DevSecOps: An open source story
Recent supply chain breaches, plus President Biden's new Cybersecurity executive order, are bringing renewed attention to DevSecOps' value for the enterprise. DevSecOps brings culture changes, frameworks, and tools into open source software (OSS). To understand DevSecOps, you must understand its relationship with OSS.
In its purest form, DevOps (which is an amalgamation of development and operations) is a methodology for breaking down the traditional silos between programmers and system administrators during the software delivery lifecycle. Corporations and government agencies adopt DevOps for various reasons, including improving software delivery velocity to serve customers better.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 500 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
27 min 45 sec ago
9 hours 54 min ago
10 hours 34 min ago
11 hours 19 min ago
11 hours 22 min ago
21 hours 18 sec ago
22 hours 44 min ago
22 hours 51 min ago
1 day 35 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago