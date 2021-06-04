today's leftovers
-
Everyone struggles!
It's been 3 weeks since I started the Outreachy internship, I've done a lot but at the same time, I don't think I've done anything.
In the first week, it was that week of setup machine, fighting with IRC to be able to send messages, sending some information necessary for Outreachy organizers. I also needed to configure my blog's RSS Feed (yes, at a time when I was in doubt whether I wanted to work with backend or frontend, I decided to learn how to develop a blog) as I use Gatsby as the base of the blog, it was relatively easy to configure the RSS (Hooray!! One thing worked \o/)
-
Blender 3.0 Likely Delayed 2 Months For Post-Lockdown Breather, Cycles X Might Land - Phoronix
The wildly successful Blender 3D open-source modeling software has been working hard towards its Blender 3.0 release but will likely now be proactively delayed to allow developers more time to relax with COVID-19 lockdowns/restrictions loosening, the possibility of developer meetups pre-3.0, and letting more changes flow into this big feature release.
-
FrostWire
There is a new application available for Sparkers: FrostWire
-
SUSE Linux Enterprise / openSUSE Leap Pursuing x86_64-v2 Optimized Libraries - Phoronix
In addition to the rolling-release openSUSE Tumbleweed looking at HWCAPS / x86-64 feature levels for being able to provide greater out-of-the-box performance by selectively loading more tuned libraries depending upon the CPU in use, SUSE Linux Enterprise / openSUSE Leap are also looking at offering similar functionality that may turn up in time for the next point release / service pack.
On the table for openSUSE Leap 15.4 / SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP4 is offering x86_64-v2 enabled libraries of important base system packages. The developers admit though that this might not all come to pass until the second update from now, Leap 15.5 / SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP5, given the work at hand.
-
Survey For openSUSE Leap 15.3 Release Closes
Our survey about the release of openSUSE Leap 15.3 has ended and the results will be discussed in a release retrospective at the openSUSE Conference in the coming days.
“I’d like to give big thanks to all of those who participated…,” wrote release manager Lubos Kocman in an email. “We’ve received 605 responses, which is almost 200 more than in 15.2. I’m grateful for the increased participation as it shows us that it makes sense to have this type of feedback loop.”
Kocman will give a talk at the openSUSE Conference on June 19 at 09:00 UTC and discuss the results.
-
Top 5 Chrome-like Browsers That Are Better Than Google Chrome in 2021
Want to switch away from Google? But, looking for something potentially better than Google Chrome (and similar) for your Linux system?
Fortunately, there are multiple Google Chrome alternatives that you can try.
Each of them brings something interesting to the table, while also keeping the fantastic compatibility Chrome is known for. Read on to find out more about these browsers.
-
My internship at the FSF, and the domino effect of thoughts — Free Software Foundation — Working together for free software
Hello! My name is Panos Alevropoulos. I was born in and live in Thessaloniki, Greece, and I am a law student at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. This is my introductory post in the course of my internship at the Free Software Foundation. Specifically, I will work remotely with the campaigns and licensing teams, contributing to areas that could benefit from someone with legal experience. The campaign I will focus on most is End Software Patents, a legal topic that I find particularly fascinating, and which I hope to delve into. In this short article, I would like to briefly recount how I came to know about free software.
In general, I have had a great interest in technology since I was a young child. I started using a computer at the age of about four (an old Mac), and then my father bought me my first personal computer when I was seven (a Windows XP system). From a very early age, I became familiar with the logic of computers, and felt the need to adapt my system to my liking (for example, I wanted the word "start" in Windows XP to be changed to spell my name -- I managed to do it by tweaking the Windows Registry). For many years, I used Windows, but slowly I realized that I was using a very closed system. The ability to configure Windows seemed to be minimal to none; when I encountered a technical problem, the information available to solve it was laconic and inadequate. Then, if I wanted to research a particular technical aspect on the Internet, I only came across Windows support sites, with bland and vague answers that not even the most familiar Windows user would understand. I could not provide any answer as to why the world's most widespread operating system felt like a black box. However, for many years, I truly believed that there was no alternative.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 504 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNU Projects: Coreutils, Taler, and gdbm
Android Leftovers
Kernel: LWN and Phoronix Article (Without Paywall and New, Respectively)
7 Best Free and Open Source HTML Editors
An HTML editor is computer software for creating web pages. As this type of editor helps to remove the frustration out of creating web pages, it represents an indispensable tool for graphic and web designers. Specialized HTML editors provide convenience and added functionality. There are three main types of HTML editors. The most common type is the WYSIWYG HTML editor. Here the editor provides an editing interface which resembles how the page will be displayed in a web browser. This is achieved by embedding a layout engine. For example, in the case of BlueGriffon, the layout engine that is used is Gecko, which is also used in the Firefox web browser. The other types of editor are text source editors and object editors.
Recent comments
44 min 18 sec ago
2 hours 28 min ago
2 hours 35 min ago
4 hours 19 min ago
6 hours 20 min ago
6 hours 23 min ago
13 hours 16 min ago
14 hours 31 min ago
14 hours 54 min ago
14 hours 56 min ago