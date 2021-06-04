Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 18th of June 2021 10:37:47 AM

Filed under

In 5 reasons to run Kubernetes on your Raspberry Pi homelab, I explain why you might want to use Kubernetes at home. Those reasons are relatively arbitrary, and they mostly focus on outcomes. Aside from what Kubernetes can do, there are several other good reasons to look at Kubernetes as an important next step in your personal computing experience.

Kubernetes might seem out of reach at first. It's new, a little scary, and worst yet, it apparently requires a cloud. However, there are a few ways to get started.

First, install either Minikube or Minishift. Both of these allow you to run a local instance of Kubernetes on your personal computer. It's not quite as satisfying as building a cluster and opening it up to your friends, but it's a great, safe way to get familiar with the landscape, commands, and toolkit.