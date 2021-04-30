Software: Backup, QOwnNotes, and IRC
-
Linux's Built-In Tools for Data Recovery and Backup - Influencive
Although Linux distros aren’t exactly considered the most user-friendly operating systems available, many of the different distributions do include some very helpful utilities – as long as you know where to look. Not only can some of these utilities be used for managing and maintaining your Linux data, but some of them are specifically meant for data recovery or backup.
It’s important to note that all Linux distros are not equal. As such, some of these tools might not be included with your Linux installation by default. Many of them are featured in some of the most popular distros, however, including ALT Linux, Debian, Fedora, Red Hat, FreeBSD, OpenBSD, Ubuntu, and more.
-
QOwnNotes 21.6.4
QOwnNotes is a open source (GPL) plain-text file notepad with markdown support and todo list manager for GNU/Linux, Mac OS X and Windows, that (optionally) works together with the notes application of ownCloud (or Nextcloud). So you are able to write down your thoughts with QOwnNotes and edit or search for them later from your mobile device (like with CloudNotes) or the ownCloud web-service. The notes are stored as plain text files and you can sync them with your ownCloud sync client. Of course other software, like Dropbox, Syncthing, Seafile or BitTorrent Sync can be used too.
-
Introducing IRC.com by freenode
1 score and a little over 2 years ago, IRC was created by the great and honorable Jarkko Oikarinen. It's had its ups and downs, from the era of net splits to the era of cancel culture. However, we're proud to announce that we've completely obliterated the swamp removing the shackles on progress, and now we're sailing blue seas. YaRR!
[...]
The app is in beta, but everything works. If you find any bugs, please let us know in #freenode-bnc!
[...]
Now that IRC is up to speed with modern messaging clients, we're now aiming to take things further yet. IRC is a much more robust and useable messaging platform than anything else out there. We're just getting started.
Special thanks goes out to tjr and his team, as well as the entire freenode staff as we worked through the transition from legacy to present. An additional special thanks goes out to prawnsalad, who's previous contributions to the FOSS and IRC community, including the Kiwi IRC suite of FOSS, made all of this possible.
The power of the people cannot be stopped. freenode is here to stay, no matter what gets thrown at it. It's now, as well, a recognized digital autonomous zone which gives it the unique ability to provide what freenode does best: freedom.
freenode is IRC. freenode is FOSS. freenode is freedom. Ask not what you can do for freenode, but what freenode will do for you. IRC is back!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 551 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Fete de la Musique and why I don’t use Google
Today is Fete de la Musique in the French-speaking world. It feels like the perfect time to release the video of former GNOME employee Magdalen Berns singing Zombie. I recorded this at the Google Mentor Summit in 2014. Magdalen is no longer with us, she died of cancer in 2019. If Magdalen was alive today, would she recognize the GNOME organization? People are gradually coming to realize that the recent attacks on Dr Richard Stallman crossed far too many red lines. Working for a non-profit organization is a privilege and when certain GNOME employees attacked a volunteer, Dr Stallman, they undermined the principle of volunteering everywhere. We already see people who signed the petition in the heat of the moment are asking to remove their names. The choice of the song's title is subject to debate. Are zombies the people trying to stamp out independent thought from leaders like Dr Stallman? Or are they the volunteers silenced by mindless groupthink?
The best 10 videos conferencing tool for enterprises in 2021
Some problems are just too big and complex for any one person who handles them alone, for these challenges we need to collaborate, but what that means? Also: Mike Gabriel: BBB Packaging for Debian, a short Heads-Up
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: XPLR, GNU World Order, and Emacs
Recent comments
2 hours 19 min ago
2 hours 37 min ago
11 hours 4 min ago
14 hours 45 min ago
15 hours 9 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago