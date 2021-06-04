Arduino and GNU/Linux Devices
This Arduino device will sort your M&M's by color | Arduino Blog
If you were challenged to design a device that could sort M&M candies by color, how would you make it work? You might consider using machine learning, which has become accessible in recent years. There are even ML models available today that can run on Arduino boards. But Jack Monaco (AKA Jackofalltrades_) found a more elegant solution when he created this Arduino Uno-controlled M&M’s sorter.
We perceive color based on the wavelengths of light that an object reflects. A white object reflects all visible wavelengths well. A black object doesn’t reflect any visible wavelengths well. A blue object reflects blue wavelengths better than others. This machine relies on those facts to detect the color of an M&M candy.
paperd.ink 4.2-inch ESP32-based e-Paper display ships with a 3D printed enclosure (Crowdfunding) - CNX Software
We’ve covered a fair amount of connected e-Paper/e-Ink displays based on ESP32 WiFi & Bluetooth SOC including several Inkplate displays, with the latest Inkplate 6Plus model including a touchscreen, TTGO T5 displays with small sizes, or even the fully enclosed M5Paper ESP32 IoT development kit with a 4.7-inch touchscreen e-Paper display. There’s also Watchy ESP32 smartwatch with a 1.54-inch display if you really need something small.
But here’s another option courtesy of Rohit & Prasad, two young engineers from India, with the paperd.ink 4.2-inch ESP32-powered e-Paper display that ships with an optional 3D printed enclosure.
Raspberry Pi CM4 based controller offers isolated serial and DIO
OpenEmbed’s $159-and-up “EdgeBox-RPI4” industrial controller builds on the Raspberry Pi CM4 with GbE, optional WiFi/BT, HDMI 2.0, 2x USB, isolated RS485 and DIO and M.2 and mini-PCIe for NVMe and 4G.
OpenEmbed, which has introduced products such as the RK3399-based em3399 module and emPAC-RK3399-EVB eval board, has launched a compact, semi-rugged edge controller and IoT gateway based on the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4). The EdgeBox-RPI4 is on pre-order at Seeed with July 7 shipment.
TI's AM64x powers three modules and two new HummingBoard SBCs
TQ’s TQMa64xx, Phytec’s phyCore-AM64X, and SolidRun’s AM64x SOM modules run Linux on TI’s new FuSa-enabled Sitara AM64x with up to 6x GbE, 4x of which support TSN and fieldbus. The AM64x SOM also powers two new HummingBoard-T SBCs.
Yesterday, we explored Texas Instruments’ new functional safety (FuSa) oriented Sitara AM64x SoC along with a pair of TI eval kits. Here we look at the first compute modules to showcase the AM64x: TQ Embedded’s TQMa64xx, Phytec’s PhyCore-AM64X, and SolidRun’s AM64x SOM. SolidRun’s AM64x SOM is also appearing on HummingBoard-T AM64X Base and Pro SBCs (see farther below).
The headless, 16nm FinFET fabricated AM64x runs Linux on 1x or 2x 1GHz Cortex-A53 cores and offers up to 4x 800MHz Cortex-R5F cores for real-time duty. The SoC also supplies up to 2x programmable real-time units (PRUs) for managing up to 4x GbE ports with time-sensitive networking (TSN) and fieldbus protocols.
Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) Will Reach End Of Life on July 22nd, 2021
Released eight months ago on October 22nd, 2021, Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) was the first release of the popular Linux distribution to offer Raspberry Pi 4 desktop images, transforming the tiny single-board computer into a powerful workstation for all your daily computing needs. Check out my review of Ubuntu 20.10 on Raspberry Pi 4 to see it in action. Ubuntu 20.10 shipped with the Linux 5.8 kernel series, nftables as default firewall backend instead of iptables, support for Active Directory (AD) logins, support for Ubuntu Certified devices, the GNOME 3.38 desktop environment, and much more.
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora
OpenSSL 3.0 Release Candidate
Regolith Linux 1.6 Released with Versions Based on Ubuntu 21.04 and 20.04 LTS
Regolith Linux 1.6 is available in two versions: one based on based on Ubuntu 21.04 (which means it has a new Linux kernel, a tonne of bug and security fixes, plus access to a fresher set of software through the stock Ubuntu repos), and one based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. If you’re not familiar with Regolith I can bring you up to speed quickly: take a solid Ubuntu foundation and lay a powerful, bespoke keyboard-centric UI (i3-gaps) on top. The end result: a quirky Ubuntu based distro like no other. A couple of new “Looks” are available to users of Regolith Linux 1.6: a ‘solarized light’ theme; and a dark midnight theme. Regolith Looks are composed of a GTK theme, icon set, wallpaper, and even layout tweaks. Looks are installed through the command line as packages and enabled/changing using (what else) a keyboard shortcut — the alt + super + l shortcut to be specific.
