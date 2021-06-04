Linux 5.13-rc7
So we've had a very calm last week, and in fact if it hadn't been for the networking side, it would have been positively tiny. Just over half the commits are from the networking tree, and honestly, though networking changes dominate, it's not like there's a ton of networking changes - it's all pretty small. The two largest commits are a revert and a code movement patch for a build issue. So there's not a huge number of patches in here, and most of the patches are pretty small too. A fair number of one-liners and "few-liners". Which is just how I like it. Let's hope the trend continues for next week, and I'll be a happy camper. Go test, Linus
So we've had a very calm last week, and in fact if it hadn't been for the networking side, it would have been positively tiny. Just over half the commits are from the networking tree, and honestly, though networking changes dominate, it's not like there's a ton of networking changes - it's all pretty small. The two largest commits are a revert and a code movement patch for a build issue. So there's not a huge number of patches in here, and most of the patches are pretty small too. A fair number of one-liners and "few-liners". Which is just how I like it. Let's hope the trend continues for next week, and I'll be a happy camper. Go test, Linus
What You Should Know About Switching to Linux
It can be intimidating to switch over to a new operating system, especially if you’ve been using Windows or macOS for years. The language in new systems can be totally different from what you’re used to, and Linux may seem particularly complicated to newcomers. Luckily, Linux has evolved massively over the past few years, and it’s now easier than ever to install and use this open-source operating system. In some cases, you won’t even need to use the terminal window to do it! [...] It’s a common myth that Linux doesn’t support computer hardware like printers, speakers, scanners, keyboards, and other appliances. However, you’ll find that this isn’t the case, as it supports a vast range of hardware. You can simply search your device’s name alongside ‘Linux’ as a keyword to find answers should you have any trouble getting hardware working. Linux forums on Reddit and Stack Overflow could also provide you with the guidance you need. But in most cases, your hardware will work just fine.
