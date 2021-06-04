Programming Leftovers
Next stable DBD::SQLite will be released around the end of July
DBD::SQLite 1.67_07 (with SQLite 3.36.0) is a release candidate for the next stable DBD::SQLite. This release has a notable change to improve how to deal with Unicode/Latin-1 characters, contributed by Felipe Gasper.
These are the Most Popular Songs to Code To - Small Business Trends
Music has long been shown to boost both cognitive performance and productivity. With more and more people working from home, listening to music can help combat loneliness, increase happiness and wellbeing, and provoke analytical thinking.
Certain jobs and professions are more suited to background music than others. One such profession is coding, which requires high levels of analytical and problem-solving skills.
Daft Punk Most Popular Artist to Code to
With regards to the most popular artists to code to, Draft Punk take the number one slot. The French electronic musicians average more than 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify and their songs appear most frequently across the Spotify playlists of coders.
Daft Punk were followed by Odesza, as the most popular artist for programmers to listen to when working.
When it comes to musical genres, electronics seem to be a favorite for coders. As Ko2 notes, it must be something to do with the consistent beat that helps coders establish a rhythm.
KO2’s research provides useful insight into how professionals use music to get them in the mood and improve performance. In this sense, employers may want to consider encouraging the use of background music in the workplace.
Python Super Function Usage – Linux Hint
Although Python is not strictly an object-oriented programming language, it is strong and flexible enough to let you use the object-oriented model to construct your programs. Python accomplishes this in part by allowing inheritance, which it ensures through super(). The super() built-in produces a surrogate entity (a transient superclass object) which we may use to reach the base class functions. In addition, the super() method grants the right to use to a parental or sibling class functions and attributes. Dealing with Simultaneous Inheritance helps us to evade having to use the parent class name directly. In this tutorial, you will be guided about invading a superclass using a super() method.
Enumerate python examples – Linux Hint
Enumerate () is present in the python library and is a built-in function. As an input, it takes a collection of words and gives them an enumerated object. Enumerate function is similar to the for loop in other languages like C. Enumerate () function always acts as an iterable object that counts in each iteration. The start index or start parameter is optional in the enumerate function code. The enumerated object obtained as output is then directly used for further amendments like usage in for loops etc. Enumerate () function helps us to allow looping over strings, dictionaries, and lists and display the output with data indexes. Taking advantage of enumerating as compared to using loops is a pythonic way in the programming sector. It also makes the code clean and easily understandable. Because as we extend the code, it becomes messier and causes many errors. In this article, we will cover different examples to see the functionality of Enumerate function.
