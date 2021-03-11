today's howtos
-
How to use SSH tunneling or port forwarding – Linux Hint
Creating a secure connection between the local host and the remote host is called SSH tunneling or port forwarding. All connections made by SSH tunneling are encrypted. This feature of SSH is useful for many purposes, such as managing the database of the restricted server safely, implementing basic VPN (Virtual Private Network), using different services without opening port on the firewall, etc. SSH port forwarding can be done in three different ways. These are local port forwarding, remote port forwarding, and dynamic port forwarding. The ways to use SSH tunneling or port forwarding have been explained in this tutorial.
-
How to use SSH config file – Linux Hint
-
What is the Difference: useradd vs. adduser Linux with Examples – Linux Hint
While managing users, Linux administrators need to manage different types of users based on the privileges he/she wants to set. User management includes access control and Group management of the user. It is often seen that when we create users in Linux, there are two types of commands available useradd and adduser. This post will have an overview of both commands and discuss some key differences between them.
-
Rename Linux Files with Rename – Linux Hint
When working with files, renaming them is one of the most basic actions. In Linux, renaming a file or directory is mostly done using mv. However, when it comes to renaming multiple files or folders, using mv becomes complex. It requires constructing complex loops and piping to get the job done. The rename command is specifically designed for such situations.
Rename is a powerful batch renaming tool that uses Perl expression to rename multiple files and directories in a single command. In this guide, check out how to rename files with rename.
-
Linux Two-factor Authentication – Linux Hint
Two-factor authentication (2FA) is a login process consisting of a double authentication mechanism. Most known implementations include the classic SMS or email code confirmation for new/unknown browsers and devices.
In this scenario, even if a hacker gets a PayPal or hosting password, he won’t be able to log in without the confirmation code sent to the victim’s phone or email.
Implementing the two-factor authentication is one of the best practices to protect our email, social network accounts, hosting, and more. Unfortunately, our system is not the exception.
This tutorial shows how to implement the two-factor authentication to protect your SSH access using Google Authenticator or Authy-ssh. Google Authenticator allows you to verify a login using the mobile app, while Authy-ssh can be implemented without an app using SMS verification.
-
Gunnar Wolf: Fighting spam on roundcube with modsecurity
Every couple of months, one of my users falls prey to phishing attacks, and send their login/password data to an unknown somebody who poses as… Well, as me, their always-friendly and always-helpful systems administrator.
What follows is, of course, me spending a week trying to get our systems out of all of the RBLs/DNSBLs. But, no matter how fast I act, there’s always distruption and lost mails (bounced or classified as spam) for my users.
Most of my users use the Webmail I have configured on our institute’s servers, Roundcube, for which I have the highest appreciation. Only that… Of course, when a user yields their username and password to an attacker, it is very successful at… Sending huge amounts of unrequested mail, leading to my server losing its reputation
-
How to Analyze Fonts in a PDF File Using pdffonts
Choosing the right font for your documents can be hard if you don't know much about typography and design. But if you have a document with a font that you like, you can easily extract the font name through the command line. All you need is a tool called pdffonts.
In this article, you will learn about pdffonts and how to install it on your computer. You'll also find a detailed guide on how to identify fonts in a PDF document using it.
-
How to migrate VMware VMs to AWS with ease
-
Why You Should Not Use Telnet for Remote Connections
If you need to connect to a remote computer using the command line, you might be tempted to use Telnet, one of the oldest protocols still in use on the internet. But you shouldn't, because it's not safe for your digital privacy.
This article will discuss the reasons why you shouldn't use Telnet and what other secure protocols you can use to connect to servers remotely.
-
GPUs and Graphics on Linux
Wind River Linux updates with Linux LTS 5.10 and a prebuilt binary
Wind River has released Wind River Linux LTS21, advancing to Linux LTS 5.10, Yocto Project 3.3, and Qt 5.15.2. New features include a Linux Assembly Tool for image creation and a pre-built binary distribution. We last heard from Wind River in Feb. 2020 when the company released an unnamed version of Wind River Linux that added an optional CI/CD (continuous integration and continuous delivery) model with more frequent updates, among other features. The company, which also offers the VxWorks RTOS, has now released Wind River Linux Long Term Support (LTS) 21, featuring a new Linux Assembly Tool and an option for a pre-built binary distribution.
Proton 6.3-5 RC
