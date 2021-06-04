10 reasons to stick with MySQL The first statement that describes or defines MySQL is that it is a relational database system. Such a system is one in which data storage takes the structural format of rows and columns. Reason? When you start querying for specific database values, the rows and columns parameters you specified make it easy to pinpoint and lock these DB values. The term relational implies that the values on the targeted database have a unique connection or relationship. These database relationships or connections may also extend to other tables within the same database. Since MySQL has its basis on SQL, it makes sense to break it down to Structured Query Language. At first, you have a database structure defined by tables that have columns and rows. Afterward, you use a query language to access and manipulate the data values existing on these defined database tables. MySQL is limitless in its contribution to industrial and enterprise applications. Whether you need logging, warehousing, or e-commerce application, you will always want the association of a MySQL footprint. Whether your app works offline or online, a MySQL database can store anything from single product records to entire inventories without exhibiting system glitches.

today's howtos Downlod Youtube videos on Linux Mint 20.1 using GUI APP - Linux Shout There are many circumstances where you would need to download some Youtube video on Linux Mint 20.1 for some later use. However, there are many online web applications for getting youtube on PC but here we are going to show a lightweight and very straightforward snap app based on youtube-dl called “Youtube Downloader” for Linux systems.

15 things to do after installing elementary OS | FOSS Linux Elementary OS is a beautiful and beginner-friendly Linux distro with a focus on user security and privacy. It is also one of the most highly recommended Linux distros for users looking for a Windows or Mac replacement.

How to install Fedora 34 Server | FOSS Linux Fedora is an open-source project and an upstream source of the commercial Red Hat Enterprise Linux distribution. Since Fedora 30, the Fedora project releases five different editions, spins, and platforms for hardware, containers, server, IoT, and cloud. Fedora Workstation is an easy-to-use operating system for desktop and laptop users with tools essential for developers. Fedora Server is a powerful operating system with the latest data center technologies.

How to install Clipgrab on Linux Mint 20.1 to download videos Well, here we see how to install and use Clipgrab on Linux Mint 20.1, Ubuntu 21.04/20.4/18.04 including Debian, Elementary OS, Kali, MX Linux, and others. Also, learn the steps to create its desktop shortcut. Clipgrab is a graphics program that can be used to download videos from online multimedia platforms such as YouTube, Vimeo, DailyMotion or Facebook, etc., and convert them if desired ( e.g. to MP3, OGG Vorbis / Theora, or WMV ). It is really handy because if you don’t require video and interested in its audio, then save the media file in Mp3 format. For conversion, FFmpeg is used in the background. Its interface is quite clear and simply designed that doesn’t require any guide to understand, even for beginners. Apart from Linux, Clipgrab is available for Windows and Mac OS X and is licensed under GPL3. The best thing is you can search videos using keywords on Clipgrab if you don’t have the URL of a particular video. ClipGrab can automatically download videos when a video link is found on the clipboard. It is also possible to use a proxy server.

How to Use a Tablet or Phone as a Second Monitor in Linux | Tom's Hardware Not everyone has the desk space– never mind the finances – to afford the luxury of a dual-monitor setup. Adding a second display can, however, revolutionize the way you use your PC. Deskreen is a free Linux application that provides a clever workaround to this problem, one that makes it possible for you to view multiple windows at once across additional displays without spending anything. Simply put, it enables you to convert other devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, and even smart TVs, into wireless, secondary displays for your computing tasks.

How to configure NFS on Linux Sharing files between computers and servers is an essential networking task. Thankfully, NFS (Network File System) is available for Linux systems and makes the job extremely easy. With NFS properly configured, moving files between computers is as easy as moving files around on the same machine. Since NFS functionality is built directly into the Linux kernel, it is both powerful and available on every Linux distro, although the configuration can differ slightly between them.

How To Install Inkscape on Debian 10 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Inkscape on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Inkscape is professional quality vector graphics software that runs on Linux, Mac OS X, and Windows desktop computers. It offers a rich set of features and is widely used for both artistic and technical illustrations such as cartoons, clip art, logos, typography, diagramming, and flowcharting. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Inkscape professional quality vector graphics software on a Debian 10 (Buster).