for the AMDGPU driver (and other DRM drivers) for the upcoming Linux 5.14 cycle. Sent out today though were the first set of AMDGPU fixes targeting Linux 5.14 that does include a recently talked about throttler status feature. Prior feature pull requests to DRM-Next for the AMD Radeon kernel graphics driver for Linux 5.14 included the introduction of Beige Goby and Yellow Carp GPU support, HMM SVM, more Aldebaran accelerator work, PCI Express ASPM being enabled by default, GPU hot unplug support, AMD Smart Shift support for laptops, 16 bpc support, and various other changes. Linux 5.14 will be another exciting cycle for AMD Radeon open-source driver users particularly if running newer GPUs.

7 Best Free and Open Source HTML Editors

An HTML editor is computer software for creating web pages. As this type of editor helps to remove the frustration out of creating web pages, it represents an indispensable tool for graphic and web designers. Specialized HTML editors provide convenience and added functionality. There are three main types of HTML editors. The most common type is the WYSIWYG HTML editor. Here the editor provides an editing interface which resembles how the page will be displayed in a web browser. This is achieved by embedding a layout engine. For example, in the case of BlueGriffon, the layout engine that is used is Gecko, which is also used in the Firefox web browser. The other types of editor are text source editors and object editors. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6