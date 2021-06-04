Is your computer safe? How can you protect your operating system? Should you cover your laptop camera? In this article, we teach you how to secure your device, whether you are a Windows user or a Mac user. Or you run GNU/Linux on your system. An operating system is an interface between software and hardware. It performs various tasks such as file management, process management and memory management.

CloudLinux announced UChecker, a free open source tool that scans Linux servers for vulnerable libraries that are outdated and being used by other applications. This provides detailed actionable information regarding which application is using which vulnerable library and needs to be updated, which helps improve the security awareness patching process.

This week we’ve been learning Davinci Resolve and instrumenting our house with DHT11 sensors. We round up the goings on from the Ubuntu community and discuss our favourite picks from the wider tech news. It’s Season 14 Episode 15 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

The RasPad 3 is a neat project that enables you to turn your Raspberry Pi 4 into a full tablet! In this video, I'll unbox the RasPad 3 and I'll also show you the entire assembly process. Be sure to check out my full review as well.

today's howtos Opensearch and syslog-ng Opensearch is a fork of the Elastic stack code base, made right before the license change. The first release candidate (RC1) has been released recently. Next to plain text files, Elasticsearch is one of the most popular destinations in syslog-ng, but after the license change people started to look for alternatives. I did some quick tests and using the elasticsearch-http() destination, syslog-ng seems to work fine with Opensearch as well. Opensearch is not yet production ready. It is still in testing phase. However, if the licensing changes of Elastic makes you search for alternatives, switching to Opensearch might be the easiest. RC1 is already in a good enough shape to start testing it, so you can switch easier once it is ready for production. You can learn from this blog how to get started with Opensearch, dashboards and syslog-ng. Another alternative that syslog-ng users explored is Grafana Loki. Disclaimer: covering a given technology or brand on the syslog-ng blog is not an endorsement. The syslog-ng blog covers new syslog-ng features, new trends in log management or questions, problems coming up in the syslog-ng community. [...] From this blog, you could learn how to quickly set up a set environment for Opensearch and syslog-ng. Now comes the hard part: reading the documentation, learning how to configure individual components, rolling out your own PKI, and more. Those topics are well beyond the scope of a syslog-ng blog.

Refactor your applications to Kubernetes | Opensource.com Application modernization developers must be able to understand database operations and transaction processes inside applications precisely. Tackle-DiVA (Data-intensive Validity Analyzer) is an open source data-centric Java application analysis tool in the Konveyor Tackle project that aims at refactoring applications to Kubernetes. This article gives an overview of Tackle-DiVA and presents example instructions and analysis results.

How To Install Microsoft SQL Server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Microsoft SQL Server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, MS SQL is a relational database system by Microsoft that was open-sourced in 2016. As a database server, it is a software product with the primary function of storing and retrieving data as requested by other software applications which may run either on the same computer or on another computer across a network (including the Internet). This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Microsoft SQL Server 2019 on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

How to Hide All The User Accounts in Ubuntu 20.04, 21.04 Login Screen | UbuntuHandbook Ubuntu lists all the available user accounts in the GDM login screen. You can however remove them to protect your privacy. Gnome, the default desktop environment, has a hidden option to force users to type the username and then password to login. If you’re working on public places, it will be good to enable this option for privacy concern.

croc – another file transfer method | Fitzcarraldo's Blog I have lost count of the number of times I have had to send a large file to someone at work, usually in a hurry. I’ve used Dropbox, ownCloud, Firefox Send (no longer available) etc. Transferring large files became a bit easier when e-mail service providers increased the size limit for attachments, but that is still not a solution for very large files. The xkcd cartoon FILE TRANSFER sums up the situation nicely. I recently discovered the command line utility croc, which the author claims is a way to ‘easily and securely transfer stuff from one computer to another.’ I thought I’d give it a try, if only to have another tool to fall back on in an emergency. It does rely on both ends having croc installed, but hopefully that should not be a show-stopper as croc is available for Linux, Windows, macOS and BSD.

Checking Linux system performance with sar | Network World Sar is a system utility that gives us many ways to examine performance on a Linux system. It provides details on all aspects of system performance including system load, CPU usage, memory use, paging, swapping, disk usage, device load, network activity, etc. The name "sar" stands for "system activity report," and it can display current performance, provide reports that are based on log files stored in your system's /var/log/sa (or /var/log/sysstat) folder, or be set up to automatically produce daily reports. It's part of sysstat – a collection of system performance monitoring tools.

How to install Fast Disk Usage Analyzer [Gdu] for Linux - Unixcop The gdu tool is created for SSD drives where parallel processing can be utilized. This tool can also work with HDD with less performance compared to SSD drives. You can also check benchmark results. There are many other similar tools and you have to play with gdu first to see if satisfy your needs.

Distinguishing between SELinux policies - Linux Concept The most common SELinux policy store names are strict, targeted, mcs, and mls. None of the names assigned to policy stores are fixed though, so it is a matter of convention. Hence, we recommend consulting the distribution documentation to verify what the proper name of the policy should be. Still, the name often provides some information about the SELinux options enabled through the policy.

Jira as Requirements Management Tool (RMT) | SUSE Communities Safety-critical industries can be flippantly defined as those where a software failure could kill you. Think automotive, aviation, or medical devices as examples. Safety-critical industries use heavy processes to ensure that (especially but not exclusively) software is developed in a safe manner. Heavy processes often need heavy tools. In terms of requirements management, those heavy requirements management tools (RMT*) include DOORS, DOORS Next Generation, Polarion, Jama, just to name drop a few. These heavy RMTs require a substantial investment of time and money to use properly. I’ve been a requirements engineer for many years and I’ve done time at avionics and automotive suppliers who had the resources to deploy those heavy RMTs. I’m used to having their advanced features at my fingertips. Now I’m the requirements engineer for the Automotive Linux Team here at SUSE and it’s my job to use the resources available to me to successfully manage requirements for our automotive projects. We took a long hard look at investing resources into a heavy RMT. But we already had Jira in place, so we took up the challenge to see if it could serve as our RMT.