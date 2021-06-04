today's leftovers
Digest of YaST Development Sprint 125
Time flies and another two weeks of YaST development have passed. As in the previous report, we have to mention we invested quite some time learning and experimenting with technologies that will shape the role of YaST in particular and Linux installers in general in the future.
KDE Plasma 5.22 Released with Better Stability and Usability Across the Board
The KDE Plasma desktop development has kicked into high gear and the latest release reflects newfound popularity and drive behind the open-source environment.
The KDE Plasma developers have been incredibly busy this cycle, refactoring code, fixing bugs, and adding new features, all of which come together to bring even more performance to the desktop environment. The developers are so proud of this release (and the work they’ve achieved) that they created a showcase site to highlight everything found in KDE Plasma 5.22.
The latest release is all about general eye candy and usability. And it shows.
One of the most exciting new features to be found in KDE Plasma is called Adaptive Transparency, which will transition between translucent to opaque, depending on if there are any maximized windows. So when an app window is maximized, the panel will be opaque. If there are no maximized windows, the panel will be translucent. Of course, users can opt-out of this feature and make the panel always translucent or always opaque.
GitHub Notification Actions [Ed: KDE projects that outsource to Microsoft proprietary software and help a malicious monopoly]
Calamares, a Linux system installer used by a few dozen different distro’s, is hosted on GitHub. The source code and issues live there, and the website is run from GitHub pages. This post meanders around GitHub actions – things that happen in response to changes in a project – and how I built a Matrix-notification-thing for Calamares.
God sim sandbox 'WorldBox' has a huge release out with lots of fun new toys
WorldBox gives you a pixel-art god game all about doing whatever they hell you want. It's actually fantastic and a new release is out now. They only recently started supporting Linux with it (back in April), and now we're seeing all updates across all platforms at the same time which is great.
I wasn't actually aware of just how popular it was until recently. The developer announced even just on their Discord, they've hit 200,000 people - so that gives you an idea of just how big it is. It's available for mobile too like Android, where there it's seen over 388,000 ratings so it's fantastic to have it on Linux too now. Not seen it?
NVIDIA Resizable BAR Performance - A Big Boost For Some Linux Games - Phoronix
Back in March NVIDIA announced they would be supporting the GeForce RTX 30 series with Resizable BAR support via a video BIOS update for supported systems. Recently I've been looking at the performance of a GeForce RTX 3080 once flashing the graphics card under Linux with Resizable BAR support and the performance is quite compelling for Vulkan-based games where this functionality is working.
Like with the AMD Smart Access Memory / Resizable BAR support, it requires a compatible CPU and motherboard and having the support enabled within the system BIOS. There is also graphics driver support required for Resizable BAR. NVIDIA hasn't talked much about the Linux driver for Resizable BAR but in fact the support is there with the latest stable driver series, assuming your video BIOS has the support available. It is important to note though the Resizable BAR support is implemented just for their Vulkan driver and not for OpenGL.
LibreOffice Annual Report 2020: Website, blogs and social media
The Mozilla Blog: What is the difference between the internet, browsers, search engines and websites?
Real talk: this web stuff can get confusing. And it’s really important that we all understand how it works, so we can be as informed and empowered as possible. Let’s start by breaking down the differences between the internet, browsers, search engines and websites. Lots of us get these four things confused with each other and use them interchangeably, though they are different. In this case, the old “information superhighway” analogy comes in handy.
[...]
The internet is the superhighway’s system of roads, bridges and tunnels. It is the technical network and infrastructure that connect all the computers and devices that are online together across the world. Being connected to the internet means devices, and whoever is using them, can communicate with each other and share information.
"Free Software and Open Science" marks the XVI International Congress of Scientific Research
The Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology (MESCYT) held the XVI International Congress of Scientific Research on “Free Software and Open Science”, an annual symposium to which this year national and international experts with vast experience were invited in the publication and dissemination of both topics.
These are conceptually articulated in the open knowledge (open knowledge).
The event was held on June 9, 10 and 11 under the direction of Dr. Manuel Madé, researcher professor and coordinator of management and scientific dissemination of the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo (INTEC).
Your spacesuit ran into a problem and needs to restart
There are two things a spacewalker doesn't want to hear: "Can you turn it off and turn it on again?" and "What's that hissing sound?"
The IT solution of the ancients reached orbit yesterday as one of a pair of astronauts tasked with fitting a new solar array to the International Space Station (ISS) had to make his way back to the airlock in order to restart his spacesuit.
NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough was not in any great danger during what the US space agency delicately called an "issue" with his spacesuit's display and control module (designed to provide a spacewalker with information on the status of the suit). Controllers also noted a spike in the pressure reading for his sublimator (used to keep things cool) and so sent the astronaut back to the airlock to perform a restart.
You had one job: Akamai's Prolexic Denial-of-Service protection system fingered after users in Australia denied, er, services
A wide range of internet-connected services in Australia, including banking systems, are experiencing an outage – and it looks like a hiccup at Akamai was at the heart of the problem.
Reports of issues with news sites, gaming services, and – more critically – banking systems began to spread on Australian social media early Thursday afternoon local time. Uptime-tracking service Downdetector concurred, showing a massive spike in issues at Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, Bankwest, St.George Bank, Bank Australia, Bank of Melbourne, and others.
Episode 35, screenshot before release
Tomorrow will be the release of Pepper&Carrot episode 35!
OpenSSL 3.0 Release Candidate
Regolith Linux 1.6 Released with Versions Based on Ubuntu 21.04 and 20.04 LTS
Regolith Linux 1.6 is available in two versions: one based on based on Ubuntu 21.04 (which means it has a new Linux kernel, a tonne of bug and security fixes, plus access to a fresher set of software through the stock Ubuntu repos), and one based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. If you’re not familiar with Regolith I can bring you up to speed quickly: take a solid Ubuntu foundation and lay a powerful, bespoke keyboard-centric UI (i3-gaps) on top. The end result: a quirky Ubuntu based distro like no other. A couple of new “Looks” are available to users of Regolith Linux 1.6: a ‘solarized light’ theme; and a dark midnight theme. Regolith Looks are composed of a GTK theme, icon set, wallpaper, and even layout tweaks. Looks are installed through the command line as packages and enabled/changing using (what else) a keyboard shortcut — the alt + super + l shortcut to be specific.
today's leftovers
today's howtos
