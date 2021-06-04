today's leftovers Linux Laptop Unboxing: TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 The newest Intel Tiger Lake-powered InfinityBook from Linux laptop company @TUXEDO Computers rocks a 16:10 (YES!), 3K display. Let's unbox it and talk about it.

This Week in Linux 156: elementary OS 6.0, JingPad A1, Pine64, Windows 11 Leaked? - TuxDigital On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got a lot of Distro News this week with an update to the Beta for elementary OS 6.0, we’ll also check out the latest releases of Regolith Linux, Redcore Linux and Alpine Linux. We’ve also got some cool hardware news to talk about with an update from Pine64 and the IndieGoGo for the JingPad A1 has launched. Plus I’ve got a new mechanical keyboard to show you that I guarantee you will make you think “BUT WHY?” We’ve also got a new Desktop Environment to talk about this week called CuteFishDE. Later in the show, we’ve also some App News to check out. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

The Wrong Way to Switch Operating Systems on Your Server After moving my server to Hetzner, I built up a large collection of self-hosted services I use on a daily basis: from fun things like an RSS reader and an IRC bouncer, to critical services like my email. I ran them all with docker-compose from a Debian VPS. For the last couple months, however, I’ve been meaning to move away from Debian and towards something more minimal and clean. Over this last weekend, I decided to move to Alpine Linux.

8 books open source technologists should read this summer Welcome to the 2021 Opensource.com summer reading list. This year's list contains eight wonderful book recommendations from members of the Opensource.com community. From classics like Frank Herbert's Dune and a new translation of Beowulf to non-fiction books about the history of tech industry culture, this list has books for readers with different tastes and interests. Each recommendation provides valuable insight into why the person who recommended the book thinks it is worth reading. As always, the book selections and reviews shared by my peers are insightful and inspiring. I always learn so much from what they share, and I always enjoy seeing what new and interesting books I will invariably add to my "to read" list. I hope that you will also find something to add to your "to read" pile.

Distribution for experienced Linux users: NixOS put to the test The Linux distribution NixOS stands out from the crowd with a mathematically “functional” package manager and a declarative system configuration. The system is based on the package manager Nix, from which it also inherits its name and its main advantages and peculiarities. Nix basically does not overwrite anything and regards every adjustment and update as a new, separate package. This means that the status quo is not endangered by failed updates and updates can be withdrawn at will.

An Update on my GSoC project On 7th June, I started working on the first task of my project (Redesigning Health’s MainView). The objective was to create a popup window that contains an AdwViewSwitcherTitle in the header bar which lets the user switch between tabs (Add Activity Data and Add Weight Data). We might add another tab (Water Intake Data).

Royole RoKit - A flexible display development kit with a Snapdragon 660 board - CNX Software The Royole RoKit is a flexible display development kit with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 board running Android 10 operating system. The kit includes a 7.8-inch “fully flexible” display and corresponding touchscreen module. The mainboard is also equipped with on-board wireless connectivity, a gyroscope, a speaker, and more, and the kit ships with modular extension boards, data and power cables all packed into a suitcase.

Kernel: ENQCMD, Mesa, and Wayland Linux 5.13 Lands More Fixes To The Mucked Up FPU/XSTATE Handling Mess - Phoronix Earlier this month Linux 5.13 disabled Intel's ENQCMD functionality for upcoming Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" processors as the kernel software code around it was deemed "broken beyond repair". More of the recent Intel-submitted patches around reworking kernel code in preparation for upcoming CPU features has been found to be rather hairy after already being mainlined and thus another batch of urgent x86 fixes were sent in this morning. Over the past year has been a lot of low-level x86 (x86_64) kernel code changes around Intel's Linux 5.13 disabled Intel's ENQCMD functionality for upcoming Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" processors as the kernel software code around it was deemed "broken beyond repair". This stems from changes contributed by Intel over the past year around XSAVES supervisor states and preparing the kernel for Control-Flow Enforcement Technology (CET), Intel Processor Trace (PT), ENQCMD with Sapphire Rapids, and other features needing supervisor extended states (xstate) handling.

Mesa Lands Work Around Async glFlush - Should Help Workstation Performance - Phoronix While vendors are increasingly just focused on Vulkan (and Direct3D under Windows), there still is plenty of OpenGL software out there especially in the workstation space where software vendors are slow to adapt. Well known RadeonSI OpenGL developer Marek Olšák of AMD landed another performance optimization this week that should benefit the likes of SPECviewperf. This year we have seen Marek and AMD's other open-source driver developers working on workstation optimizations with optimizing their Gallium3D driver against SPECviewperf and making other improvements in this year.

Surface Suspension Protocol Proposed For Wayland - Phoronix Joshua Ashton who is known for his work on DXVK (formerly D9VK) and related Steam Play / Proton graphics related efforts has submitted a proposal for a Wayland Surface-Suspension protocol. The proposed "surface-suspension" protocol is about being able to know if/when a surface has been fully occluded/hidden. This is important with some Wayland compositors suspending the client's windows' buffers under such conditions. With games/applications potentially hanging if the buffers are suspended when hidden from view, the Wayland Surface Suspension protocol can be quite practical. The proposal would allow for providing events when a surface buffer is suspended and then restored. In turn the windowing system integration and graphics APIs can handle these surface suspension events to take proper action. Knowing this information could also allow for possible efficiency gains around memory management and the like when being able to reliably know if a surface's buffer is suspended.