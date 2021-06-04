today's howos Enrico Zini: Reimagining Ansible variables This is part of a series of posts on ideas for an ansible-like provisioning system, implemented in Transilience. While experimenting with Transilience, I've been giving some thought about Ansible variables.

How to Upload and Share Files From the Terminal Using Transfer.sh Generally, file sharing involves logging into a storage provider, manually locating the file, and uploading it via the graphical user interface of a web browser or application. While the time wasted during these intermediate steps may not seem like much, it keeps on adding up every time you wish to upload or share a file. But sharing files doesn't have to be tedious anymore. With the Linux terminal, you can do this in a jiffy. Thanks to tools like transfer.sh, all it takes is a simple command on your terminal to upload a file.

LXD and Docker containers nesting - Tutorial Welcome to Arcane Weekly. Today, I want to talk to you about a problem you're not likely to encounter, but if you do, then you'd want a quick and handy solution. Tools at hand: LXD containers, Docker. Mission at hand: You want to run the two at the same time. More specifically, you want to spawn a LXD container, and then inside it, start a Docker container. Why? Why not. Then, the problem you have is as follows. The Docker execution fails with the following error: docker: Error response from daemon: OCI runtime create failed: container_linux.go:367: starting container process caused: process_linux.go:495: container init caused: rootfs_linux.go:60: mounting "proc" to rootfs at "/proc" caused: permission denied: unknown. Lots of text there. Let's debug this, shall we?

How to watch or monitor log files in Debian 10 Log files are simply plain text files that contain the set of records, events, or messages about the server, applications, and services running on your Linux operating system. They are used by system administrators for troubleshooting purposes whenever an issue arises.

How to quickly deploy a static website with Hugo - TechRepublic There are several reasons why your business might want to start employing a static website generator. One reason is because you need to be able to quickly roll out websites without having to bother coding them. Or, you might want to eventually get to the point of automating this process for regular static site deployment. With tools like Hugo (which has been around for nearly 10 years), you can use pre-defined templates to generate a full static website. The pages are served very fast, so if speed is what you're looking for, this might be the tool you need. One thing you must know about Hugo-built sites is that there's no database backend or plugins to expand the feature set. These are static sites at their heart. However, with the right developer magic, you can use these types of sites to bolster your companies online presence, using them in kiosks, embedded systems or just about any use-case that could benefit from lightning-fast static sites. If this sounds like something you might want to try, you're in luck, because I'm going to walk you through the steps of deploying your first site with Hugo.

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers The evolution of Software Defined Networking As the world digitizes and software is eating the world, there is a growing expectation to have on-demand and customizable services for both enterprise and end users. As an end user, we expect sub-millisecond latency and jitter when playing online. We want to hear the goal at the same time as our neighbor when watching a game; and above everything, we want the video and audio to be stable when doing a video call. All these things, and many more, require a lot of automation and orchestration. Software Defined Networking (SDN) is a piece to the puzzle. In this first post, we’ll provide an overview of the role it plays and how it has transformed the way communication service providers operate their network.

IBM Collaborates with 30 Organizations to Re-Skill & Connect the Workforce with Real Career Opportunities [Ed: IBM is laying off tons of people while paying for press releases that somehow portray it as a charity looking to get people employer] At VivaTech today, IBM (NYSE: IBM) CEO Arvind Krishna announced a new collaboration with 30 global organizations including governments, community colleges, non-profits, and employment agencies, focused on helping underserved populations improve their skills and employability.

A primer on containers Remember when people used cloud computing because it was cheaper? It (often) still is—but what began as a way to cut costs has led to a sea change in IT. Similarly, containerization, which started as an incremental shift in how code is packaged and deployed, has fundamentally altered how code is written, as well as the architecture of the services it supports. For example, most large software companies used to release new code once a month at most. Now, the most successful teams release code to production at least once a day, an acceleration made possible by containerization. A container, in simple terms, is a bundle of everything an application needs in order to run, including libraries and dependencies. Unlike a virtual machine (VM), a container doesn’t include a full operating system kernel, relying instead on containerization platforms such as Docker, LXC, or rkt to get what it needs from the operating system layer. Containers can offer a range of benefits over VMs. For one, they generally use less memory and storage space when running applications. More broadly, they enable architecture that’s flexible and resilient, in which software runs consistently and scales smoothly. As with most tools, however, containers aren’t a universal solution. They work best when used to fulfill specific engineering needs—something to keep in mind as we explore their advantages and disadvantages. Let’s dive in, shall we?

