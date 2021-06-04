Programming Leftovers
Today’s blog article is a more unusual one. If you know me in person you would not connect me to web development, but yet here we are. So, how do I got here? One student at my university has asked me if I could help and have a look on their code. He was working on unit tests with Selenium on a very beginner friendly level. This is how I got more interested in this topic.
In our previous post, we presented a project backed by INVEST-AI which introduces a multi-stage neural network-based solution that accurately locates and tracks the hands despite complex background noise and occlusion between hands. Now let's dive into the machine learning details of our innovative, open source hand-tracking pipeline.
Hand pose estimation using a video stream lays the foundation for efficient human-computer interaction on a head-mounted Augmented Reality (AR) device. See for example the Valve Index, Microsoft Hololens and Magic Leap One. There has been significant progress recently in this field due to advances in deep learning algorithms and the proliferation of inexpensive consumer-grade cameras.
Despite these advances, it remains a challenge to obtain precise and robust hand pose estimation due to complex pose variations, significant variability in global orientation, self-similarity between fingers, and severe self-occlusion. The time required to estimate the hand pose is another big challenge for XR applications, since real-time responses are needed for reliable applications.
Taking into account the above motivation and challenges, we have implemented a lightweight and top-down pose estimation technique that is suitable for the performance-constrained XR sector. As a result, our methods can be integrated into frameworks such as Monado XR, a free, open-source XR platform that offers fundamental building blocks for different XR devices and platforms.
Developers interested in the Android mobile operating system are able to use the Android SDK and various IDE software to code applications. These apps can then be made available and marketed to Android users around the world.
There are a lot of choices when it comes to programming Android applications. Your coding environment can involve a Linux system and a variety of different IDE programs to facilitate all of the software development. The trouble here is that each Linux distribution will often have a different set of requirements to run the sofware, and a separate list of steps that need to be followed.
In this guide, we'll go through the step by step instructions to install Android Studio - which is one of the most popular Android IDEs - on a Linux system. This will work on any distribution because we'll be using Snap package manager to manage the installation. Love it or hate it, the Snap package manager gets your system ready for Android development very quickly, by handling all the dependencies and working identically on any distribution you're running, whether it be Ubuntu, Debian, Red Hat, CentOS, AlmaLinux, openSUSE, or any other type of Linux system.
Raku is full of surprises. Sometimes I read something what that me like “oh, really?”. Sometimes I realize than a fact evident for me is not so obvious for others.
Here is one of the kind.
The recently announced proposal to make the Rust programming language one of two main languages for the Linux kernel is getting a major boost thanks to Google and the Internet Security Research Group (ISRG), the group behind the Let's Encrypt certificate authority.
The main goal of the push to bring Rust to Linux is to wipe out an entire class of memory-related security bugs in the kernel, which is a key part of the internet's infrastructure, running on everything from servers to edge devices and smartphones.
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.53.0. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
Proprietary Software Leftovers
The [cracker] had the username and password for a former employee's TeamViewer account, a popular program that lets users remotely control their computers, according to a private report compiled by the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center in February and seen by NBC News.
After logging in, the [cracker], whose name and motive are unknown and who hasn't been identified by law enforcement, deleted programs that the water plant used to treat drinking water.
In the last few months Cl0p hit dozens of victims, encrypting their files and demanding a ransom. More recently, the hackers were trying to extort their victims by threatening to leak their files publicly on their dark web site, which displays 57 companies as of Wednesday.
These victims include: oil giant Shell, security company Qualys, U.S. bank Flagstar, the controversial global law firm Jones Day, Stanford University, and University of California, among several others. The hackers were able to hack some of these victims by taking advantage of a flaw in Accellion File Transfer Appliance (FTA), a file-sharing service used by around 300 companies all over the world, according to Accellion.
Cybersecurity company Proofpoint has identified a malware called LastConn which has targeted government institutions in the Middle East and global government organisations associated with geopolitics in the region.
According to a new Facebook update by the Danish national team, Christian Eriksen will be getting an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) following his cardiac arrest against Finland on Saturday.
National team doctor Morten Boesen confirmed the decision following talks with the cardiac specialist at city hospital Rigshospitalet, where Eriksen is still undergoing tests.
Trillions of dollars are at stake. Most people have a vague sense of narrowly avoided fiascos: from the Sony Pictures attack that roiled Hollywood in 2014, to Equifax in 2017, when the details of 147m people were stolen. The big hacks are a familiar but confusing blur: remember SoBig, or SolarWinds, or WannaCry?
A forthcoming study from London Business School (LBS) captures the trends by examining comments made to investors by 12,000 listed firms in 85 countries over two decades. Cyber-risk has more than quadrupled since 2002 and tripled since 2013. The pattern of activity has become more global and has affected a broader range of industries. Workers logging in from home during the pandemic have almost certainly added to the risks. The number of affected firms is at a record high.
Beta Release for Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” (Xfce, MATE, and Cinnamon)
This is the BETA release for Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” Xfce Edition.
Linux Mint 20.2 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2025. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.
This is the BETA release for Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” MATE Edition.
Linux Mint 20.2 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2025. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.
This is the BETA release for Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” Cinnamon Edition.
Linux Mint 20.2 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2025. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.
Games: Vomitoreum, Humble, Melvor Idle and More
Vomitoreum shall bring a nice little birthday present for me on July 30 when this retro-styled FPS Metroidvania releases on Steam and itch.io. From the same developer who created Shrine / Shrine II and Lycanthorn / Lycanthorn II - Rain of Beasts comes another GZDoom powered experience.
The developer announced on Twitter the July 30 release date for Vomitoreum and replied to confirm the same date for Linux builds to arrive too.
"Vomitoreum has a world inspired by the painting of Zdzisław Beksiński; intense combat; challenging but fair gameplay; and a world waiting to be explored! Rise from the grave factory and see what Vomitoreum has lying in wait for you!"
Remember the first time you were allowed to be in a shop by yourself? For some it was seriously exciting, others perhaps a little terrifying and that's what co-open is all about. Created as a Humble Original, a game that Humble Bundle paid for to be included as a special game in their monthly Humble Choice (the February 2021 edition), it's now released proper up on itch.io.
Ever played an idle / clicker game? They've been popular in the past, especially in the earlier days of web gaming and Melvor Idle is probably one of the best.
[...]
The game allows a certain amount of offline progression too. Non-combat skills can be left on while you're away for quite a few hours, so you've always got something interesting to come back to which makes it that little bit sweeter. Melvor Idle makes it easy to become a little obsessed with it and so it's quite dangerous with your time.
With streaming games and "let's plays" becoming a dominant force of influence in the gaming world, one of the sillier trends we've seen is video games coming out with "stream safe" settings that strip out audio content for which there is no broadcast license. We've talked already about how this sort of thing is not a solution to the actual problem -- the complicated licenses surrounding copyrighted works and the permission culture that birthed them -- but is rather a ploy to simply ignore that problem entirely. That hasn't stopped this from becoming a more regular thing in the gaming world, even as we've seen examples of "stream safe" settings fail to keep streams from getting DMCA notices.
