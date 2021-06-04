Kernel: ENQCMD, Mesa, and Wayland
Earlier this month Linux 5.13 disabled Intel's ENQCMD functionality for upcoming Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" processors as the kernel software code around it was deemed "broken beyond repair". More of the recent Intel-submitted patches around reworking kernel code in preparation for upcoming CPU features has been found to be rather hairy after already being mainlined and thus another batch of urgent x86 fixes were sent in this morning.
Over the past year has been a lot of low-level x86 (x86_64) kernel code changes around Intel's Linux 5.13 disabled Intel's ENQCMD functionality for upcoming Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" processors as the kernel software code around it was deemed "broken beyond repair". This stems from changes contributed by Intel over the past year around XSAVES supervisor states and preparing the kernel for Control-Flow Enforcement Technology (CET), Intel Processor Trace (PT), ENQCMD with Sapphire Rapids, and other features needing supervisor extended states (xstate) handling.
While vendors are increasingly just focused on Vulkan (and Direct3D under Windows), there still is plenty of OpenGL software out there especially in the workstation space where software vendors are slow to adapt. Well known RadeonSI OpenGL developer Marek Olšák of AMD landed another performance optimization this week that should benefit the likes of SPECviewperf.
This year we have seen Marek and AMD's other open-source driver developers working on workstation optimizations with optimizing their Gallium3D driver against SPECviewperf and making other improvements in this year.
Joshua Ashton who is known for his work on DXVK (formerly D9VK) and related Steam Play / Proton graphics related efforts has submitted a proposal for a Wayland Surface-Suspension protocol.
The proposed "surface-suspension" protocol is about being able to know if/when a surface has been fully occluded/hidden. This is important with some Wayland compositors suspending the client's windows' buffers under such conditions.
With games/applications potentially hanging if the buffers are suspended when hidden from view, the Wayland Surface Suspension protocol can be quite practical. The proposal would allow for providing events when a surface buffer is suspended and then restored. In turn the windowing system integration and graphics APIs can handle these surface suspension events to take proper action. Knowing this information could also allow for possible efficiency gains around memory management and the like when being able to reliably know if a surface's buffer is suspended.
Whenever you add a new repository on Ubuntu, the system adds a record to the sources.list file.
What other information related to repositories does this file contain? And is it important for the operating system to store this data? You'll find out in this post.
[...]
The second field is reserved for the repository URL. This URL points to the server that stores all the package files along with the database.
The third field denotes the release code name for the version of your Ubuntu installation. You might find xenial, bionic, and focal in the case of Ubuntu, and buster or sid if you're using Debian.
The fourth entry contains information about the type of repository. On Ubuntu, the fourth field would contain any of these four repository components: main, restricted, universal, and multiverse.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install NetworkManager on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, NetworkManager is the default tool for configuring and managing the network services on AlmaLinux 8 or CentOS 8, there are situations where it may be necessary to permanently disable NetworkManager, and use alternative methods to configure and manage the network. Remember good practice always demands that NetworkManager service is up and running for automatic detection of networks and managing interface settings.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step turn-off of the NetworkManager on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
Programming Leftovers
Bash is a kind of program called a shell. Shells are usually text-based, and allow us to interact with our computers by exposing a set of builtin functions for things like directory and file navigation, and run commands. The first Unix shell was called the Thompson shell and was written in 1971. Shells have come a long way since then, but more modern shells, including Bash, still use a bunch of the same ideas and concepts as this original shell that was written almost 50 years ago.
Yew is a really nice framework for writing single-page-applications in Rust, that is then compiled to wasm for running in the browser. For me it has helped make web development much more accessible to me, but getting started with it isn’t always straight forward.
This is the bare-minimum to get a “hello world” in your browser - from there you can build on that foundation to make many more interesting and rich applications.
The Best Cloud Computing Programming Languages To Learn [Ed: Programming for clowns, as the buzzwords du jour certainly determine what sort of coding environment is most suitable or 'trendy'?]
Learning cloud programming is the need of the hour in this era of technology. Cloud computing programming languages are taking the business by storm, and knowing modern cloud coding can assist you to keep ahead.
Security Leftovers and Proprietary Software
If admins don’t update IBM AIX and Db2, attackers could paralyze the systems via DoS attacks. Security updates are available for download.
The White House has issued a communique to business leaders [PDF] urging them to take the threat of ransomware a bit more seriously.
The memo, from deputy national security advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger, said the private sector has a “critical responsibility” to protect their businesses against ransomware.
“All organizations must recognize that no company is safe from being targeted by ransomware, regardless of size or location,” she said.
Thanks to increased demand for internet-connected cars, autos are driving the manufacturing edge with robotics-driven automation during assembly.
I’m one of the Google Summer of Code (GSoC 2021) interns contributing to the GNOME Foundation. And I'm contributing to the libsecret project.
[...]
In simple terms, my goal is to extend current libsecret file database encryption-decryption functionality to work with a TPM. So, the TPM will handle key generation, wrapping-unwrapping of keys and key storage processes. This is very exciting work! Honestly, this was not the case in my early stage of contributing to libsecret. I knew nothing about libsecret, computer security, cryptography or TPMs. Thanks to both my mentors and upstream TSS developers, I'm confidently finding my way around the project. So, thank you Daiki Ueno for guiding me through every step of the way from my initial contribution to making my final project proposal for GSoC. And thank you Anderson Sasaki for helping me out with my questions every single day. Also, I would very much like to thank, upstream TSS developers Peter Huewe, Philip Tricca and Andreas Fuchs for helping me out with all things related to TPMs.
The United States government has already stepped up its response back home. The Biden administration sent a letter to corporations and business leaders with recommendations for how they can better protect themselves from attacks, and a plea that they do so. The DOJ formed a task force dedicated to ransomware, which has already managed to recover part of the ransom Colonial Pipeline paid to its attackers. And FBI director Christopher Wray even compared the ransomware attack epidemic to 9/11.
But the scale, speed and ease at which that contest can now play out has been transformed. Robert Hanssen, one of the KGB’s most productive agents ever, supplied thousands of pages of classified material to his handlers. But he did so over a period of 20 years, from 1979 to 2001. Vasili Mitrokhin, a disillusioned KGB archivist, pilfered an astonishing 25,000 pages of material between 1972 to 1984, hiding reams of documents under the floor of his dacha, but it took him another eight years to get those secrets to Britain’s MI6.
By contrast, the Chinese [crackers] who penetrated America’s Office of Personnel Management in 2014 gained access to the records of 21.5m people at a stroke—a haul which, if printed out, would have filled a fleet of lorries. Some see the capacity to steal secrets in such remarkable quantity as qualitatively different from older forms of espionage: not just spying but warfare, or some hybrid of spying and warfare, or something entirely new.
After a leaked copy of Windows 11 began circulating this week, thousands downloaded the ISO file to get an early look at the new operating system. Perhaps surprisingly, Microsoft hasn't yet made much of an effort to contain the leak, but was successful in taking down the ISO from various hosting sites. It also targeted a tech news site, which removed an installation tutorial.
