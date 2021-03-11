GPUs and Graphics on Linux
GPULab is a turnkey JupyterLab Notebook environment atop a feature-packed Ubuntu Linux operating system.
In recent months RADV lead developer Bas Nieuwenhuizen began working on Vulkan ray-tracing support for this Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver that isn't officially supported by AMD but as an alternative to the company's open-source AMDVLK driver or their cross-platform proprietary Vulkan driver. Hitting the Mesa 21.2-devel code a few minutes ago is the initial Vulkan ray-tracing bits for RADV!
Landing in Mesa 21.2-devel this Friday evening is implementing most of the acceleration structures with BVH building both for CPU and GPU-side builds.
In short, an issue was filed recently about getting the Nine state tracker working with zink.
Was it the first? No..
Was it the first one this year? Yes.
Thus began a minutes-long, helter-skelter sequence of events to get Nine up and running, spread out over the course of a day or two. In need of a skilled finagler knowledgeable in the mysterium of Gallium state trackers, I contacted the only developer I know with a rockstar name, Axel Davy. We set out at dawn, and I strapped on my parachute. It was almost immediately that I heard a familiar call: there’s a build issue.
Mesa's Zink is well known for working to provide a generic OpenGL implementation over the Vulkan API that can be used across hardware/drivers. While still focused on OpenGL-over-Vulkan, with some pending patches it turns out Zink can support Gallium3D Nine for ultimately allowing Direct3D 9 atop this layer.
Valve contractor Mike Blumenkrantz who continues making impressive progress on Zink recently took to getting the Gallium3D Nine state tracker working with Zink.
Wind River Linux updates with Linux LTS 5.10 and a prebuilt binary
Wind River has released Wind River Linux LTS21, advancing to Linux LTS 5.10, Yocto Project 3.3, and Qt 5.15.2. New features include a Linux Assembly Tool for image creation and a pre-built binary distribution.
We last heard from Wind River in Feb. 2020 when the company released an unnamed version of Wind River Linux that added an optional CI/CD (continuous integration and continuous delivery) model with more frequent updates, among other features. The company, which also offers the VxWorks RTOS, has now released Wind River Linux Long Term Support (LTS) 21, featuring a new Linux Assembly Tool and an option for a pre-built binary distribution.
today's howtos
We saw how SELinux users define the role(s) that a user can hold. But how does SELinux enforce which role a user logs in through? And when logged in, how can a user switch their active role?
During the execution of a program, the kernel creates a process that helps store the program’s execution details in the system’s memory. When a program executes, it becomes a process for the system. So, we can say a process is a program until it executes.
The process created by the kernel is known as the “Parent Process,” and all the processes derived from the parent process are termed as “Child Processes.” A single process may consist of several child processes having a unique PID but with the same PPID.
The Secure Shell (SSH) key is the access credential for SSH protocol. Although the SSH protocol supports multiple approaches for authentication, the Public key is considered one of the best ways that help in automated and interactive connections.
While working on the unsecured open networks, the SSH protocol helps for remote connections among different devices. Using this, users can transfer the files remotely and also manage the network.
As there are multiple devices on the unsecured networks, the SSH uses a set of keys, i-e Private Key and Public Key, to create a secure connection between devices remotely.
Programmers frequently classify exceptions as code faults that result in errors whenever the program is executed. Exceptions represent errors that take place as a result of a script. Some programmers still can’t tell the difference between mistakes as well as exceptions. The majority of such errors seem logical. In Python, exceptions are caught using straightforward logic. Whenever a Python interpreter encounters an exception, it terminates the workflow. It is dealt with by going through the calling procedure. The software will crash if this is not done.
Memcached is a general-purpose distributed memory-caching system. It is often used to speed up dynamic database-driven websites by caching data and objects in RAM to reduce the number of times an external data source (such as a database or API) must be read. Also it is a high performance free and opensource in-memory key-value store used as a caching system. It’s mainly used for speeding up database-driven sites and web applications by caching data in RAM. In so doing, it significantly reduces the frequency that an eternal source of data read.
Memcached was first developed by Brad Fitzpatrick for his website LiveJournal, on May 22, 2003. It was originally written in Perl, then later was rewritten in C by Anatoly Vorobey, then employed by LiveJournal. Memcached now used by many other systems
Memcached is simple and easy to deploy and its API is widely available for a wide range of popular programming languages such as Python.
Installing packages in any Linux-based Operating system is like a task that happens on a daily basis, and it is seen that we often need to install some packages for a brief period. However, the packages required for very little time stay inside our system and consume the disk space.
