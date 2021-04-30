Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Linux and the Logo/Mascot

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 21st of June 2021 01:23:27 AM Filed under
Linux
  • AMD Continues Working To Mainline Their PTDMA Driver For Linux - Phoronix

    Published all the way back in September 2019 was a Linux driver for supporting the Pass-Through DMA controller for EPYC processors. The PTDMA hardware allows for high bandwidth memory-to-memory and I/O copy operations. Now mid-way through 2021 that AMD PTDMA Linux driver remains in the works and is up to its tenth driver revision while waiting to see if it's now ready for mainline or further changes are still deemed necessary.

    This AMD PTDMA controller and driver is optimized for use with AMD Non-Transparent Bridge (NTB) devices and not general purpose DMA. NTB is used for in connecting multiple separate memory systems to the same PCI Express fabric. The PTDMA driver supports the 0x1498 (PCI device ID) controller found within EPYC processors since 7002 "Rome".

  • Linux At 30 - A Penguin For Your Thoughts [Ed: GNU/Linux is turning 38]

    Linux turns 30 this summer and, as part of the celebrations, the Linux Foundation asked the open source community "How has Linux Impacted your Life?" Authors of 30 personal stories have each been able to name a penguin. This led us to ask, Why is the Linux mascot a penguin?

    Back in April the Linux Foundation asked for submissions to what is now a slide show of stories about how Linux changed their lives. The responses came from all over the globe and 30 of them were selected to create a slideshow that you can view on the Linux Foundation blog. To thank the 30 respondents for their contributions, each of them was invited to name a penguin adopted from SANCCOB, the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds, a charity which rescues and rehabilitates seabirds that are injured or abandoned and then releases them back into the wild. This is why each of the slides features a penguin!

    [...]

    But why was Torvalds so keen on penguins. He himself joked that he had contracted "penguinitis", a disease that "makes you stay awake at nights just thinking about penguins and feeling great love towards them" after being bitten by a "ferocious" Fairy Penguin on his first trip to Austrailia in the early 1990s to talk to the Australian Unix Users Group.

»

More in Tux Machines

Fete de la Musique and why I don’t use Google

Today is Fete de la Musique in the French-speaking world. It feels like the perfect time to release the video of former GNOME employee Magdalen Berns singing Zombie. I recorded this at the Google Mentor Summit in 2014. Magdalen is no longer with us, she died of cancer in 2019. If Magdalen was alive today, would she recognize the GNOME organization? People are gradually coming to realize that the recent attacks on Dr Richard Stallman crossed far too many red lines. Working for a non-profit organization is a privilege and when certain GNOME employees attacked a volunteer, Dr Stallman, they undermined the principle of volunteering everywhere. We already see people who signed the petition in the heat of the moment are asking to remove their names. The choice of the song's title is subject to debate. Are zombies the people trying to stamp out independent thought from leaders like Dr Stallman? Or are they the volunteers silenced by mindless groupthink? Read more

The best 10 videos conferencing tool for enterprises in 2021

Some problems are just too big and complex for any one person who handles them alone, for these challenges we need to collaborate, but what that means? Read more Also: Mike Gabriel: BBB Packaging for Debian, a short Heads-Up

today's howtos

  • How to install Raspberry Pi OS with desktop on Raspberry Pi 4

    The Raspberry Pi 4 is seriously impressive, with some considerable hardware improvements over the Pi 3. As a result, many are picking it up to use as a Linux computer. One of the best operating systems to run on the Pi 4 is Rasberry Pi OS. Here’s how to get it set up.

  • How To Install Froxlor on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Froxlor on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Froxlor is an open-source lightweight server management control panel to effectively manage web hosting, domain names, FTP accounts, email accounts, support tickets, and customers that are associated with them and are licensed under GPL. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Froxlor server management panel on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to Enable / Configure Multi-Touch Gestures in Ubuntu 20.04 & Higher | UbuntuHandbook

    This simple tutorial shows how to enable & configure the multi-touch gestures in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 21.04, Ubuntu 21.10 using touchegg. For those running Ubuntu on laptop or PC with external touchpad, multi-finger gestures enable users with more actions to control your system. Since Ubuntu does not offer a utility to configure multi-touch functions, touchegg is a free open-source tool to enable this feature for you. And it supports for both global gestures or gestures for Firefox, Chromium, Google Chrome only.

  • How To Get Public IP From Command Line

    In this tutorial we’ll learn how to get Public IP address from Terminal or Command Line. This will be useful to find public IP address of a cloud instance like EC2 instance, Lightsail instance, or DigitalOcean Droplets. We can also use this method to find Public IP of a VPS or any bare metal server that have Public IP Address.

Audiocasts/Shows: XPLR, GNU World Order, and Emacs

  • XPLR: Insanely Hackable Lua File Manager

    My main file manager is LF and most of the file managers I look at are of the same style but today is different, today we're looking at XPLR which is a single pane file manager with extra sub windows that can be 100% customized in Lua.

  • GNU World Order 412

    **gcc-go** and **gcc-java** from the **d** software series of Slackware.

  • Transform Words Into Pretty Symbols In Emacs

    Emacs has a really neat mode built into it called prettify-symbols-mode. You add a block of code into your Emacs config listing words and corresponding symbols. Anytime you type one of the words, Emacs replaces with the symbol or emoji that you specify.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6