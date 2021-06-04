today's leftovers
LHS Episode #416: The Weekender LXXIII
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.
Donation button removed
Over the years, I have blown hot and cold over whether to have a donation button. Did take it down for awhile, about a year ago I think.
I received an email asking if can send me a bank cheque, which reminded me about that donation button. I declined the offer.
I really don't need donations. It is really my pleasure to upload blog reports about EasyOS, Puppy, DIY hiking gear, and all the rest that have posted about. Ibiblio.org is still very kindly hosting downloads, and I also went back to the Puppy Forum.
Akademy 2021 – I
I am still digesting the load of information that Marc Mutz gave in his intense training session last night between 6 and almost 11 p.m. about C++/STL history, containers, iterators, allocators, the Non-Owning Interface Idiom and all that other good stuff. Great job Marc.
Stuck Updates Fix
When rolling out a new feature that lets you skip (offline) updates on boot-up earlier this week we have messed up and also brought in a nasty bug that prevents updates from applying. Unfortunately we can’t automatically rectify this problem because, well, updates are never applied.
In case you find Discover showing the same updates over and over again, even after rebooting to apply the update, you may be affected.
AWS SSM Parameters
If you are not familiar with the Parameter Store it provides hierarchical storage for config data, strings, and other values. As well as being used for storing private information the parameter store provides a public namespace for SUSE, /aws/service/suse, which is now being leveraged to provide the latest image id’s for all active SUSE images.
Proprietary Software Leftovers
Kernel: Oracle, UPower, and Linux Plumbers Conference
Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
