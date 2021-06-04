Best Free Android Apps: Pure Writer – plain text editor
There’s a strict eligibility criteria for inclusion in this series. See the Eligibility Criteria section below.
Pure Writer is a plain text editor. The editor is designed to be minimalistic and tries to help the writer focus on writing content.
The app has a protective mechanism to ensure you never lose your content. It’s autosave functionality ensures content is saved every couple of seconds.
