Today an ISO image for AMD64 platforms has been released. This is an early preview, but fully functional. Please do not use it in production environments. Please note that right at the moment new package versions will not take care about configuration migration. You can also install OMV6 on every Debian 11 system according to this forum post. Alternatively you can use Vagrant to setup a test system.

Libzip as the widely-used C library for accessing. creating, and modifying Zip archives is out with a new feature release. With the new libzip 1.8.0 release is now support for handling Zstd compression. Zstd was added as a supported compression method to the ZIP file format specification. The Zstd support for libzip can be controlled at build time. Libzip 1.8 also adds support for LZMA (ID 14) compression.

Merged last week to mainline LLVM 13.0 was the new "GFX1013" target for the AMDGPU shader compiler. Well, it landed twice as at first had to be reverted after breaking the build bots / sanitizer testing. GFX1013 is the newest graphics target for AMDGPU LLVM. Notable out of the commit is confirmation that it's for an RDNA2-based APU. Like with the other RDNA2 GPUs, the compiler target does confirm that GFX1013 does feature ray-tracing support with the BVH ray-tracing instructions being present.

Grounded by a mission to advance opportunities for people of color in the tech industry, the Boston-based nonprofit trains students for careers in software development to further community and economic justice for those employees of color. “We need to materially shift tech culture,” founder and Executive Director David Delmar Sentíes told Technical.ly. “That must be led by Black and Latinx folks, and that’s going to require alumni from Resilient Coders and alumni from programs like ours, having the opportunity to meet each other and essentially infiltrate the tech industry and cause the shift themselves.”

Games: CorsixTH, GemRB, and Thrive Theme Hospital game engine reimplementation CorsixTH 0.65 is out now | GamingOnLinux Another fantastic free and open source game engine reimplementation just had a new release. This time it's CorsixTH 0.65 for playing Theme Hospital on modern systems. The problem with Theme Hospital, like a lot of older games, is that it didn't stand the test of time too well. The idea and the gameplay is great but it really does show its age. CorsixTH totally revitalises it with full HD support, zooming, custom levels and campaigns, improved game logic and more.

GemRB 0.9.0, the game engine reimplementation for the likes of Baldur's Gate | GamingOnLinux Less than a month after the last release, the Infinity Engine reimplementation for the likes of Baldur's Gate and other RPGs has another big release with GemRB 0.9.0. The developers mentioned this was a "monster" to get sorted and this update is over six years in the making. It's a huge change bringing a modernization of the UI system, drawing and input handling. You also should no longer need any widescreen mods for the classics.

Free and open source evolution game Thrive 0.5.4 is out now with cell colonies | GamingOnLinux Bringing you the latest in open source evolution simulation, Thrive 0.5.4 is out now with a big new gameplay feature with the possibility of forming cell colonies. As a reminder: this is no arcade style or survival game, it's no Spore either. It's quite scientific, although some of it is obviously still simplified due to it being a game. Thoroughly interesting though and can be a little educational too. This big new feature brings Thrive further along the evolutionary chain towards the Multicellular stage. To be able to do so, you first have to have survived long enough to unlock and evolve to gain a nucleus. There's still plenty of work to be done in the Multicellular stage with binding agents just being the first step. There's also some graphical improvements, you get a better preview of what you'll look like when changing colour or how much its membrane will wiggle with a new rigidity value and cell wall.