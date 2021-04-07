today's howtos
How to install Redmine Project Management Software on Ubuntu 20.04
Redmine is a free and open-source project management application written in Ruby. It provides a web-based interface that allows you to manage your project from the web browser. It is a cross-platform, and cross-database application that provides free and paid tools, and supports for wikis, forums, calendars, etc.
How to Install Centrifugo Messaging Server on Ubuntu 20.04
Centrifugo is a free, open-source, and real-time messaging server. It supports WebSocket and SockJS to make a connection from the application clients through the web browser. It is fast and able to handle millions of simultaneous connections. It can easily integrate your existing application. It is language-agnostic and its API can be used from any programming language.
In this guide, we will show you how to install Centrifugo on Ubuntu 20.04 server.
How to Check a TLS/SSL Certificate Expiration Date on Ubuntu
The purpose of using TLS/SSL certificates on web servers is to encrypt the connection between the web browser and server. However, these certificates are not valid for a whole life rather they also have a finite expiration date after which the web browser will show an error message when connecting to the website. Today, I will show you how you can check the TLS/SSL certificate expiration date of an SSL certificate of a website using OpenSSL on Ubuntu 20.04.
Perform a kaniko build on a Red Hat OpenShift cluster and push the image to a registry | Red Hat Developer
Typically, building containers and images from a standard Dockerfile requires root access and permissions. This can create a challenge when working with public or shared clusters. For example, cluster admins don't often allow permissions to run this type of workload, as it might compromise the security of the entire cluster.
In these situations, many developers use a build tool such as kaniko to simplify the effort. Kaniko can build your images without requiring root access. This capability makes kaniko a feasible alternative for building containers and images in any kind of environment; for example, standard Kubernetes clusters, Google Kubernetes Engine, and public or shared clusters. Kaniko can also automatically push your images to a specified image registry.
This article shows you how to use kaniko to build a container image in a Red Hat OpenShift cluster and push the image to a registry.
Use this nostalgic text editor on FreeDOS
In the very early days of DOS, the standard editor was a no-frills line editor called Edlin. Tim Paterson wrote the original Edlin for the first version of DOS, then called 86-DOS and later branded PC-DOS and MS-DOS. Paterson has commented that he meant to replace Edlin eventually, but it wasn't until ten years later that MS-DOS 5 (1991) replaced Edlin with Edit, a full-screen editor.
You may know that FreeDOS is an open source DOS-compatible operating system that you can use to play classic DOS games, run legacy business software, or develop embedded systems. FreeDOS has very good compatibility with MS-DOS, and the "Base" package group includes those utilities and programs that replicate the behavior of MS-DOS. One of those classic programs is an open source implementation of the venerable Edlin editor; Edlin is distributed under the GNU General Public License version 2.
Linux Release Roundup #21.25: ActivityWatch 0.11, elementaryOS 6 Beta 2, and More New Releases - It's FOSS News
ActivityWatch is a unique time tracker available for Linux and other platforms. The latest release improves the user interface with more features.
You can read more about it in our original coverage.
How to Clear Apt Cache
When you install packages in Debian/Ubuntu using the apt-get command, a copy of the .deb file is locally stored. This helps in case you need to reinstall them after removal, then packages can be accessed locally (in another way called cache). Each time when you reinstall, the system doesn't need to go through the network.
Downloaded package are locally cached in /var/cache/apt/archives/. Each time when you run apt-get update and apt-get install command, the apt cache is updated.
In this tutorial we learn how to clear apt cache on Debian and Ubuntu systems.
foursixnine's lair - How to test things with openQA without running your own instance
Yes, there are couple of ways for you, the user, the contributor, the amazing human being who wants to improve the software that is used by millions, to write automated tests and have bots doing all the work for you, once you’ve signed a binding contract with the blood of an unicorn, and have obtained api keys for our public https://openqa.opensuse.org instance.
For now I will leave out the details on how to get those, but will rather point you to the #factory irc channel (or dischord), where you can get in touch with current admins, whom will be able to guide you better in the process.
How to Install Syncthing on Linux Mint 20 - LinuxBabe
This tutorial will show you how to install Syncthing on Linux Mint 20. Syncthing is a free, peer-to-peer continuous file synchronization program that allows you to synchronize your files across multiple devices, available for Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows, Android, iOS and Solaris.
It’s an open-source alternative to the popular Resilio Sync (formerly known as BitTorrent Sync) application. The creation, modification or deletion of files on one machine will automatically be replicated to your other devices. Syncthing does not upload your files to a central server like Nextcloud, but exchange your data directly between your devices. All your data is encrypted with TLS when transmitting between your devices.
How To Install Inkscape on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Inkscape on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Inkscape is professional quality vector graphics software that runs on Linux, Mac OS X, and Windows desktop computers. It offers a rich set of features and is widely used for both artistic and technical illustrations such as cartoons, clip art, logos, typography, diagramming, and flowcharting.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Inkscape on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Fix Scrolling Not Working Issue in Chrome - Make Tech Easier
You’re using Chrome like any other day, but for some reason the scrolling is not working. The scrolling feature works fine on other browsers but not on Chrome. Since this is something that you continuously do to move around on a site, this is something that needs to be fixed ASAP.
If you notice that this also happens on other browsers and programs, there is a good chance there is something wrong with your mouse. But, if this only happens on Chrome, the following tips should help you fix the issue.
