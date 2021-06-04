Kernel: Oracle, UPower, and Linux Plumbers Conference
-
Oracle Sends Out Latest Linux Patches So Trenchboot Can Securely Launch The Kernel - Phoronix
Trenchboot continues to be worked on for providing boot integrity technologies that allow for multiple roots of trust around boot security and integrity. Oracle engineers on Friday sent out their latest Linux kernel patches so it can enjoy a "Secure Launch" by the project's x86 dynamic launch measurements code.
The latest kernel patches are a second revision to patches sent out last year around the Trenchboot launch support for enhancing the integrity and security of the boot process. This kernel work goes along with Trenchboot support happening for GRUB.
-
Nearly A Decade Later, UPower Still Working Towards 1.0 Release
For nearly one decade there has been talk of UPower 1.0 while in 2021 that still has yet to materialize for this former "DeviceKit-Power" project but at least now there is UPower v0.99.12 as the first release in two years.
UPower 1.0 has yet to materialize and it certainly isn't advancing these days like it was in the early 2010s. With Thursday's UPower 0.99.12 release the key changes to land over the past two years are supporting more device types and power reporting for newer Apple iPhone smartphones like the iPhone XR, XS, and other newer models.
-
Linux Plumbers Conference: Tracing Microconference Accepted into 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference
We are pleased to announce that the Tracing Microconference has been accepted into the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference. Tracing in the Linux kernel is constantly improving. Tracing was officially added to Linux in 2008. Since then, more tooling has been constantly added to help out with visibility. The work is still ongoing, with Perf, ftrace, Lttng, and eBPF. User space tooling is expanding and as the kernel gets more complex, so does the need for facilitating seeing what is going on under the hood.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 469 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Proprietary Software Leftovers
Kernel: Oracle, UPower, and Linux Plumbers Conference
Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Recent comments
10 min 36 sec ago
12 min 32 sec ago
10 hours 35 min ago
11 hours 41 min ago
11 hours 42 min ago
11 hours 43 min ago
11 hours 49 min ago
20 hours 49 min ago
21 hours 2 min ago
21 hours 8 min ago