3 Reasons to choose RHEL for SAP Solutions on Alibaba Cloud Alibaba Cloud is an important partner for Red Hat and the choice of public cloud for many of our customers in the Asia Pacific region. For those customers looking to modernize and migrate SAP workloads to SAP S/4HANA we can offer several reasons to consider RHEL for SAP Solutions in the Alibaba cloud. Moving to SAP S/4HANA by 2027 The year 2027 is an important one - modernizing legacy SAP ERP solutions to S/4HANA means that organizations must standardize their underlying SAP databases to use SAP HANA running on Linux. This critical migration event presents an excellent opportunity for organizations to modernize their IT infrastructure, compelling them to not only decide on which operating system to pick, but also whether or not they should move to the cloud to further streamline costs and improve business agility. With Alibaba Cloud leading the pack among the cloud service providers in the Asia Pacific region and building on the successful availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 on the Alibaba cloud, Red Hat, SAP, and Alibaba Cloud have been working closely to bring Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) for SAP solutions with High Availability and Update Services to the Alibaba Cloud Marketplace with on-demand pricing options for RHEL 7 and RHEL 8.

Fedora contemplates the driverless printing future Back in a distant time — longer ago than he cares to admit — your editor managed a system-administration group. At that time, most of the day-to-day pain reliably came from two types of devices: modems and printers. Modems are more plentiful than ever now, but they have disappeared into interface controllers and (usually) manage to behave themselves. Printers, instead, are still entirely capable of creating problems and forcing a reconsideration of one's life choices. Behind the scenes, though, the situation has been getting better but, as a recent conversation within the Fedora project made clear, taking advantage of those improvements will require some changes and a bit of a leap of faith. Traditionally, getting a printer working on Linux has involved, among other things, locating and installing the appropriate printer drivers and PostScript printer definition (PPD) files to allow the system to communicate with the printer using whatever special dialect it favors. Often that involves installing a separate package like hplip, often supplied by the printer vendor. Some vendors have traditionally supported Linux better than others, but none of their products seem to work as smoothly as one would like. While printer setup on Linux has definitely improved over the years, it still easy to dread having to make a new printer work.

Why FreeDOS has 16 colors | Opensource.com To explain why text only comes in sixteen colors, let me tell you a story about the first IBM Personal Computer. Parts of this story may be somewhat apocryphal, but the basics are close enough. IBM released the Personal Computer 5150 (the "IBM PC") in 1981. The PC used a simple monitor screen that displayed text in green. Because this display only worked with one color, it was dubbed monochrome (the "IBM 5151 monochrome display," with the IBM Monochrome Display Adapter card, or "MDA"). That same year, IBM released an updated version of the PC that sported an amazing technical achievement—color! The new IBM 5153 color display relied on a new IBM Color Graphics Adapter, or "CGA." And it is because of this original CGA that all DOS text inherited their colors. But before we go there, we first need to understand something about color. When we talk about colors on a computer screen, we're talking about mixing different values of the three primary light colors—red, green, and blue. You can mix together different levels (or "brightnesses") of red, green, and blue light to create almost any color. Mix just red and blue light, and you get magenta. Mix blue and green, and you get cyan or aqua. Mix all colors equally, and you get white. Without any light colors, you see black (an absence of color).

A more sustainable future should be a more open future [Ed: "Sustainable" is a pretty meaningless buzzword and no wonder IBM Red Hat embraces that for marketing and openwashing purposes] In the first part of this extended review of The Age of Sustainable Development" by Jeffrey Sachs, I outlined the author's argument about the environmental impacts of economic development. In the second article, I discussed the author's argument about impacts on humans. In this final piece, I will discuss how to address those impacts. I'll outline Sachs' suggestions but will also further explain how taking an open organizational approach to the issues will be critical to addressing them.