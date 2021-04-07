Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 18th of June 2021 03:05:00 PM Filed under
Red Hat
  • The role of the Orchestrator in GitOps-driven operations

    Typically, when a new technology or pattern emerges, various approaches are taken to determine how it best fits into a transformed model. Proponents of traditional methods are sometimes initially met with resistance by eager early adopters, who may discard lessons learned from foundational practices.

    Established orchestration approaches versus GitOps methodologies demonstrate this inflection point.

    While it would be an oversimplification to assume that one approach entirely can replace the other, we’ll examine the strengths and weaknesses of each in this post and find a balance between the two.

  • Switching SELinux on and off - Linux Concept

    This is perhaps a weird section to begin with, but disabling SELinux is a commonly requested activity. Some vendors do not support their application running on a platform that has SELinux enabled, as those vendors do not have the expertise to develop SELinux policies for their own applications, or are not able to educate their own support lines to deal with SELinux.

    Furthermore, system administrators are generally reluctant to use security controls they do not understand or find too complex to maintain. Luckily, SELinux is becoming a de facto standard technology in several Linux distributions, which is increasing its exposure and understanding among administrators. SELinux is also capable of selectively disabling its access controls for a part of a system rather than requiring us to disable it for a complete system.

  • Podman is gaining rootless overlay support | Enable Sysadmin

    Podman can use native overlay file system with the Linux kernel versions 5.13. Up until now, we have been using fuse-overlayfs. The kernel gained rootless support in the 5.11 kernel, but a bug prevented SELinux use with the file system; this bug was fixed in 5.13.

  • Leveraging Cloud Computing to Enhance the Nation’s Cybersecurity [Ed: Pushing clown computing as a security 'solution' is truly insane (it's the cause of so many issues and a privacy/data protection catastrophe), but this is what IBM emeritus IWB is doing today]

    There’s clearly an urgent need to significantly improve the security and resilience of IT systems and applications in light of the growing threat of cyberattacks, which FBI director Christopher Wray recently compared to addressing the challenge of global terrorism following the 9/11 attack. Earlier this week, the NY Times published this front page article - Once, Superpower Summits Were About Nukes. Now, It’s Cyberweapons, that said: “The rising tempo and sophistication of recent attacks on American infrastructure - from gasoline pipelines running up the East Coast, to plants providing a quarter of America’s beef, to the operations of hospitals and the internet itself - has revealed a set of vulnerabilities no president can ignore.” On May 12, President Biden issued an Executive Order to Improve the Nation’s Cybersecurity, a welcome and very important step.

    Cloud-based technologies and Cloud Service Provides (CSPs) can play a major role in improving the nation’s cybersecurity. Over the years, CSPs have invested billions in cloud security, hired thousands of top cyber experts, and developed an array of new tools and methods. CIOs generally agree that the security on cloud platforms is superior to that of in-house data centers, a major reason why the top IDC prediction for the post-pandemic new normal was that “By the end of 2021, based on lessons learned, 80% of enterprises will put a mechanism in place to shift to cloud-centric infrastructure and applications twice as fast as before the pandemic.”

  • Authorino: Making open source, cloud-native API security simple and flexible

    Authorino solves a persistent problem that arises when upgrading applications for secure internet use: the need to add authentication or authorization to APIs that were built without these security concepts in mind. Authorino provides an easy, cloud-native way to expose these APIs. You don’t have to modify or rebuild your API. A thin reverse-proxy layer with an external authorization filter, completely configurable via the Kubernetes API, allows you to add the right authentication and authorization model to suit your needs.

    This article introduces Authorino with an overview of its uses and benefits, a look at its underlying mechanics, and a brief demonstration based on an example use case.

  • Java EE and Jakarta EE: What IT leaders should know | The Enterprisers Project

    The first thing to know about Java EE is that it’s no longer called Java EE.

    “Java EE is under new management,” says Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation.

    A bit of a quick history lesson, courtesy of Milinkovich: Oracle contributed Java EE to Eclipse in 2017, and it became an open source project. Subsequently, the name was changed to Jakarta EE. Today, the project is overseen by the Jakarta EE Working Group, which Milinkovich describes as a who’s who of Java industry leaders, such as Fujitsu, IBM, Oracle, Payara, Red Hat, and Tomitribe.

    Jakarta EE can be viewed as a bridge between old and new, in the sense that it’s a means of adopting and working with modern technologies without dumping your existing application and infrastructure investments – a nonstarter for most companies, not to mention IT pros who’ve invested significant time and energy in their existing skill sets but want to continue to adapt to newer tools and languages.

    Jakarta EE lets you leverage your existing Java EE code - and offers a future for your skilled Java developers.
    “Jakarta EE provides your enterprise with two strategic advantages: a path forward for your existing investments in the Java EE application code running your business, and a bright future for the skilled Java developers on your staff,” Milinkovich says.

  • Hybrid work: 7 signs that meeting should be an email | The Enterprisers Project

    Pointless meetings are nothing new; they’re so pervasive that surviving another meeting that should have been an email reached meme status back in the 2000’s. However, this problem risks reaching epidemic status in the age of Zoom. With the ongoing shift to hybrid work - combining office and remote work - video calls are going nowhere soon, so leaders need to know when to use them and when to skip directly to email or chat.

