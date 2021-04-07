Language Selection

  • How to install Redmine Project Management Software on Ubuntu 20.04

    Redmine is a free and open-source project management application written in Ruby. It provides a web-based interface that allows you to manage your project from the web browser. It is a cross-platform, and cross-database application that provides free and paid tools, and supports for wikis, forums, calendars, etc.

  • How to Install Centrifugo Messaging Server on Ubuntu 20.04

    Centrifugo is a free, open-source, and real-time messaging server. It supports WebSocket and SockJS to make a connection from the application clients through the web browser. It is fast and able to handle millions of simultaneous connections. It can easily integrate your existing application. It is language-agnostic and its API can be used from any programming language.

    In this guide, we will show you how to install Centrifugo on Ubuntu 20.04 server.

  • How to Check a TLS/SSL Certificate Expiration Date on Ubuntu

    The purpose of using TLS/SSL certificates on web servers is to encrypt the connection between the web browser and server. However, these certificates are not valid for a whole life rather they also have a finite expiration date after which the web browser will show an error message when connecting to the website. Today, I will show you how you can check the TLS/SSL certificate expiration date of an SSL certificate of a website using OpenSSL on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • Perform a kaniko build on a Red Hat OpenShift cluster and push the image to a registry | Red Hat Developer

    Typically, building containers and images from a standard Dockerfile requires root access and permissions. This can create a challenge when working with public or shared clusters. For example, cluster admins don't often allow permissions to run this type of workload, as it might compromise the security of the entire cluster.

    In these situations, many developers use a build tool such as kaniko to simplify the effort. Kaniko can build your images without requiring root access. This capability makes kaniko a feasible alternative for building containers and images in any kind of environment; for example, standard Kubernetes clusters, Google Kubernetes Engine, and public or shared clusters. Kaniko can also automatically push your images to a specified image registry.

    This article shows you how to use kaniko to build a container image in a Red Hat OpenShift cluster and push the image to a registry.

  • Use this nostalgic text editor on FreeDOS

    In the very early days of DOS, the standard editor was a no-frills line editor called Edlin. Tim Paterson wrote the original Edlin for the first version of DOS, then called 86-DOS and later branded PC-DOS and MS-DOS. Paterson has commented that he meant to replace Edlin eventually, but it wasn't until ten years later that MS-DOS 5 (1991) replaced Edlin with Edit, a full-screen editor.

    You may know that FreeDOS is an open source DOS-compatible operating system that you can use to play classic DOS games, run legacy business software, or develop embedded systems. FreeDOS has very good compatibility with MS-DOS, and the "Base" package group includes those utilities and programs that replicate the behavior of MS-DOS. One of those classic programs is an open source implementation of the venerable Edlin editor; Edlin is distributed under the GNU General Public License version 2.

  • Linux Release Roundup #21.25: ActivityWatch 0.11, elementaryOS 6 Beta 2, and More New Releases - It's FOSS News

    ActivityWatch is a unique time tracker available for Linux and other platforms. The latest release improves the user interface with more features.

    You can read more about it in our original coverage.

  • How to Clear Apt Cache

    When you install packages in Debian/Ubuntu using the apt-get command, a copy of the .deb file is locally stored. This helps in case you need to reinstall them after removal, then packages can be accessed locally (in another way called cache). Each time when you reinstall, the system doesn't need to go through the network.

    Downloaded package are locally cached in /var/cache/apt/archives/. Each time when you run apt-get update and apt-get install command, the apt cache is updated.

    In this tutorial we learn how to clear apt cache on Debian and Ubuntu systems.

  • foursixnine's lair - How to test things with openQA without running your own instance

    Yes, there are couple of ways for you, the user, the contributor, the amazing human being who wants to improve the software that is used by millions, to write automated tests and have bots doing all the work for you, once you’ve signed a binding contract with the blood of an unicorn, and have obtained api keys for our public https://openqa.opensuse.org instance.

    For now I will leave out the details on how to get those, but will rather point you to the #factory irc channel (or dischord), where you can get in touch with current admins, whom will be able to guide you better in the process.

  • How to Install Syncthing on Linux Mint 20 - LinuxBabe

    This tutorial will show you how to install Syncthing on Linux Mint 20. Syncthing is a free, peer-to-peer continuous file synchronization program that allows you to synchronize your files across multiple devices, available for Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows, Android, iOS and Solaris.

    It’s an open-source alternative to the popular Resilio Sync (formerly known as BitTorrent Sync) application. The creation, modification or deletion of files on one machine will automatically be replicated to your other devices. Syncthing does not upload your files to a central server like Nextcloud, but exchange your data directly between your devices. All your data is encrypted with TLS when transmitting between your devices.

