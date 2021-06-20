Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 20th, 2021

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Monday 21st of June 2021 07:40:54 AM Filed under
News

This has been a really interesting week with the release of Alpine Linux 3.14, which jumps into the KDE Plasma 5.22 bandwagon, the release of the Debian GNU/Linux 10.10 updated images for the “Buster” series, the first point release of Firefox 89 with Linux improvements, and an updated Dash to Panel extension for GNOME 40.

On top of that, there were goodies for early adopters as the upcoming Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” distro now has a beta release ready for public testing, and elementary OS 6 dropped a second beta release with more great stuff. Also, Linux gamers received a new major DXVK release with better support for more Windows games.
Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Review: CloudReady and TrueNAS Core

TrueNAS Core, formerly called FreeNAS, is a FreeBSD-based operating system which provides Network-Attached Storage (NAS) services. TrueNAS Core is the community branch of the TrueNAS project, sponsored by iXsystems. It also has a commercial branch called TrueNAS Enterprise. TrueNAS provides a minimal operating system base with a friendly, web-based front end for administration. Using TrueNAS we can set up ZFS storage pools, filesystem snapshots, network shares, user accounts, and background services through the web-based administration portal. [...] On the whole, I like TrueNAS Core. It's easy to set up, the web-based interface is easy to navigate. The system does a good job of displaying an overview of information and options in a friendly interface. There are a lot of options which might be overwhelming at first, but they're generally organized in a way that allows us to find specific tools fairly quickly. I was frustrated with the networking issues which prevented me from using plugins, but the tools which were available, such as those for setting up pools, automating filesystem snapshots, and working with services were all top notch. I'd definitely look at using TrueNAS in an organization that had a lot of data to manage and wanted to organize and share it quickly and with minimal fuss. Read more

Fete de la Musique and why I don’t use Google

Today is Fete de la Musique in the French-speaking world. It feels like the perfect time to release the video of former GNOME employee Magdalen Berns singing Zombie. I recorded this at the Google Mentor Summit in 2014. Magdalen is no longer with us, she died of cancer in 2019. If Magdalen was alive today, would she recognize the GNOME organization? People are gradually coming to realize that the recent attacks on Dr Richard Stallman crossed far too many red lines. Working for a non-profit organization is a privilege and when certain GNOME employees attacked a volunteer, Dr Stallman, they undermined the principle of volunteering everywhere. We already see people who signed the petition in the heat of the moment are asking to remove their names. The choice of the song's title is subject to debate. Are zombies the people trying to stamp out independent thought from leaders like Dr Stallman? Or are they the volunteers silenced by mindless groupthink? Read more

The best 10 videos conferencing tool for enterprises in 2021

Some problems are just too big and complex for any one person who handles them alone, for these challenges we need to collaborate, but what that means? Read more Also: Mike Gabriel: BBB Packaging for Debian, a short Heads-Up

today's howtos

  • How to install Raspberry Pi OS with desktop on Raspberry Pi 4

    The Raspberry Pi 4 is seriously impressive, with some considerable hardware improvements over the Pi 3. As a result, many are picking it up to use as a Linux computer. One of the best operating systems to run on the Pi 4 is Rasberry Pi OS. Here’s how to get it set up.

  • How To Install Froxlor on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Froxlor on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Froxlor is an open-source lightweight server management control panel to effectively manage web hosting, domain names, FTP accounts, email accounts, support tickets, and customers that are associated with them and are licensed under GPL. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Froxlor server management panel on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to Enable / Configure Multi-Touch Gestures in Ubuntu 20.04 & Higher | UbuntuHandbook

    This simple tutorial shows how to enable & configure the multi-touch gestures in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 21.04, Ubuntu 21.10 using touchegg. For those running Ubuntu on laptop or PC with external touchpad, multi-finger gestures enable users with more actions to control your system. Since Ubuntu does not offer a utility to configure multi-touch functions, touchegg is a free open-source tool to enable this feature for you. And it supports for both global gestures or gestures for Firefox, Chromium, Google Chrome only.

  • How To Get Public IP From Command Line

    In this tutorial we’ll learn how to get Public IP address from Terminal or Command Line. This will be useful to find public IP address of a cloud instance like EC2 instance, Lightsail instance, or DigitalOcean Droplets. We can also use this method to find Public IP of a VPS or any bare metal server that have Public IP Address.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6