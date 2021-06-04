Kernel: LWN and Phoronix Article (Without Paywall and New, Respectively)
Auditing io_uring
The io_uring subsystem, first introduced in 2019, has quickly become the leading way to perform high-bandwidth, asynchronous I/O. It has drawn the attention of many developers, including, more recently, those who are focused more on security than performance. Now some members of the security community are lamenting a perceived lack of thought about security support in io_uring, and are trying to remedy that shortcoming by adding audit and Linux security module support there. That process is proving difficult, and has raised the prospect of an unpleasant fallback solution.
The Linux audit mechanism allows the monitoring and logging of all significant activity on the system. If somebody wants to know, for example, who looked at a specific file, an audit-enabled system can provide answers. This capability is required to obtain any of a number of security certifications which, in turn, are crucial if one wants to deploy Linux in certain types of security-conscious settings. It is probably fair to say that a relatively small percentage of Linux systems have auditing turned on, but distributors, almost without exception, enable auditing in their kernels.
The audit mechanism relies, in turn, on a large array of hooks sprinkled throughout the kernel source. Whenever an event that may be of interest occurs, it is reported via the appropriate hook to the audit code. There, a set of rules loaded from user space controls which events are reported to user space.
When io_uring was being developed (which is still happening now, of course), the developers involved were deeply concerned about performance and functionality. Supporting security features like auditing was not at the top of their list, so they duly neglected to add the needed hooks — or to think about how auditing could be supported in a way consistent with the performance goals. Now that io_uring is showing up in more distributor kernels (and, in particular, the sorts of kernels where auditing is relatively likely to be enabled), security-oriented developers are starting to worry about it. Having io_uring serve as a way to circumvent the otherwise all-seeing audit eye does not seem like a good way to maintain those security certifications.
The runtime verification subsystem
The realtime project has been the source of many of the innovations that have found their way into the core kernel in the last fifteen years or so. There is more to it than that, though; the wider realtime community is also doing interesting work in a number of areas that go beyond ensuring deterministic response. One example is Daniel Bristot de Oliveira's runtime verification patch set, which can monitor the kernel to ensure that it is behaving the way one thinks it should.
Realtime development in the kernel community is a pragmatic effort to add determinism to a production system, but there is also an active academic community focused on realtime work. Academic developers often struggle to collaborate effectively with projects like the kernel, where concerns about performance, regressions, and maintainability have been the downfall of many a bright idea. As a result, there is a lot of good academic work that takes a long time to make it into a production system, if it ever does.
Imagine, for a moment, a project to create a realtime system that absolutely cannot be allowed to fail; examples might include a controller for a nuclear reactor, a jetliner's flight-control system, or the image processor in a television set showing that important football game. In such a setting, it is nice to know that the system will always respond to events within the budgeted time. Simply observing that it seems to do so tends to be considered inadequate for these systems.
One way to get to a higher level of assurance is to create a formal model of the system, prove mathematically that the model produces the desired results, then run that model with every scenario that can be imagined. This approach can work, but it has its difficulties: ensuring that the model properly matches the real system is a challenge in its own right and, even if the model is perfect, it is almost certain to be far too slow for any sort of exhaustive testing. The complexity of real-world systems makes this approach impractical, at best.
It's Good But Maybe Bad: LVFS Skyrockets With More Than 100k Firmware Updates In One Day - Phoronix
The Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) with Fwupd has been serving on average around 40k~50k firmware updates per daay to Linux users relying on this cross-vendor, open-source firmware distribution service with FWUPD for applying firmware updates under Linux. But yesterday its usage just skyrocketed with more than 100,000 firmware updates in a single day... That's great for adoption but the motivation for the mass firmware updates may be something rough on the horizon.
Intel Speed Select Driver Issue Was Hurting Performance In Some HPC Benchmarks - Phoronix
Intel's Speed Select Technology introduced since Cascade Lake for providing more granular power/performance controls was done in the name of performance but it turns out an ISST Linux driver inefficiency could lead to a 10%+ performance hit for some HPC benchmarks.
Public details are scarce on this latest Intel Speed Select Technology Linux driver change but when making use of this ISST code on select systems and for unspecified HPC workloads it could lead to reported 10%+ performance penalties for some high performance computing benchmarks. The issue stems from the CPU to PCI device mapping carrying out a linear search of PCI devices on systems and in particular for massive servers this could prove to be very expensive.
AMDGPU For Linux 5.14 To Report Throttler Status, Many Fixes Sent Out - Phoronix
Last week marked the end of feature work for the AMDGPU driver (and other DRM drivers) for the upcoming Linux 5.14 cycle. Sent out today though were the first set of AMDGPU fixes targeting Linux 5.14 that does include a recently talked about throttler status feature.
Prior feature pull requests to DRM-Next for the AMD Radeon kernel graphics driver for Linux 5.14 included the introduction of Beige Goby and Yellow Carp GPU support, HMM SVM, more Aldebaran accelerator work, PCI Express ASPM being enabled by default, GPU hot unplug support, AMD Smart Shift support for laptops, 16 bpc support, and various other changes. Linux 5.14 will be another exciting cycle for AMD Radeon open-source driver users particularly if running newer GPUs.
GNU Projects: Coreutils, Taler, and gdbm
Android Leftovers
7 Best Free and Open Source HTML Editors
An HTML editor is computer software for creating web pages. As this type of editor helps to remove the frustration out of creating web pages, it represents an indispensable tool for graphic and web designers. Specialized HTML editors provide convenience and added functionality. There are three main types of HTML editors. The most common type is the WYSIWYG HTML editor. Here the editor provides an editing interface which resembles how the page will be displayed in a web browser. This is achieved by embedding a layout engine. For example, in the case of BlueGriffon, the layout engine that is used is Gecko, which is also used in the Firefox web browser. The other types of editor are text source editors and object editors.