    Many people are not using collaboration tools for informal updates.
    Six out of ten individuals surveyed early this year by virtual work consultancy Vitira reported that the number of meetings they must attend has increased significantly since the pandemic began. “Most say that the ad-hoc chats they had at the office have been replaced by formal meetings,” says Cynthia Watson (formerly Spraggs), CEO of Vitira and author of a book on how to work from home, “which indicates that many are not using collaboration tools for informal updates.”

»

More in Tux Machines

GCompris and KDE Neon

  • GSoC’21 Week 1: The Beginning

    GCompris is a high quality educational software suite, including a large number of activities for children aged 2 to 10, some of the activities are game orientated, but nonetheless still educational. Currently GCompris offers more than 100 activities, and more are being developed. GCompris is free software, it means that you can adapt it to your own needs, improve it, and most importantly share it with children everywhere. The GCompris project is hosted and developed by the KDE community.

  • KDE neon now on Linux 5.8

    Here at KDE neon we pride ourselves on giving you the latest from KDE built pronto and QAed and shipped to you with no questions asked. We also base on the stable Ubuntu LTS 20.04 release giving a generally stable system. If you want an updated version of an app which isn’t from KDE we advise you to use a non-distro package from the Snap store, AppImage or Flatpak. But Linux has one property which is still inconvenient for the end user even the more nerdy of end users, which is that drivers are shipped with the Linux version you get and there’s no stable programmer interface for them so they can’t easily be shipped externally. That means if you use Linux 5.4 which is what comes with KDE neon and Ubuntu 20.04 you will get drivers which are a few years old, which is no good for those shiny new AMD Radeon graphics chips. So we’ve now switched the installable images to the HWE build which brings in Linux 5.8. Neon installs should just install it on upgrade and use it on the next boot. Chat on our forum and report bugs on bugs.kde.org as ever.

Open Hardware and Devices Like Arduino

  • KloudNote 10.3-inch E-reader supports WiFi, Bluetooth and cellular connectivity - CNX Software

    Geniatech used to be better known for their Amlogic TV boxes, before expanding their business to development boards and systems-on-modules. But the company has now introduced KloudNote, a 10.3-inch E-reader running Android 8.1 on a quad-core Cortex-A35 processor. The device is equipped with 2GB of RAM and a 16GB eMMC flash, supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth, as well as optional 2G/3G/4G LTE cellular connectivity, and comes with a USB-C port and a headphone jack.

  • TI AM64x 7-core processor is made for PLC's, motor drives, industrial robots - CNX Software

    Texas Instruments AM64x is a family of 64-bit Arm processors with functional safety designed for Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), motor drives, remote I/O, and industrial robots. The top-end processor of the family, AM6442, comes with seven cores including two Cortex-A53 application cores, four Cortex-R5F real-time cores, and one Cortex-M4F isolated core. AFAICT, while the documentation is dated January 2021 and TI announced the processor in February in a blog post with a cryptic title, it was only first picked up by Embedded Computing in early May. Besides the processor itself, TI also provides an AM64x starter kit and a full-featured AM64x evaluation kit, and several companies are already preparing development boards and modules as we’ll see further below.

  • 14 Awesome Arduino Cloud Features You Never Knew Existed

    There are dozens, if not hundreds of amazing Arduino Cloud features. So it’s perfectly understandable if you’ve missed some of them. So we’ve put together a list of our favorite Arduino Cloud features that you might not know existed.

  • Homemade mechanical color TV runs on an Arduino Due | Arduino Blog

    Nearly everyone alive today has never the technical marvel that is the mechanical television. In short, the work by quickly strobing a light through a disc that has holes cut around its perimeter, with each hole being slightly lower than its predecessor. Combined with the persistence of vision effect, this gives the illusion of a still image with its number of rows being equal to the number of holes in the disc. YouTuber “Science ‘n’ Stuff” wanted to try creating a modern version that uses a microcontroller to precisely adjust an LED’s color, rather than using an analog signal. The device has a single large plastic disc with 32 holes for a total of 32 rows in the image. It’s spun at 1500 RPM by a DC motor that’s driven via PWM, and because there can be some variance in the motor’s speed, the synchronization signal that’s produced on each full rotation is also used to carefully adjust the motor’s speed to keep it constant. Both images and sound are read from an onboard microSD card, with the images being converted into pulses of light and the sound being played on a mono speaker. All of this is controlled by an Arduino Due board.

