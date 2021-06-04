today's howtos
How to Use Zstandard Compression on Linux (With Commands) - Linux Nightly
Let’s talk about compression. As a Linux user, you’re probably already familiar with longtime staples like gzip, bzip2, and xz. They’ve been around for a while, and most everyone has at least stumbled across them by now, if they’re not actively using them on a regular basis.
As if there weren’t enough already, there’s a newcomer in the compression arena. Zstandard (often abbreviated to zstd) was released in 2015 and since then has risen sharply in popularity. In the Linux world, official adoption of new standards can be rather slow, but Zstandard is seeing big support by distros such as Arch Linux, which switched from xz to Zstandard for package compression in the official repository back in 2019.
I'm Bad With Git Let's Relearn It
I remember when I was first learning Git I had trouble understand how the commands and how branches work so today we're looking at a simple game could Oh My Git (Not to be confused with the Git prompt) that will walk us through it.
Limiting the scope of transitions in SELinux - Linux Concept
For security reasons, Linux systems can reduce the ability of processes to gain elevated privileges under certain situations or provide additional constraints to reduce the likelihood of vulnerabilities to be exploitable. SELinux developers, too, honor these situations.
The context of a process in SELinux - Linux Concept
As everything in SELinux works with contexts, even processes are assigned a context, also known as the domain. Let’s see how we can obtain this information, how SELinux transitions from one domain to another, and learn how to query the SELinux policy to find more information about these transitions.
Modifying file contexts in SELinux - Linux Concept
We now know how to set SELinux contexts, both directly through tools such as chcon as well as through the restorecon application, which queries the SELinux context list to know what context a file should have. Yet restorecon is not the only application that considers this context list.
SELinux file context expressions - Linux Concept
When we think that the context of a file is wrong, we need to correct the context. SELinux offers several methods to do so, and some distributions even add in more. We can use tools such as chcon, restorecon (together with semanage), setfiles, rlpkg (Gentoo), and fixfiles. Of course, we could also use the setfattr command, but that would be the least user-friendly approach for setting contexts.
Keeping or ignoring SELinux contexts - Linux Concept
Now that we are aware that file contexts are stored as extended attributes, how do we ensure that files receive the correct label when they are written or modified? To set an SELinux context on a filesystem resource, a few guidelines exist, ranging from inheritance rules to explicit commands.
Introduction to SELinux file contexts - Linux Concept
SELinux file contexts are the most important configuration that a system administrator will have to work with when working with SELinux on the system. Contexts for files are generally identified through a label that is assigned to the file. Mislabeled files are a constant source of headaches for sysadmins, and most common SELinux issues are resolved by correcting the SELinux context.
Types, permissions, and constraints in SELinux - Linux Concept
Now that we know more about types (for processes, files, and other resources), let’s explore how these are used in the SELinux policy in more detail.
How To Install Spotify on Manjaro 21 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Spotify on Manjaro 21. For those of you who didn’t know, Spotify is a music streaming platform providing DRM-protected content to its subscribers. Spotify operates under a freemium model (basic services are free, while additional features are offered via paid subscriptions). Spotify makes its revenues by selling premium streaming subscriptions to users and advertising placements to third parties.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Spotify streaming player on a Manjaro 21 (Ornara).
How to Set Up Flexible File System Storage With LVM in Linux
Do you want to create many virtual storage volumes on top of a single storage device for easier and flexible administration? Here's how to set up flexible file system storage with Logical Volume Management (LVM).
