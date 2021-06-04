today's howtos
-
Run your Gemini server on Guix with Agate
This article is about deploying the Gemini server agate on the Guix linux distribution.
-
Using grep command in CentOS for text matching - Linux Concept
Grep (short for GlobalRegular Expression Print) is a command that is used extensively to as a text search tool in text files. It searches for a pattern in a file and prints the corresponding line, which contains the matching pattern. Itscans files for specified patterns and can be used with regular expressions, as well as text strings.
-
How to Install VMware Workstation Pro on Ubuntu 20.04
Creating a virtual machine is the most suitable solution if you want to go on a test drive of a new operating system without installing it on bare metal alongside your primary Operating System.
It gives you the flexibility to use multiple operating systems directly from your host operating system and also delete or reinstall it any number of times.
-
How to backup your home directory in Linux - PragmaticLinux
Got the itch for a little Linux distro-hopping? I know the feeling. We get spoiled with so many wonderful new Linux distribution releases throughout the year. It’s hard to resist the temptation. I typically first spin them up in VirtualBox. When it’s time to upgrade your daily driver PC, just make sure to first backup your personal data. This article explains step-by-step how to backup your home directory in Linux. We’ll use the rsync program in combination with an external USB drive.
-
How to Browse with Tor to Protect Your Privacy Online
If you are concerned about privacy and want one of the most well-protected browsers available, then you should try the Tor Browser. It is free and open source software that enables anonymous internet communication.
Today we’re taking a closer look at The Onion Router knows better by its acronym Tor. Sure it may a reputation within the cybersecurity world as the dark web browser of choice. But don’t discredit this powerful privacy tool just because a few bad apples use it from time to time. Despite its darker users, Tor offers an unparalleled level of anonymity that can aid anyone in protecting their privacy. At its heart, Tor’s intended to protect the personal privacy of its users, as well as their freedom to conduct confidential communication.
-
Manually install a Gnome Shell Extension from a ZIP file - PragmaticLinux
Did the installation of a Gnome Shell Extension, through your web browser’s Gnome Shell integration add-on, result in an error? This happens sometimes due to a potential bug or compatibility issue. To resolve the problem, you can download an older or newer version of the Gnome extension. You’ll end up with a ZIP file of the Gnome extension, which you’ll have to install manually. This tutorial explains how to manually install a Gnome extension from a ZIP file.
-
How To Install XRDP (Remote Desktop) on Debian 10 – TecAdmin
XRDP is an open-source implementation of the Microsoft RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) server. It provides bridging between the RDP client and the X windows system. The XRDP server allows remote users to graphical login to the remote machines using the Microsoft RDP client.
The XRDP allows two-way clipboard transfer, audio and microphone voice redirection and allows us to mount local drives on the remote machines.
This tutorial helps you to Install XRDP Server (Remote Desktop) on the Debian 10 Linux system.
-
Delete the pi user from your Raspberry PI - PragmaticLinux
Looking for a way to increase the security on your Raspberry PI? Changing the default password for the pi user is the recommended first step. Better would be if you change the default username as well. One approach is to create a brand new user account and then completely delete the pi user from your Raspberry PI. This tutorial explains how to achieve exactly that. It’s one of the first things I recommend you do, right after installing the Raspberry PI operating system.
-
How to change the hostname of your Raspberry PI - PragmaticLinux
The hostname of your Raspberry PI allows you to address it by its name, as opposed to its IP address. The hostname is how your Raspberry PI identifies itself to other systems on your local network. By default, the hostname is set to raspberrypi. Feel free to change the hostname of your Raspberry PI though. Especially if you plan on running more than one Raspberry PI on your local network. This tutorial presents several ways of how you can change the hostname of your Raspberry PI.
-
Configure SSH for login without a password - PragmaticLinux
Looking for a way to login to your Linux server via SSH without specifying a password? Using an SSH key pair is the way to go then. If done properly, this results in more convenience for you and more security for your server. In this article you’ll learn step-by-step how to setup an SSH key pair for logging into your server via SSH, without having to enter a password.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 400 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
27 min 45 sec ago
9 hours 54 min ago
10 hours 34 min ago
11 hours 19 min ago
11 hours 22 min ago
21 hours 18 sec ago
22 hours 44 min ago
22 hours 51 min ago
1 day 35 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago