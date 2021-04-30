Language Selection

Software: Backup, QOwnNotes, and IRC

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 21st of June 2021 01:21:08 AM Filed under
Software
  • Linux's Built-In Tools for Data Recovery and Backup - Influencive

    Although Linux distros aren’t exactly considered the most user-friendly operating systems available, many of the different distributions do include some very helpful utilities – as long as you know where to look. Not only can some of these utilities be used for managing and maintaining your Linux data, but some of them are specifically meant for data recovery or backup.

    It’s important to note that all Linux distros are not equal. As such, some of these tools might not be included with your Linux installation by default. Many of them are featured in some of the most popular distros, however, including ALT Linux, Debian, Fedora, Red Hat, FreeBSD, OpenBSD, Ubuntu, and more.

  • QOwnNotes 21.6.4

    QOwnNotes is a open source (GPL) plain-text file notepad with markdown support and todo list manager for GNU/Linux, Mac OS X and Windows, that (optionally) works together with the notes application of ownCloud (or Nextcloud). So you are able to write down your thoughts with QOwnNotes and edit or search for them later from your mobile device (like with CloudNotes) or the ownCloud web-service. The notes are stored as plain text files and you can sync them with your ownCloud sync client. Of course other software, like Dropbox, Syncthing, Seafile or BitTorrent Sync can be used too.

  • Introducing IRC.com by freenode

    1 score and a little over 2 years ago, IRC was created by the great and honorable Jarkko Oikarinen. It's had its ups and downs, from the era of net splits to the era of cancel culture. However, we're proud to announce that we've completely obliterated the swamp removing the shackles on progress, and now we're sailing blue seas. YaRR!

    [...]

    The app is in beta, but everything works. If you find any bugs, please let us know in #freenode-bnc!

    [...]

    Now that IRC is up to speed with modern messaging clients, we're now aiming to take things further yet. IRC is a much more robust and useable messaging platform than anything else out there. We're just getting started.

    Special thanks goes out to tjr and his team, as well as the entire freenode staff as we worked through the transition from legacy to present. An additional special thanks goes out to prawnsalad, who's previous contributions to the FOSS and IRC community, including the Kiwi IRC suite of FOSS, made all of this possible.

    The power of the people cannot be stopped. freenode is here to stay, no matter what gets thrown at it. It's now, as well, a recognized digital autonomous zone which gives it the unique ability to provide what freenode does best: freedom.

    freenode is IRC. freenode is FOSS. freenode is freedom. Ask not what you can do for freenode, but what freenode will do for you. IRC is back!

Fete de la Musique and why I don’t use Google

Today is Fete de la Musique in the French-speaking world. It feels like the perfect time to release the video of former GNOME employee Magdalen Berns singing Zombie. I recorded this at the Google Mentor Summit in 2014. Magdalen is no longer with us, she died of cancer in 2019. If Magdalen was alive today, would she recognize the GNOME organization? People are gradually coming to realize that the recent attacks on Dr Richard Stallman crossed far too many red lines. Working for a non-profit organization is a privilege and when certain GNOME employees attacked a volunteer, Dr Stallman, they undermined the principle of volunteering everywhere. We already see people who signed the petition in the heat of the moment are asking to remove their names. The choice of the song's title is subject to debate. Are zombies the people trying to stamp out independent thought from leaders like Dr Stallman? Or are they the volunteers silenced by mindless groupthink? Read more

The best 10 videos conferencing tool for enterprises in 2021

Some problems are just too big and complex for any one person who handles them alone, for these challenges we need to collaborate, but what that means? Read more Also: Mike Gabriel: BBB Packaging for Debian, a short Heads-Up

today's howtos

  • How to install Raspberry Pi OS with desktop on Raspberry Pi 4

    The Raspberry Pi 4 is seriously impressive, with some considerable hardware improvements over the Pi 3. As a result, many are picking it up to use as a Linux computer. One of the best operating systems to run on the Pi 4 is Rasberry Pi OS. Here’s how to get it set up.

  • How To Install Froxlor on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Froxlor on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Froxlor is an open-source lightweight server management control panel to effectively manage web hosting, domain names, FTP accounts, email accounts, support tickets, and customers that are associated with them and are licensed under GPL. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Froxlor server management panel on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to Enable / Configure Multi-Touch Gestures in Ubuntu 20.04 & Higher | UbuntuHandbook

    This simple tutorial shows how to enable & configure the multi-touch gestures in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 21.04, Ubuntu 21.10 using touchegg. For those running Ubuntu on laptop or PC with external touchpad, multi-finger gestures enable users with more actions to control your system. Since Ubuntu does not offer a utility to configure multi-touch functions, touchegg is a free open-source tool to enable this feature for you. And it supports for both global gestures or gestures for Firefox, Chromium, Google Chrome only.

  • How To Get Public IP From Command Line

    In this tutorial we’ll learn how to get Public IP address from Terminal or Command Line. This will be useful to find public IP address of a cloud instance like EC2 instance, Lightsail instance, or DigitalOcean Droplets. We can also use this method to find Public IP of a VPS or any bare metal server that have Public IP Address.

Audiocasts/Shows: XPLR, GNU World Order, and Emacs

  • XPLR: Insanely Hackable Lua File Manager

    My main file manager is LF and most of the file managers I look at are of the same style but today is different, today we're looking at XPLR which is a single pane file manager with extra sub windows that can be 100% customized in Lua.

  • GNU World Order 412

    **gcc-go** and **gcc-java** from the **d** software series of Slackware.

  • Transform Words Into Pretty Symbols In Emacs

    Emacs has a really neat mode built into it called prettify-symbols-mode. You add a block of code into your Emacs config listing words and corresponding symbols. Anytime you type one of the words, Emacs replaces with the symbol or emoji that you specify.

