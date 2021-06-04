Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Navigating the Desktop – Part 6
This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers.
In this article, we’ll guide you around the Ubuntu desktop.
Ubuntu uses GNOME, a free and open-source desktop environment. There’s lots of other desktops available, but we recommend you explore GNOME before experimenting with other desktops.
While the Ubuntu desktop has some similarities with the Windows desktop, there are lots of differences. But it doesn’t take long before you’ll be enjoying its great features.
Let’s see the desktop in action. Our annotated image is taken from a vanilla installation of Ubuntu 21.04.
