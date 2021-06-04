OpenSSL 3.0 Release Candidate OpenSSL 3.0 Release Candidate The OpenSSL Management Committee (OMC) and the OpenSSL Technical Committee (OTC) are glad to announce our first beta release of OpenSSL 3.0. We consider this to be a release candidate and as such encourage all OpenSSL users to build and test against this beta release and provide feedback. A lot of work has been going on over the last few months getting OpenSSL 3.0 ready for its final release. In fact the whole OpenSSL 3.0 development effort has been huge with many different contributions from our user base. Since we started this effort we have seen over 7000 commits to the 3.0 development branch from over 300 different authors. Thanks to everyone who has played a part in getting us to this point. We are now nearing the finishing line and we are excited about the many new features and changes that OpenSSL 3.0 will bring.

OpenSSL 3.0 Release Candidate Arrives With Big Changes The OpenSSL project today shipped their OpenSSL 3.0 Beta, which is their equivalent to a release candidate ahead of the planned official 3.0.0 release next quarter. OpenSSL 3.0 has been in the works for a while as a major redesign to this widely-used critical open-source security component and is now more extensible and provides a number of new features over the current stable 1.1 series. Also another fundamental change is OpenSSL 3.0 is now licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.

Regolith Linux 1.6 Released with Versions Based on Ubuntu 21.04 and 20.04 LTS Regolith Linux 1.6 is available in two versions: one based on based on Ubuntu 21.04 (which means it has a new Linux kernel, a tonne of bug and security fixes, plus access to a fresher set of software through the stock Ubuntu repos), and one based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. If you’re not familiar with Regolith I can bring you up to speed quickly: take a solid Ubuntu foundation and lay a powerful, bespoke keyboard-centric UI (i3-gaps) on top. The end result: a quirky Ubuntu based distro like no other. A couple of new “Looks” are available to users of Regolith Linux 1.6: a ‘solarized light’ theme; and a dark midnight theme. Regolith Looks are composed of a GTK theme, icon set, wallpaper, and even layout tweaks. Looks are installed through the command line as packages and enabled/changing using (what else) a keyboard shortcut — the alt + super + l shortcut to be specific.