Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) Will Reach End Of Life on July 22nd, 2021 Released eight months ago on October 22nd, 2021, Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) was the first release of the popular Linux distribution to offer Raspberry Pi 4 desktop images, transforming the tiny single-board computer into a powerful workstation for all your daily computing needs. Check out my review of Ubuntu 20.10 on Raspberry Pi 4 to see it in action. Ubuntu 20.10 shipped with the Linux 5.8 kernel series, nftables as default firewall backend instead of iptables, support for Active Directory (AD) logins, support for Ubuntu Certified devices, the GNOME 3.38 desktop environment, and much more.

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Red Hat Migration Toolkit for Virtualization Makes Cloud-Native Migration an Achievable Reality Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of Red Hat’s migration toolkit for virtualization to help organizations accelerate open hybrid cloud strategies by making it easier to migrate existing workloads to modern infrastructure in a streamlined, wholesale manner. By bringing mission-critical applications based on virtual machines (VMs) to Red Hat OpenShift, IT organizations can experience a smoother, more scalable modernization experience while mitigating potential risks and downtime.

Red Hat to teach Kubernetes by Example In an effort to bring Kubernetes to more users, Red Hat is providing free online Kubernetes-focused tutorials. The company announced improvements to its Kubernetes by Example site at its Red Hat Summit today. In addition to tutorials, the company will provide news, community interaction and a hands-on approach to learning. “Safe to say, Kubernetes plays a critical role in delivering value to your customers today and enabling you to adapt tomorrow. Keeping your skills sharp and staying up-to-date on developments around this fast-moving technology are paramount,” Mithun Dhar, vice president and general manager of Developer Tools and Programs at Red Hat, wrote in a post.

Open Source Stories - Lowering barriers in higher education The high cost of higher education is no secret. What many outside the industry don’t see is the role expensive textbooks and course materials play in driving that cost up. Our latest film introduces you to the scholars and students who are bringing affordable, open alternatives to campus.

Command Line Heroes season 7, episode 7 1995 laid the groundwork for a truly global World Wide Web, but not every country took the same path to connecting to the internet. Some resisted, wanting to create their own version. Others had to fight for access, not wanting to be left behind. And while we made huge strides in connecting the world in those early years, we still have a long way to go.

It's been a long while since I last hosted a BSP, but 'tis the season. Kubernetes SIG Node will be holding a bug scrub on June 24-25, and this is a great opportunity for you to get involved if you're interested in contributing to Kubernetes or SIG Node! We will be hosting a global event with region captains for all timezones. I am one of the NASA captains (~17:00-01:00 UTC) and I'll be leading the kickoff. We will be working on Slack and Zoom. I hope you'll be able to drop in!

The Red Hat® Coffee Hour series is a bi-weekly videocast featuring luminaries from technology, society and the world of STEM. Topics for discussion will include governmental and societal impacts of technology, open source in Sci/Tech/Med., as well as the role of technology and work/life balance. Every startup has a story - often a technologist and a marketing genius in a garage, trying to make a mark on the world. The Apple Computer story is on a whole other level. In the early 70's, Steve "The Woz" Wozniak and Apple co-founder Steve Jobs were spending time hanging out in a garage in Silicon Valley, about to embark on a journey that continues to change the way the world consumes technology. Adam Clater, Chief Architect at Red Hat and The Woz will discuss the early days of technology and home brew computing - how sharing designs and learning within those communities as well as his work with HP and Atari lead to the formation of what has become the most valuable company in the world - Apple Computer.

Fedora Stakeholders Back To Discussing Raising x86_64 Requirements Or Using Glibc HWCAPS - Phoronix While Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 is dropping support for older x86_64 CPUs by raising the baseline requirement to "x86_64-v2" that roughly correlates to Intel Nehalem era processors and newer, so far Fedora has not changed its default. There was a proposal shot down last year for raising the x86_64 microarchitecture feature level while now that discussion has been restarted or alternatively making use of Glibc's HWCAPS facility for allowing run-time detection and loading of optimized libraries. The discussion over whether Fedora should raise its x86_64 microarchitecture feature level requirement or make use of Glibc HWCAPS has been restarted on their mailing list. The talk stems from SUSE Linux Enterprise / openSUSE Leap pursuing x86_64-v2 optimized libraries by way of Glibc-HWCAPS for their next point release / service pack.