  • How To Install Inkscape on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Inkscape on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Inkscape is professional quality vector graphics software that runs on Linux, Mac OS X, and Windows desktop computers. It offers a rich set of features and is widely used for both artistic and technical illustrations such as cartoons, clip art, logos, typography, diagramming, and flowcharting.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Inkscape on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to Fix Scrolling Not Working Issue in Chrome - Make Tech Easier

    You’re using Chrome like any other day, but for some reason the scrolling is not working. The scrolling feature works fine on other browsers but not on Chrome. Since this is something that you continuously do to move around on a site, this is something that needs to be fixed ASAP.

    If you notice that this also happens on other browsers and programs, there is a good chance there is something wrong with your mouse. But, if this only happens on Chrome, the following tips should help you fix the issue.

GCompris and KDE Neon

  • GSoC’21 Week 1: The Beginning

    GCompris is a high quality educational software suite, including a large number of activities for children aged 2 to 10, some of the activities are game orientated, but nonetheless still educational. Currently GCompris offers more than 100 activities, and more are being developed. GCompris is free software, it means that you can adapt it to your own needs, improve it, and most importantly share it with children everywhere. The GCompris project is hosted and developed by the KDE community.

  • KDE neon now on Linux 5.8

    Here at KDE neon we pride ourselves on giving you the latest from KDE built pronto and QAed and shipped to you with no questions asked. We also base on the stable Ubuntu LTS 20.04 release giving a generally stable system. If you want an updated version of an app which isn’t from KDE we advise you to use a non-distro package from the Snap store, AppImage or Flatpak. But Linux has one property which is still inconvenient for the end user even the more nerdy of end users, which is that drivers are shipped with the Linux version you get and there’s no stable programmer interface for them so they can’t easily be shipped externally. That means if you use Linux 5.4 which is what comes with KDE neon and Ubuntu 20.04 you will get drivers which are a few years old, which is no good for those shiny new AMD Radeon graphics chips. So we’ve now switched the installable images to the HWE build which brings in Linux 5.8. Neon installs should just install it on upgrade and use it on the next boot. Chat on our forum and report bugs on bugs.kde.org as ever.

Open Hardware and Devices Like Arduino

  • KloudNote 10.3-inch E-reader supports WiFi, Bluetooth and cellular connectivity - CNX Software

    Geniatech used to be better known for their Amlogic TV boxes, before expanding their business to development boards and systems-on-modules. But the company has now introduced KloudNote, a 10.3-inch E-reader running Android 8.1 on a quad-core Cortex-A35 processor. The device is equipped with 2GB of RAM and a 16GB eMMC flash, supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth, as well as optional 2G/3G/4G LTE cellular connectivity, and comes with a USB-C port and a headphone jack.

  • TI AM64x 7-core processor is made for PLC's, motor drives, industrial robots - CNX Software

    Texas Instruments AM64x is a family of 64-bit Arm processors with functional safety designed for Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), motor drives, remote I/O, and industrial robots. The top-end processor of the family, AM6442, comes with seven cores including two Cortex-A53 application cores, four Cortex-R5F real-time cores, and one Cortex-M4F isolated core. AFAICT, while the documentation is dated January 2021 and TI announced the processor in February in a blog post with a cryptic title, it was only first picked up by Embedded Computing in early May. Besides the processor itself, TI also provides an AM64x starter kit and a full-featured AM64x evaluation kit, and several companies are already preparing development boards and modules as we’ll see further below.

  • 14 Awesome Arduino Cloud Features You Never Knew Existed

    There are dozens, if not hundreds of amazing Arduino Cloud features. So it’s perfectly understandable if you’ve missed some of them. So we’ve put together a list of our favorite Arduino Cloud features that you might not know existed.

  • Homemade mechanical color TV runs on an Arduino Due | Arduino Blog

    Nearly everyone alive today has never the technical marvel that is the mechanical television. In short, the work by quickly strobing a light through a disc that has holes cut around its perimeter, with each hole being slightly lower than its predecessor. Combined with the persistence of vision effect, this gives the illusion of a still image with its number of rows being equal to the number of holes in the disc. YouTuber “Science ‘n’ Stuff” wanted to try creating a modern version that uses a microcontroller to precisely adjust an LED’s color, rather than using an analog signal. The device has a single large plastic disc with 32 holes for a total of 32 rows in the image. It’s spun at 1500 RPM by a DC motor that’s driven via PWM, and because there can be some variance in the motor’s speed, the synchronization signal that’s produced on each full rotation is also used to carefully adjust the motor’s speed to keep it constant. Both images and sound are read from an onboard microSD card, with the images being converted into pulses of light and the sound being played on a mono speaker. All of this is controlled by an Arduino Due board.

