Audiocasts/Shows: Full Circle Weekly News, 'The return of GOOD Linus', Linux Action News, and Josh Bressers
-
Full Circle Weekly News #214
-
Full Circle Weekly News #215
-
The return of GOOD Linus?
Linus Torvalds has kind of a reputation. He doesn't put up with people saying things he doesn't like and he's known for calling offenders out. Well, someone promoted some baseless conspiracy theories on the Linux Kernel Mailing List and Linus wasn't having any of it. This is the story.
-
Linux Action News 194
Linux's résumé got a nice boost this week; why Google is paying for more kernel development, and how CloudLinux might be pulling ahead of the CentOS pack.
Plus, our thoughts on Steam possibly coming to ChromeOS and the game-changing feature coming to ZFS.
-
Josh Bressers: Episode 276 – Security, behavior, and the environment
Josh and Kurt talk about how our environment affects our behavior, and in turn our level of security. We often ignore what’s happening around us when everything is related.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 551 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 8 min ago
2 hours 26 min ago
11 hours 59 min ago
12 hours 17 min ago
20 hours 44 min ago
1 day 25 min ago
1 day 49 min ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago