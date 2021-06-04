today's leftovers
-
Leonid Radvinsky believes that open source software is the key to providing accessible technology to developers all over the world. These projects are maintained by a global network of contributing developers, and anyone interested can contribute to these technologies and use them in their projects at no cost.
Open source software is the foundation of a vibrant developer community, but it cannot be entirely fueled by passion. Developer time is a valuable resource, and contributors to open source software deserve to be paid for the work. Since open source software is available for free, people are understandably curious about how these projects are funded. Luckily, there are several funding options that open source projects can benefit from. Investors like Leonid Radvinsky are helping the open source movement by providing funding and encouraging widespread adoption of the technologies.
-
MyOffice (www.MyOffice.ru/en), a Russian developer of office software for document collaboration and communication, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of the Republic of Guinea to supply 300 thousand MyOffice educational licenses for the needs of all schools in the country over 10 years. The supply agreement was signed in the capital of Guinea, Conakry, with the support of Djene Kaba Condé, First Lady of the Republic of Guinea, and her charitable foundation Prosmi, representatives of the Government of the Republic of Guinea, and the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Guinea and the Republic of Sierra Leone.
-
EasyOS inherits the various Puppy network connection tools, including SNS, Frisbee, GPRS and PupDial, managed by the Internet Connection Wizard. The Wizard can be launched via right-click on the desktop "connect" icon, or via the "Setup" menu.
However, EasyOS uses NetworkManager, which for most users does everything that they need. Having the Internet Connection Wizard in the menu may lead to confusion. Users will be tempted to select it, to find out what it does, even though they already have an Internet connection -- or if they don't, they should use the NetworkManager to get it sorted out.
-
A Kubernetes sandbox project has begun to find a niche in enterprise IT organizations via OpenShift Virtualization, despite criticisms from analysts.
KubeVirt is an extension of the Kubernetes container orchestration platform that Red Hat created and donated to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, where it's maintained as a sandbox, or early stage, project. It allows traditional virtual machine workloads to be managed by the Kubernetes control plane alongside Linux containers, including live migration and automated restart functions.
-
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
This week we have seen a steady stream of snapshots being published. A full 6 snapshots made it out onto the mirrors (0611, 0612, 01613, 0614, 0615, and 0616).
-
GCompris is a high quality educational software suite, including a large number of activities for children aged 2 to 10, some of the activities are game orientated, but nonetheless still educational.
-
WordPress Plugins are the best part of making an online store using WooCommerce. Are you looking for best WooCommerce Plugins for your online store. Here are top 8 best WooCommerce Plugins for your online store. WooCommerce is considered to be the number choice for building an e-commerce store because it combines ease of use with incredible power, flexibility, and features.
-
Automattic has acquired Day One, a journaling app available on iPhone, Android, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. The app makes it easy to create journal entries on the go, offers end-to-end encryption for privacy on its paid tier, and has offline capabilities. While most users compose private entries, Automattic’s acquisition announcement promises integrations for publishing to the web:
That doesn’t mean that everything you journal has to stay private, though. When you want to share specific entries – or even entire journals with the world – you can expect seamless integrations with both WordPress.com and Tumblr to do just that. On the flip side of that, importing your favorite content from WordPress.com and Tumblr into Day One is on the near-term roadmap.
-
The problem with all those COVID Zoom meetings was the incredible boredom of listening to people lying about how busy they were with all the work they were doing from home.
-
So far, I have rushed every professional transition in my life: When starting my PhD, when starting my postdoc, when starting my job at DFINITY, and every time I regretted it. So this time, I will take a proper break and will explore the world a bit (as far as that is possible given the pandemic).
-
According to research from Beyond Trust, the total number of vulnerabilities relating to Microsoft products had risen by 48% compared to 2019. To break the numbers down, I looked to my go-to for vulnerability statistics, Stack Watch.
Programming Leftovers
-
Grounded by a mission to advance opportunities for people of color in the tech industry, the Boston-based nonprofit trains students for careers in software development to further community and economic justice for those employees of color.
“We need to materially shift tech culture,” founder and Executive Director David Delmar Sentíes told Technical.ly. “That must be led by Black and Latinx folks, and that’s going to require alumni from Resilient Coders and alumni from programs like ours, having the opportunity to meet each other and essentially infiltrate the tech industry and cause the shift themselves.”
-
Merged last week to mainline LLVM 13.0 was the new "GFX1013" target for the AMDGPU shader compiler. Well, it landed twice as at first had to be reverted after breaking the build bots / sanitizer testing.
GFX1013 is the newest graphics target for AMDGPU LLVM. Notable out of the commit is confirmation that it's for an RDNA2-based APU. Like with the other RDNA2 GPUs, the compiler target does confirm that GFX1013 does feature ray-tracing support with the BVH ray-tracing instructions being present.
-
Libzip as the widely-used C library for accessing. creating, and modifying Zip archives is out with a new feature release.
With the new libzip 1.8.0 release is now support for handling Zstd compression. Zstd was added as a supported compression method to the ZIP file format specification. The Zstd support for libzip can be controlled at build time. Libzip 1.8 also adds support for LZMA (ID 14) compression.