Free Software Leftovers

  • GNU Guix: Substitutes now also available from bordeaux.guix.gnu.org

    There have been a number of different project operated sources of substitutes, for the last couple of years the default source of substitutes has been ci.guix.gnu.org (with a few different URLs). [...] This change is an important milestone, following on from the work that started on the Guix Build Coordinator towards the start of 2020. Back in 2020, the substitute availability from ci.guix.gnu.org was often an issue. There seemed to be a number of contributing factors, including some parts of the architecture. Without going too much in to the details of the issues, aspects of the design of the Guix Build Coordinator were specifically meant to avoid some of these issues. While there were some very positive results from testing back in 2020, it's taken so long to bring the substitute availability benefits to general users of Guix that ci.guix.gnu.org has changed and improved significantly in the meantime. This means that any benefits in terms of substitute availability are less significant now. One clearer benefit of just having two independent sources of substitutes is redundancy. While the availability of ci.guix.gnu.org has been very high (in my opinion), having a second independent substitute server should mean that if there's a future issue with users accessing either source of substitutes, the disruption should be reduced. I'm also excited about the new possibilities offered by having a second substitute server, particularly one using the Guix Build Coordinator to manage the builds. Substitutes for the Hurd is already something that's been prototyped, so I'm hopeful that bordeaux.guix.gnu.org can start using childhurd VMs to build things soon. Looking a bit further forward, I think there's some benefits to be had in doing further work on how the nar and narinfo files used for substitutes are managed. There are some rough plans already on how to address the retention of nars, and how to look at high performance mirrors.

  • Gary Linden, legendary surfer & Firefox fan

    On the internet you are never alone, and because of that at Mozilla we know that we can’t work to build a better internet alone. We believe in and rely on our community — from our volunteers, to our staff, to our users and even the parent’s of our staff (who also happen to be some of our power users). For Father’s Day, Mozilla’s Natalie Linden sat down with her father, big wave surf legend and surfboard maker, Gary Linden to talk the ocean, the internet and where humanity goes from here. We should probably start by telling people who we are. I am Natalie Linden, the Director of the Creative Studio in Mozilla marketing.

  • The Apache News Round-up: week ending 18 June 2021

    The week has zipped by --it's Friday already-- and it's time to take a look at what the Apache community has been up to over the past week...

  • A revival at the intersection of open source and open standards – TechCrunch

    Tremendous technological innovation and transformative power are possible for the future if we re-energize the spirit of collaboration between the open-standards and open-source communities.

  • Open Source, Open Standards, and the Need for Collaboration

    “Our world has big problems to solve,” says Guy Martin, executive director of OASIS Open, and finding solutions will require open source and open standards communities to work together. In a recent article at TechCrunch, Martin describes the differences between open source and open standards but also examines their similarities and common goals, such as interoperability, innovation, and choice.

Programming Leftovers

  • C++ Coroutines Two: Electric Boogaloo: co_await a QNetworkReply*

    If you haven't read my previous blog post on coroutines in C++, you want to do that before reading this blog post. In the last blog post, I explained how to construct an awaitable Future type. [...] As far as the C++ compiler is concerned, this ain't kosher, because you're trying to define an operator for a primitive type (a pointer). Your compiler will probably tell you that this needs to be done on a class or enum type. But that leaves the question of “how do I make a QNetworkReply* co_awaitable if I can't define co_await on a pointer type?” It is possible. Your promise_type object has more last jobs than what I covered in the last blog post. One of them is to potentially provide an await_transform function. An await_transform function essentially “preprocesses” any values being co_awaited before the compiler attempts to look for a co_await implementation.

  • Modula-2 Programming Language Front-End Still Looking Towards Mainline GCC In 2021 - Phoronix

    The Modula-2 programming language developed from the late 70's to 80's might finally see mainline GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) support in 2021. The structured Modula-2 programming language is that out of ETH Zurich by Niklaus Wirth who is known for his work as well on Euler, Pascal and other programming languages. Modula-2 still has some uses today like with Russia's GLONASS satellites.

  • Remi Collet: PHP version 7.4.21RC1 and 8.0.8RC1

    Release Candidate versions are available in testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages. RPM of PHP version 8.0.8RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-php80-test repository for Fedora 32-34 and Enterprise Linux. RPM of PHP version 7.4.21RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-test repository for Fedora 32-34 or remi-php74-test repository for Enterprise Linux.

  • Commercial LTS Qt 5.15.5 Released
  • gfldex: Despotting

    API::Discord is a bit spotty. Many classes that are typically represented as a Str don’t sport that method. In same cases bare deparsed JSON is returned. That led to a fair amount of clutter that followed a pattern. After making a remote call via the API, I mix in a role and query the API further, before passing a list on via a Supply. I do the same operation with different operants. That’s sounds like a candidate for a multi sub.

  • Bankdata shares its results of using Quarkus on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

    Organizations across the globe and spanning various industries are turning to containerized microservices to innovate at speed. Many have adopted Red Hat OpenShift as a robust and highly-scalable enterprise-ready platform for hosting their containers. There are so many Java frameworks available. Deciding which to use when developing on Red Hat OpenShift can be pretty challenging for developers. After all, the business needs the applications it relies on to run efficiently and to be able to scale up quickly when required. This post compares how well three different Java frameworks – specifically Spring Boot, the community build of Quarkus on JVM, and the community build of Quarkus as a native Linux executable – optimized Java for Red Hat OpenShift. We’re going to be looking at an experiment Bankdata conducted last year.

