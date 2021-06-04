Language Selection

Android Leftovers

Sunday 20th of June 2021
Android
Programming Leftovers

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 117: Missing Row and Possible Paths
  • Technical.ly Pittsburgh Resilient Coders is bringing its free and equity-minded coding bootcamp to Pittsburgh - Technical.ly Pittsburgh

    Grounded by a mission to advance opportunities for people of color in the tech industry, the Boston-based nonprofit trains students for careers in software development to further community and economic justice for those employees of color. “We need to materially shift tech culture,” founder and Executive Director David Delmar Sentíes told Technical.ly. “That must be led by Black and Latinx folks, and that’s going to require alumni from Resilient Coders and alumni from programs like ours, having the opportunity to meet each other and essentially infiltrate the tech industry and cause the shift themselves.”

  • GFX1013 Target Added To LLVM 13.0 For RDNA2 APUs - Phoronix

    Merged last week to mainline LLVM 13.0 was the new "GFX1013" target for the AMDGPU shader compiler. Well, it landed twice as at first had to be reverted after breaking the build bots / sanitizer testing. GFX1013 is the newest graphics target for AMDGPU LLVM. Notable out of the commit is confirmation that it's for an RDNA2-based APU. Like with the other RDNA2 GPUs, the compiler target does confirm that GFX1013 does feature ray-tracing support with the BVH ray-tracing instructions being present.

  • Libzip 1.8 Released With Support For Zstd Compressed ZIP Files - Phoronix

    Libzip as the widely-used C library for accessing. creating, and modifying Zip archives is out with a new feature release. With the new libzip 1.8.0 release is now support for handling Zstd compression. Zstd was added as a supported compression method to the ZIP file format specification. The Zstd support for libzip can be controlled at build time. Libzip 1.8 also adds support for LZMA (ID 14) compression.

OpenMediaVault: OMV6 preview is available

Today an ISO image for AMD64 platforms has been released. This is an early preview, but fully functional. Please do not use it in production environments. Please note that right at the moment new package versions will not take care about configuration migration. You can also install OMV6 on every Debian 11 system according to this forum post. Alternatively you can use Vagrant to setup a test system. Read more

Games: CorsixTH, GemRB, and Thrive

  • Theme Hospital game engine reimplementation CorsixTH 0.65 is out now | GamingOnLinux

    Another fantastic free and open source game engine reimplementation just had a new release. This time it's CorsixTH 0.65 for playing Theme Hospital on modern systems. The problem with Theme Hospital, like a lot of older games, is that it didn't stand the test of time too well. The idea and the gameplay is great but it really does show its age. CorsixTH totally revitalises it with full HD support, zooming, custom levels and campaigns, improved game logic and more.

  • GemRB 0.9.0, the game engine reimplementation for the likes of Baldur's Gate | GamingOnLinux

    Less than a month after the last release, the Infinity Engine reimplementation for the likes of Baldur's Gate and other RPGs has another big release with GemRB 0.9.0. The developers mentioned this was a "monster" to get sorted and this update is over six years in the making. It's a huge change bringing a modernization of the UI system, drawing and input handling. You also should no longer need any widescreen mods for the classics.

  • Free and open source evolution game Thrive 0.5.4 is out now with cell colonies | GamingOnLinux

    Bringing you the latest in open source evolution simulation, Thrive 0.5.4 is out now with a big new gameplay feature with the possibility of forming cell colonies. As a reminder: this is no arcade style or survival game, it's no Spore either. It's quite scientific, although some of it is obviously still simplified due to it being a game. Thoroughly interesting though and can be a little educational too. This big new feature brings Thrive further along the evolutionary chain towards the Multicellular stage. To be able to do so, you first have to have survived long enough to unlock and evolve to gain a nucleus. There's still plenty of work to be done in the Multicellular stage with binding agents just being the first step. There's also some graphical improvements, you get a better preview of what you'll look like when changing colour or how much its membrane will wiggle with a new rigidity value and cell wall.

Audiocasts/Shows: Redcore Linux, Terminals, Slimbook and More

  • Redcore Linux Makes Gentoo User Friendly

    Redcore Linux is a distribution based on Gentoo but aims to provide a user-friendly installation. Redcore targets the casual Linux user but is also appropriate for power users. It comes with KDE Plasma and a nice suite of programs including gaming, multimedia and office software.

  • Terminals Are Amazing But Not For Everything

    I use terminals for a lot of what I do and technically a terminal can be used to do everything you could ever want but unless you're insane a mouse and a GUI is sometimes just more convenient.

  • Why does this laptop keep selling out? - Slimbook Titan Review

    This is the Slimbook Titan, Slimbook's most powerful laptop that basically comes with all the options, including a mechanical keyboard, a high refresh rate display, and monster specs. Oh and also it's fast because it has RGB and Stickers. Let's take a look at what that thing can do!

  • The Mechanic: Interview with an SRE/SDET

    Today I'm interviewing one of my mentors (and an occasional coworker), Brian! He's a Software Development Engineer in Test (SDET), former Site Reliability Engineer (SRE), former platform engineer, sysadmin, Java developer, and full-time motorcycle and car restoration/experimentation mechanic.

