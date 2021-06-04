Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
-
Commodore 64 + Raspberry Pi 4 = Synth6581
-
Deep dive into how the Teensy microcontroller interacts with the Arduino library
Pin configuration is more complex than you might expect. The problem is that the processor chip has 144 pins (in a 12×12 grid), but the microcontroller provides a much larger number of functions. The solution is that each pin has up to 8 different multiplexed functions, and you can select one of these functions for each pin. Thus, you can't use all the features of the chip at the same time, but hopefully you can use the features you need.
-
PUPPI is a tinyML device designed to interpret your dog's mood via sound analysis | Arduino Blog
Dogs are not known to be the most advanced communicators, so figuring out what they want based on a few noises and pleading looks can be tough. This problem is what inspired a team of developers to come up with PUPPI — a small device that utilizes tinyML to interpret your canine companion’s mood through vocal signals. Their project employs an Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense and its onboard microphone to both capture the data and run inferencing with the model they trained using Edge Impulse. After collecting ample amounts of data for barks, growls, whines, and other noises, their model achieved an accuracy of around 92%.
-
Digi ConnectCore 8M Mini SOM and Mini Development Kit for Industrial IoT Applications - CNX Software
Digi International has announced the Digi ConnectCore 8M Mini System-on-Module (SOM) which is an addition to its ConnectCore family modules. We saw the Android application development kit featuring earlier Digi Wireless modules based Freescale i.MX51 (ConnectCore Wi-i.MX51) and i.MX53 (ConnectCore Wi-i.MX53) in early 2012. The new Digi ConnectCore 8M Mini comes with a built-in Video Processing Unit specialising in vision use cases.
The Digi ConnectCore 8M Mini SOM is an industrial i.MX 8M Mini quad-core system-on-module that comes with Arm Cortex-A53 cores, one Cortex-M4 core, and the Cortex-M0-based Digi Microcontroller Assist. This enables optimal power consumption while simultaneous maintenance of highly efficient performance.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 453 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Proprietary Software Leftovers
Kernel: Oracle, UPower, and Linux Plumbers Conference
Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Recent comments
10 min 36 sec ago
12 min 32 sec ago
10 hours 35 min ago
11 hours 41 min ago
11 hours 42 min ago
11 hours 43 min ago
11 hours 49 min ago
20 hours 49 min ago
21 hours 2 min ago
21 hours 8 min ago