IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 157 released
After a little break, IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 157 is out! This is the largest release in size we have ever had and updates various parts of the operating system and brings an updated kernel.
Since IPFire is built from source and not based on any distribution, we get to select the best versions of open source software to be a part of it. This release is the second part of our "spring clean" release which updates various software packages and we have also dropped software that we no longer need. The vast amount of this work has been done by Adolf Belka who has been spending many nights in front of a compiler trying to make it all work. If you want to support him and the entire development team, please help us with your donation.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 119 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 8 min ago
2 hours 26 min ago
11 hours 59 min ago
12 hours 17 min ago
20 hours 44 min ago
1 day 25 min ago
1 day 49 min ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago