In this tutorial, we will show you how to install NetworkManager on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, NetworkManager is the default tool for configuring and managing the network services on AlmaLinux 8 or CentOS 8, there are situations where it may be necessary to permanently disable NetworkManager, and use alternative methods to configure and manage the network. Remember good practice always demands that NetworkManager service is up and running for automatic detection of networks and managing interface settings. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step turn-off of the NetworkManager on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.

Whenever you add a new repository on Ubuntu, the system adds a record to the sources.list file. What other information related to repositories does this file contain? And is it important for the operating system to store this data? You'll find out in this post. [...] The second field is reserved for the repository URL. This URL points to the server that stores all the package files along with the database. The third field denotes the release code name for the version of your Ubuntu installation. You might find xenial, bionic, and focal in the case of Ubuntu, and buster or sid if you're using Debian. The fourth entry contains information about the type of repository. On Ubuntu, the fourth field would contain any of these four repository components: main, restricted, universal, and multiverse.

Joshua Ashton who is known for his work on DXVK (formerly D9VK) and related Steam Play / Proton graphics related efforts has submitted a proposal for a Wayland Surface-Suspension protocol. The proposed "surface-suspension" protocol is about being able to know if/when a surface has been fully occluded/hidden. This is important with some Wayland compositors suspending the client's windows' buffers under such conditions. With games/applications potentially hanging if the buffers are suspended when hidden from view, the Wayland Surface Suspension protocol can be quite practical. The proposal would allow for providing events when a surface buffer is suspended and then restored. In turn the windowing system integration and graphics APIs can handle these surface suspension events to take proper action. Knowing this information could also allow for possible efficiency gains around memory management and the like when being able to reliably know if a surface's buffer is suspended.

While vendors are increasingly just focused on Vulkan (and Direct3D under Windows), there still is plenty of OpenGL software out there especially in the workstation space where software vendors are slow to adapt. Well known RadeonSI OpenGL developer Marek Olšák of AMD landed another performance optimization this week that should benefit the likes of SPECviewperf. This year we have seen Marek and AMD's other open-source driver developers working on workstation optimizations with optimizing their Gallium3D driver against SPECviewperf and making other improvements in this year.

Earlier this month Linux 5.13 disabled Intel's ENQCMD functionality for upcoming Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" processors as the kernel software code around it was deemed "broken beyond repair". More of the recent Intel-submitted patches around reworking kernel code in preparation for upcoming CPU features has been found to be rather hairy after already being mainlined and thus another batch of urgent x86 fixes were sent in this morning. Over the past year has been a lot of low-level x86 (x86_64) kernel code changes around Intel's Linux 5.13 disabled Intel's ENQCMD functionality for upcoming Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" processors as the kernel software code around it was deemed "broken beyond repair". This stems from changes contributed by Intel over the past year around XSAVES supervisor states and preparing the kernel for Control-Flow Enforcement Technology (CET), Intel Processor Trace (PT), ENQCMD with Sapphire Rapids, and other features needing supervisor extended states (xstate) handling.

Programming Leftovers Cool things I learned about Bash this week Bash is a kind of program called a shell. Shells are usually text-based, and allow us to interact with our computers by exposing a set of builtin functions for things like directory and file navigation, and run commands. The first Unix shell was called the Thompson shell and was written in 1971. Shells have come a long way since then, but more modern shells, including Bash, still use a bunch of the same ideas and concepts as this original shell that was written almost 50 years ago.

Getting started with Yew — Firstyear's blog-a-log Yew is a really nice framework for writing single-page-applications in Rust, that is then compiled to wasm for running in the browser. For me it has helped make web development much more accessible to me, but getting started with it isn’t always straight forward. This is the bare-minimum to get a “hello world” in your browser - from there you can build on that foundation to make many more interesting and rich applications.

The Best Cloud Computing Programming Languages To Learn [Ed: Programming for clowns, as the buzzwords du jour certainly determine what sort of coding environment is most suitable or 'trendy'?] Learning cloud programming is the need of the hour in this era of technology. Cloud computing programming languages are taking the business by storm, and knowing modern cloud coding can assist you to keep ahead.