How to install Raspberry Pi OS with desktop on Raspberry Pi 4
The Raspberry Pi 4 is seriously impressive, with some considerable hardware improvements over the Pi 3. As a result, many are picking it up to use as a Linux computer. One of the best operating systems to run on the Pi 4 is Rasberry Pi OS. Here’s how to get it set up.
How To Install Froxlor on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Froxlor on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Froxlor is an open-source lightweight server management control panel to effectively manage web hosting, domain names, FTP accounts, email accounts, support tickets, and customers that are associated with them and are licensed under GPL.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Froxlor server management panel on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Enable / Configure Multi-Touch Gestures in Ubuntu 20.04 & Higher | UbuntuHandbook
This simple tutorial shows how to enable & configure the multi-touch gestures in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 21.04, Ubuntu 21.10 using touchegg.
For those running Ubuntu on laptop or PC with external touchpad, multi-finger gestures enable users with more actions to control your system.
Since Ubuntu does not offer a utility to configure multi-touch functions, touchegg is a free open-source tool to enable this feature for you. And it supports for both global gestures or gestures for Firefox, Chromium, Google Chrome only.
How To Get Public IP From Command Line
In this tutorial we’ll learn how to get Public IP address from Terminal or Command Line.
This will be useful to find public IP address of a cloud instance like EC2 instance, Lightsail instance, or DigitalOcean Droplets.
We can also use this method to find Public IP of a VPS or any bare metal server that have Public IP Address.
Linux 5.13-rc7
So we've had a very calm last week, and in fact if it hadn't been for the networking side, it would have been positively tiny. Just over half the commits are from the networking tree, and honestly, though networking changes dominate, it's not like there's a ton of networking changes - it's all pretty small. The two largest commits are a revert and a code movement patch for a build issue. So there's not a huge number of patches in here, and most of the patches are pretty small too. A fair number of one-liners and "few-liners". Which is just how I like it. Let's hope the trend continues for next week, and I'll be a happy camper. Go test, LinusAlso: Linux 5.13-rc7 Released Following A Very Calm Week
KDE: Akademy, KNewStuff, and digiKam
Android Leftovers
What You Should Know About Switching to Linux
It can be intimidating to switch over to a new operating system, especially if you’ve been using Windows or macOS for years. The language in new systems can be totally different from what you’re used to, and Linux may seem particularly complicated to newcomers. Luckily, Linux has evolved massively over the past few years, and it’s now easier than ever to install and use this open-source operating system. In some cases, you won’t even need to use the terminal window to do it! [...] It’s a common myth that Linux doesn’t support computer hardware like printers, speakers, scanners, keyboards, and other appliances. However, you’ll find that this isn’t the case, as it supports a vast range of hardware. You can simply search your device’s name alongside ‘Linux’ as a keyword to find answers should you have any trouble getting hardware working. Linux forums on Reddit and Stack Overflow could also provide you with the guidance you need. But in most cases, your hardware will work just fine.