In a system where we have fewer resources in terms of disk space, the disk space stays almost full, and we have to keep check on unwanted applications and packages and remove them from time to time.
For such scenarios where you have to install and use some packages for a short period, it is a better practice and recommended to install the packages in some specific or temporary directory. The directory will stay separate from all other package clusters, and you can easily remove the packages.
SSH or Secure Shell is designed to access the content of the remote host for doing different types of tasks remotely. SSH is not installed on Ubuntu by default. The SSH can provide password-protected encrypted access to the remote system after the installation. The SSH server runs on the remote host, and the SSH client runs on the system that will establish the remote connection. The authorized_keys file is the most important part of the SSH connection. It specifies the keys used to authenticate the users permitted to log into the remote host using public-key authentication. The uses of this file for the SSH connection have explained in this tutorial.
rsync is a popular tool for synchronization files between two computer systems. It is a valuable utility for syncing files locally and remotely. This file transfer and synchronization tool are often seen in Linux or Unix-based systems. For saving network bandwidth, rsync employs a type of delta encoding. This delta encoding enables rsync to send only the differences between the destination and the source files.
In SELinux-enabled environments, the login binary calls the libselinux API to establish the initial mapping between SELinux users and local users. Then, after finding the right SELinux user, the system looks up the role and domain that the user should be in and sets that as the user’s context.
Once logged in to a system, our user will run inside a certain context. This user context defines the rights and privileges that we, as a user, have on the system.
MySQL is the globe’s most popular open-source database software used to manage the relational database. Besides having powerful features, it is fast, scalable, and easy to use than Microsoft SQL Server and Oracle database. As a result, PHP scripts are commonly used for creating powerful and dynamic server-side/web-based applications.
Note: A database is a structured collection of data
SQL is an abbreviation for Structured Query Language, and it is the standardized language used to access the database.
If you have been facing challenges related to MySQL/MariaDB administration and/or development and are in dire need of an ideal solution, then look no further than Navicat for MySQL. With Navicat for MySQL existing as a single application, making a MySQL or MariaDB database connection is easy and simultaneous.
Navicat for MySQL shares awesome compatibility with cloud database infrastructures like Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, Amazon RDS, Google Cloud, and Amazon Aurora. If you are looking for a reliable solution to manage, develop, and maintain databases, the all-inclusive frontend nature of Navicat for MySQL is intuitive and graphically powerful enough to get the job done.
This database administration solution is applicable and supported by popular OS environments like Windows, macOS, Linux, and iOS.
LaTeX is a free and open-source software for typesetting documents. It is a preparation system for high-quality typesetting and the defacto for large technical documents, computer science, and mathematics documents. For example, you can use LaTeX to create math formulas, equations, cover letters, present assignments or thesis, or edit presentations, syllabi, and exams.
Leslie Lamport originally wrote LaTeX to extend the functionality of the TeX typesetting engine by Donald Knuth. Technically, LaTeX is a set of macros and commands for the programming language TEX.
This article is the second part of our LaTeX typesetting series. You can refer to Part 1 for a comprehensive introduction to LaTeX, learn about page designs, formatting, tables, lists, and how to work with graphics. Part 2 will cover how to typeset math formulas, cross-references, listing contents, and bibliographies.
Let’s see the steps and commands to install Glances on the monitoring tool on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and start keeping track of system processes and resources.
Glances is a system monitor for the command line. Compared to the classic top and htop, the program offers process information as well as additional real-time statistics on the file system, network, hardware components, etc. It has a ncurses interface and can be easily operated with the keyboard. It was created with Python and the library psutil, thus, supports any major platform having python installed such as Windows, macOS, Linux, FreeBSD, and Android.
If you want to monitor a remote computer, you can use the integrated web server in addition to an SSH connection, server/client mode, or API (XML-RPC and RESTful). Stats can also be exported to files or external time/value databases such as InfluxDB, Cassandra, CouchDB.
Proton 6.3-5 RC
Time for a weekend of testing as the next version of Steam Play Proton is closing in with Proton 6.3-5 having a first Release Candidate now available. Quite a big one too by the looks of it! Don't know what Steam Play and Proton are? Be sure to check out our dedicated page for the full run-down.
Just in time for the weekend Linux gamers is a new release candidate of the upcoming Proton 6.3-5 that powers Valve's Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux.
With the Proton 6.3-5 release candidate there is the newly-released DXVK 1.9 for bettering the Direct3D 9/10/11 support atop Vulkan. This update also now uses DXVK's DXGI by default for handling GPU device selection. On the Direct3D 12 front, the latest VKD3D-Proton code is now incorporated.