Free Software Leftovers

  • GNU Guix: Substitutes now also available from bordeaux.guix.gnu.org

    There have been a number of different project operated sources of substitutes, for the last couple of years the default source of substitutes has been ci.guix.gnu.org (with a few different URLs). [...] This change is an important milestone, following on from the work that started on the Guix Build Coordinator towards the start of 2020. Back in 2020, the substitute availability from ci.guix.gnu.org was often an issue. There seemed to be a number of contributing factors, including some parts of the architecture. Without going too much in to the details of the issues, aspects of the design of the Guix Build Coordinator were specifically meant to avoid some of these issues. While there were some very positive results from testing back in 2020, it's taken so long to bring the substitute availability benefits to general users of Guix that ci.guix.gnu.org has changed and improved significantly in the meantime. This means that any benefits in terms of substitute availability are less significant now. One clearer benefit of just having two independent sources of substitutes is redundancy. While the availability of ci.guix.gnu.org has been very high (in my opinion), having a second independent substitute server should mean that if there's a future issue with users accessing either source of substitutes, the disruption should be reduced. I'm also excited about the new possibilities offered by having a second substitute server, particularly one using the Guix Build Coordinator to manage the builds. Substitutes for the Hurd is already something that's been prototyped, so I'm hopeful that bordeaux.guix.gnu.org can start using childhurd VMs to build things soon. Looking a bit further forward, I think there's some benefits to be had in doing further work on how the nar and narinfo files used for substitutes are managed. There are some rough plans already on how to address the retention of nars, and how to look at high performance mirrors.

  • Gary Linden, legendary surfer & Firefox fan

    On the internet you are never alone, and because of that at Mozilla we know that we can’t work to build a better internet alone. We believe in and rely on our community — from our volunteers, to our staff, to our users and even the parent’s of our staff (who also happen to be some of our power users). For Father’s Day, Mozilla’s Natalie Linden sat down with her father, big wave surf legend and surfboard maker, Gary Linden to talk the ocean, the internet and where humanity goes from here. We should probably start by telling people who we are. I am Natalie Linden, the Director of the Creative Studio in Mozilla marketing.

  • The Apache News Round-up: week ending 18 June 2021

    The week has zipped by --it's Friday already-- and it's time to take a look at what the Apache community has been up to over the past week...

  • A revival at the intersection of open source and open standards – TechCrunch

    Tremendous technological innovation and transformative power are possible for the future if we re-energize the spirit of collaboration between the open-standards and open-source communities.

  • Open Source, Open Standards, and the Need for Collaboration

    “Our world has big problems to solve,” says Guy Martin, executive director of OASIS Open, and finding solutions will require open source and open standards communities to work together. In a recent article at TechCrunch, Martin describes the differences between open source and open standards but also examines their similarities and common goals, such as interoperability, innovation, and choice.

Programming Leftovers

  • C++ Coroutines Two: Electric Boogaloo: co_await a QNetworkReply*

    If you haven't read my previous blog post on coroutines in C++, you want to do that before reading this blog post. In the last blog post, I explained how to construct an awaitable Future type. [...] As far as the C++ compiler is concerned, this ain't kosher, because you're trying to define an operator for a primitive type (a pointer). Your compiler will probably tell you that this needs to be done on a class or enum type. But that leaves the question of “how do I make a QNetworkReply* co_awaitable if I can't define co_await on a pointer type?” It is possible. Your promise_type object has more last jobs than what I covered in the last blog post. One of them is to potentially provide an await_transform function. An await_transform function essentially “preprocesses” any values being co_awaited before the compiler attempts to look for a co_await implementation.

  • Modula-2 Programming Language Front-End Still Looking Towards Mainline GCC In 2021 - Phoronix

    The Modula-2 programming language developed from the late 70's to 80's might finally see mainline GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) support in 2021. The structured Modula-2 programming language is that out of ETH Zurich by Niklaus Wirth who is known for his work as well on Euler, Pascal and other programming languages. Modula-2 still has some uses today like with Russia's GLONASS satellites.

  • Remi Collet: PHP version 7.4.21RC1 and 8.0.8RC1

    Release Candidate versions are available in testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages. RPM of PHP version 8.0.8RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-php80-test repository for Fedora 32-34 and Enterprise Linux. RPM of PHP version 7.4.21RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-test repository for Fedora 32-34 or remi-php74-test repository for Enterprise Linux.

  • Commercial LTS Qt 5.15.5 Released
  • gfldex: Despotting

    API::Discord is a bit spotty. Many classes that are typically represented as a Str don’t sport that method. In same cases bare deparsed JSON is returned. That led to a fair amount of clutter that followed a pattern. After making a remote call via the API, I mix in a role and query the API further, before passing a list on via a Supply. I do the same operation with different operants. That’s sounds like a candidate for a multi sub.

  • Bankdata shares its results of using Quarkus on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

    Organizations across the globe and spanning various industries are turning to containerized microservices to innovate at speed. Many have adopted Red Hat OpenShift as a robust and highly-scalable enterprise-ready platform for hosting their containers. There are so many Java frameworks available. Deciding which to use when developing on Red Hat OpenShift can be pretty challenging for developers. After all, the business needs the applications it relies on to run efficiently and to be able to scale up quickly when required. This post compares how well three different Java frameworks – specifically Spring Boot, the community build of Quarkus on JVM, and the community build of Quarkus as a native Linux executable – optimized Java for Red Hat OpenShift. We’re going to be looking at an experiment Bankdata conducted last year.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6