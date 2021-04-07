7 Free And Open Source Download Managers For Windows And Linux
Download Managers are one of the great ways to boost and manage your downloads from the internet. However, settling on one best download manager could be challenging as there are tons of them out there. Hence, let’s look at some of the best, free, and open-source download managers for Windows and Linux.
IDM (Internet Download Manager) is considered one of the most popular download managers, but it’s paid and isn’t available for Linux. You can also take the Download Managers in this list as IDM alternatives. Mind you, the order in which the apps are listed has nothing to do with how good an app is. If you are also looking for the best DMs for Android, check out our best download managers for Android list.
[...]
The UI is simple, clean, and highly customizable. One of the app’s differentiating features is that it acts as a front-end for one of the popular command-line software Youtube-dl. Downloading videos from YouTube was a breeze, but it also works for DailyMotion and Vimeo. These features, combined with the download speed and open-source nature, make it one of the best IDM alternatives and best download managers.
To install the Persepolis download manager, head over to the official website to install instructions for Windows, Mac, and Linux.
2. Motrix
Another completely free software that works like a charm. Motrix is an open-source download manager that looks great UI-wise and also offers great features. We tested it out and found that it takes time to initialize the download, but once it starts downloading, the speed is better than a browser.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 510 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GCompris and KDE Neon
Open Hardware and Devices Like Arduino
Free Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 14 min ago
1 hour 27 min ago
1 hour 33 min ago
2 hours 1 min ago
2 hours 2 min ago
3 hours 5 min ago
4 hours 27 min ago
4 hours 57 min ago
14 hours 24 min ago
15 hours 4 min ago