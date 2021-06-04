Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Red Hat’s migration toolkit for virtualization helps move VMs into software containers
Open-source software giant Red Hat Inc. is getting into the application migration game with a new offering that helps companies move legacy apps based on traditional infrastructure to its container-focused Red Hat OpenShift platform.
Most modern applications these days are built using software containers that host the components of those apps, enabling them to run on any kind of computing infrastructure and be updated more often.
The problem developers have is that some of their existing apps and systems just aren’t compatible with container infrastructure. So modernizing these kinds of workloads is time-consuming, costly and in many cases, simply too overwhelming for developers.
Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-24
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
Don’t forget to take the Annual Fedora Survey and claim your badge!
I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.
CentOS 8.4 Released
Finally getting around to capturing the fact that CentOS 8.4 has been released 2 weeks ago. It followed the prior RHEL 8.4 release closely enough this time around.
I’d like to try CentOS Stream with 8.4 updates and specifically the part of dnf downgrade functionality - but it seems that for that I need to install an earlier version of CentOS Stream, upgrade in place and then try downgrading.
