PostgreSQL Related Releases
-
PostgreSQL: Psycopg 2.9 released
Psycopg 2.9 has been released!
This is a relatively small release compared to previous major releases. However the creation of the packages took a lot of effort. The previously used CI system now has reduced support for free software projects - it was decided that package building should be moved to GitHub Actions.
Packaging has also become more complex because of the evolution of the Python packaging standards and the need to support multiple architectures (Intel, ARM, PPC...).
Maintaining a project such as Psycopg requires a lot of effort. For this reason, we are extremely grateful to all our sponsors who are enabling the maintenance and development of Psycopg. Thank you very much!
-
PostgreSQL: pgAdmin 4 v5.4 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team are pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 5.4. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 20 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes.
pgAdmin is the leading Open Source graphical management tool for PostgreSQL. For more information, please see the website.
-
PostgreSQL: pgMustard version 4
We're pleased to announce version 4 of pgMustard – a tool that helps people review PostgreSQL query plans quickly.
-
