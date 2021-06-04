Here’s Why Switching to Linux Makes Sense in 2021
Linux does have several benefits over Windows and macOS in certain areas. People are realizing it, and it is slowly gaining popularity in the desktop OS market.
Of course, the majority of desktop users still swear by Windows or macOS, but a greater number of users are trying out new Linux distributions to see if they can switch to Linux.
They may have heard good things about Linux as a desktop choice, or just want to try something different while confined to their homes. Who knows?
Here, I will be presenting you all the good reasons why Linux makes more sense in 2021.
