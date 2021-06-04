Linux 5.13-rc7 So we've had a very calm last week, and in fact if it hadn't been for the networking side, it would have been positively tiny. Just over half the commits are from the networking tree, and honestly, though networking changes dominate, it's not like there's a ton of networking changes - it's all pretty small. The two largest commits are a revert and a code movement patch for a build issue. So there's not a huge number of patches in here, and most of the patches are pretty small too. A fair number of one-liners and "few-liners". Which is just how I like it. Let's hope the trend continues for next week, and I'll be a happy camper. Go test, Linus Also: Linux 5.13-rc7 Released Following A Very Calm Week

KDE: Akademy, KNewStuff, and digiKam On conflating Reviews and Comments One of the other issues I see with the store and stores in general is that putting content on there means there’s yet another place where an author needs to manage comments. And that can be quite a deal breaker. I spend some time on getting OPDS 1 implemented into KNewStuff, because it’s a really simple way of representing available content, and I am thinking that for comments I am going to let people link in an rss/atom feed with comments. All the major content management systems have the ability to generate feeds for the comments of a single article, so authors can just link the comment feed for a blogpost, and then on our end we should direct the user to go to the blog if they want to comment. I think it would be pretty valuable if people could disable comments and instead point at the feed where they keep their comments. There’s some side effects there we need to keep track of, like making sure it’s clear these comments are on that blog and not on the store, as well as some vetting of the comment feed in general, but at the least it’d be in a place where the author can actually control. This kinda ends up making commenting on the store somewhat pointless at first glance. We could try to see if some of the distributed/federated stuff is useful for assisting people to comment on the author’s comment-feed, but that’s also something that needs investigation. Conclusion I’ve been thinking about this all a lot of the past few years. On Saturday there was an Akademy talk by leinir about distributed app stores, and there’s going to be a birds-of-a-feather about that on Friday morning. I might not be available then, so I just wanted to get my thoughts about reviews and comments out there. In general, I think my adjustments tend to come from a place where I have experience sitting in the author chair, as well as consuming a whole lot of indie stuff, and when looking at those, the approach of the big stores seems really weird.

digiKam: GSoC 2021 Week 2 | Anjani's blog Another week has just passed and I have new things to share. This week was more maintenance work and getting ready before we try to build digiKam with Qt6. In the last week, I ported a lot of code to Qt 5.15, however we need to maintain compatibility with at least Qt 5.12 LTS. I wrote several pre-processor checks and macros to maintain the required compatibilty.

My Akademy 2021 | [bobulate] The Akademy conference weekend (schedule) is almost over already. I was unavoidably detained for saturday and haven’t been able to reserve much time for it this weekend or the rest of the week. On sunday morning I hopped off my bicycle 15 minutes before the start of the KDE e.V. board report, so I’ll let you know that I was wearing bike shorts while looking .. um .. boardly up top. Thanks Tomaz for noticing my long flowing blonde hair. Beside the KDE e.V. AGM and KDE e.V. board office hour I only have one thing going on, my only thing that isn’t administrative in nature: Qt6 on the BSDs; giving it some love and bringing the packaging up-to-date on FreeBSD (catching up with OpenBSD). That’s thursday at 1600 UTC (1800 CEST, so I’m skipping dinner for it). Join us for some ports hacking.