Cutelyst 3 is out! – Dantti's Blog
Cutelyst, the C++/Qt web framework just got a new major release.
Under the hood it now has both Qt5 and Qt6 support, but because of this a few things had to be changed, the most important one was QMap usage as a multi-key container had to be changed to QMultiMap, if you used ParamsMultiMap types or auto when assigning there’s probably little to do, one major exception is that if you still use Grantlee it might not work well, but Cutelee is there with fixes and is almost ported to Qt6.
U.S. Supreme Court sends LinkedIn data-scraping suit back to lower court
The justices threw out a lower court ruling that had barred LinkedIn from denying hiQ access to the information that LinkedIn members had made publicly available.
At issue is whether companies can use a federal anti-hacking law called the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, which prohibits accessing a computer without authorization, to block competitors from harvesting or “scraping” vast amounts of customer data from public-facing parts of a website.
The justices sent the dispute back to the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider in light of their June 4 ruling that limited the type of conduct that can be criminally prosecuted under the same law. In that case, the justices found that a person cannot be guilty of violating that law if they misuse information on a computer that they have permission to access.
ProgressUI | nintyfan
Recently, I nearly create ProgressUI – tool to setup triggers (condition/action pair) related to task of programs. Currently It’s very simple, because it supports only one kind of action – running external program. User must also type program name and parameters. In future, we would read .desktop files and allow to select from dropdown list (for example). Also, I will add possibility to invoke DBus method and allow to define method name/path/etc. in special files, so user could also select method. Also, I must enhance my set of tools in other ways – for example allowing to send watch fd to daemon, so It could report exit code of application.
Learning Awk Is Essential For Linux Users
One of my favorite command line utilities is "awk" which is a text-processing program. It is mostly used for pattern scanning and processing. In this video, I will give examples of some of the basic awk commands, and show you some of the ways that I often use awk.
GNU C Library Lands Year 2038 Handling For Legacy ABIs - Phoronix
The GNU C Library (Glibc) saw another batch of Year 2038 "Y2038" preparations on Tuesday for the Unix timestamp for when the time since 1 January 1970 can no longer be stored in a signed 32-bit integer.
There were several Y2038 patches to be merged to Glibc in the past day but ultimately the main highlight is support for 64-bit time with the legacy ABIs.
Wasmer 2.0 Released With Significantly Faster Runtime Performance, Quicker Deserialization - Phoronix
Going along with a number of other recent WebAssembly interpreter/run-time releases, Wasmer 2.0 has been released as this popular WebAssembly WASI and EmScripten run-time.
Following the recent RC, Wasmer 2.0 is now officially available. Wasmer 2.0 is quite exciting on the performance front with more optimal float handling with LLVM leading "up to +50% faster runtime speeds!" and usage of their Cranelift back-end providing another "+40% faster runtime speed." These big items plus other smaller enhancements make the Wasmer 2.0 run-time all the more exciting and performant.
Integrating sandboxed Vala apps with the host system through xdg-desktop-portals – Felipe Borges
Portals are a mechanism through which applications can interact with the host environment from within a sandbox. They give the ability to interact with data, files, and services without the need to add sandbox permissions.
Examples of capabilities that can be accessed through portals include opening files through a file chooser dialog, or printing. More information about portals can be found in Sandbox Permissions.
Some portals, such as the FileChooser one, provide an almost seamless experience without much extra code on the app side. For other portals, you usually need some code to talk to the portal’s DBus interface or use libportal.
Vala was designed specifically for the development of GNOME apps, and it has some nice syntax-sugar that makes the communication with DBus pretty simple to implement.
How to use the logging module in Python
The logging module in Python has five different log levels as standard, which can be used depending on the type and severity of the program error.
Python For Loop (with Examples) – TecAdmin
Python is a general-purpose programming language, which emphasizes making programming easy, efficient coding, and unleashes the user’s potential. Loops are the vital part of programming as it allows the user to repetitive use a set of codes using loops. So in the following article, we will see how to use for loops in python.
This Week in Rust 395
GNU Projects: Coreutils, Taler, and gdbm
Android Leftovers
Kernel: LWN and Phoronix Article (Without Paywall and New, Respectively)
7 Best Free and Open Source HTML Editors
An HTML editor is computer software for creating web pages. As this type of editor helps to remove the frustration out of creating web pages, it represents an indispensable tool for graphic and web designers. Specialized HTML editors provide convenience and added functionality. There are three main types of HTML editors. The most common type is the WYSIWYG HTML editor. Here the editor provides an editing interface which resembles how the page will be displayed in a web browser. This is achieved by embedding a layout engine. For example, in the case of BlueGriffon, the layout engine that is used is Gecko, which is also used in the Firefox web browser. The other types of editor are text source editors and object editors.
