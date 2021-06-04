Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 18th of June 2021 11:41:19 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • Run your Gemini server on Guix with Agate

    This article is about deploying the Gemini server agate on the Guix linux distribution.

  • Using grep command in CentOS for text matching - Linux Concept

    Grep (short for GlobalRegular Expression Print) is a command that is used extensively to as a text search tool in text files. It searches for a pattern in a file and prints the corresponding line, which contains the matching pattern. Itscans files for specified patterns and can be used with regular expressions, as well as text strings.

  • How to Install VMware Workstation Pro on Ubuntu 20.04

    Creating a virtual machine is the most suitable solution if you want to go on a test drive of a new operating system without installing it on bare metal alongside your primary Operating System.

    It gives you the flexibility to use multiple operating systems directly from your host operating system and also delete or reinstall it any number of times.

  • How to backup your home directory in Linux - PragmaticLinux

    Got the itch for a little Linux distro-hopping? I know the feeling. We get spoiled with so many wonderful new Linux distribution releases throughout the year. It’s hard to resist the temptation. I typically first spin them up in VirtualBox. When it’s time to upgrade your daily driver PC, just make sure to first backup your personal data. This article explains step-by-step how to backup your home directory in Linux. We’ll use the rsync program in combination with an external USB drive.

  • How to Browse with Tor to Protect Your Privacy Online

    If you are concerned about privacy and want one of the most well-protected browsers available, then you should try the Tor Browser. It is free and open source software that enables anonymous internet communication.

    Today we’re taking a closer look at The Onion Router knows better by its acronym Tor. Sure it may a reputation within the cybersecurity world as the dark web browser of choice. But don’t discredit this powerful privacy tool just because a few bad apples use it from time to time. Despite its darker users, Tor offers an unparalleled level of anonymity that can aid anyone in protecting their privacy. At its heart, Tor’s intended to protect the personal privacy of its users, as well as their freedom to conduct confidential communication.

  • Manually install a Gnome Shell Extension from a ZIP file - PragmaticLinux

    Did the installation of a Gnome Shell Extension, through your web browser’s Gnome Shell integration add-on, result in an error? This happens sometimes due to a potential bug or compatibility issue. To resolve the problem, you can download an older or newer version of the Gnome extension. You’ll end up with a ZIP file of the Gnome extension, which you’ll have to install manually. This tutorial explains how to manually install a Gnome extension from a ZIP file.

  • How To Install XRDP (Remote Desktop) on Debian 10 – TecAdmin

    XRDP is an open-source implementation of the Microsoft RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) server. It provides bridging between the RDP client and the X windows system. The XRDP server allows remote users to graphical login to the remote machines using the Microsoft RDP client.

    The XRDP allows two-way clipboard transfer, audio and microphone voice redirection and allows us to mount local drives on the remote machines.

    This tutorial helps you to Install XRDP Server (Remote Desktop) on the Debian 10 Linux system.

  • Delete the pi user from your Raspberry PI - PragmaticLinux

    Looking for a way to increase the security on your Raspberry PI? Changing the default password for the pi user is the recommended first step. Better would be if you change the default username as well. One approach is to create a brand new user account and then completely delete the pi user from your Raspberry PI. This tutorial explains how to achieve exactly that. It’s one of the first things I recommend you do, right after installing the Raspberry PI operating system.

  • How to change the hostname of your Raspberry PI - PragmaticLinux

    The hostname of your Raspberry PI allows you to address it by its name, as opposed to its IP address. The hostname is how your Raspberry PI identifies itself to other systems on your local network. By default, the hostname is set to raspberrypi. Feel free to change the hostname of your Raspberry PI though. Especially if you plan on running more than one Raspberry PI on your local network. This tutorial presents several ways of how you can change the hostname of your Raspberry PI.

  • Configure SSH for login without a password - PragmaticLinux

    Looking for a way to login to your Linux server via SSH without specifying a password? Using an SSH key pair is the way to go then. If done properly, this results in more convenience for you and more security for your server. In this article you’ll learn step-by-step how to setup an SSH key pair for logging into your server via SSH, without having to enter a password.

»

More in Tux Machines

LibreOffice 7.2 Beta1 is available for testing

The LibreOffice Quality Assurance ( QA ) Team is happy to announce LibreOffice 7.2 Beta1 is available for testing! LibreOffice 7.2 will be released as final in mid August, 2021 ( Check the Release Plan for more information ) being LibreOffice 7.2 Beta1 the second pre-release since the development of version 7.2 started at the end of November, 2020. Since the previous release, LibreOffice 7.2 Alpha1, 1163 commits have been submitted to the code repository and 221 issues got fixed. Check the release notes to find the new features included in this version of LibreOffice. LibreOffice 7.2 Beta1 can be downloaded from here for Linux, MacOS and Windows, and it can be installed alongside the standard version. Read more

Videomass – cross-platform GUI for FFmpeg and youtube-dl

A common complaint about YouTube is that to watch the material you need to use a web browser. Fortunately, some creative developers have developed applications that allow you to bypass the web-only barrier of YouTube. Videomass is a cross-platform GUI designed for FFmpeg enthusiasts who need to manage custom profiles to automate conversion/transcoding processes. The software lets you create, edit and use FFmpeg presets and profiles with full format support. The program also offers an array of tools for audio and video conversion. And it offers a frontend to download video and audio from YouTube and other sites. Read more

5 more reasons to run Kubernetes in your Linux homelab

In 5 reasons to run Kubernetes on your Raspberry Pi homelab, I explain why you might want to use Kubernetes at home. Those reasons are relatively arbitrary, and they mostly focus on outcomes. Aside from what Kubernetes can do, there are several other good reasons to look at Kubernetes as an important next step in your personal computing experience. Kubernetes might seem out of reach at first. It's new, a little scary, and worst yet, it apparently requires a cloud. However, there are a few ways to get started. First, install either Minikube or Minishift. Both of these allow you to run a local instance of Kubernetes on your personal computer. It's not quite as satisfying as building a cluster and opening it up to your friends, but it's a great, safe way to get familiar with the landscape, commands, and toolkit. Read more

DevSecOps: An open source story

Recent supply chain breaches, plus President Biden's new Cybersecurity executive order, are bringing renewed attention to DevSecOps' value for the enterprise. DevSecOps brings culture changes, frameworks, and tools into open source software (OSS). To understand DevSecOps, you must understand its relationship with OSS. In its purest form, DevOps (which is an amalgamation of development and operations) is a methodology for breaking down the traditional silos between programmers and system administrators during the software delivery lifecycle. Corporations and government agencies adopt DevOps for various reasons, including improving software delivery velocity to serve customers better. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6