KTorrent: An Incredibly Useful BitTorrent Application by KDE

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 21st of June 2021 11:19:16 AM
KDE

There are a variety of BitTorrent applications available for Linux. But finding a good application that offers many features should save you some time.

KTorrent by KDE is one such BitTorrent app built for Linux.

While there are several torrent clients for Linux, I recently found KTorrent interesting for my use-case.

Jim Hall: How Do You Fedora?

Jim Hall served as Chief Information Officer in higher education and government for over eight years and has recently started the consulting company Hallmentum. Most of his work includes training, workshops, and coaching to help new IT leaders develop leadership skills, also to help current IT leaders get better at leadership. Apart from consulting, Jim also serves as adjunct faculty at the university level, currently teaching courses in Management Information Systems (MIS) and Technical & Professional Writing. How did Jim grow up? Jim’s childhood heroes were from TV and movies, including Batman and Han Solo. Jim’s long-time favorite go-to movie is Star Wars: A New Hope. Jim says, “I am a big Star Wars nerd.” Jim’s favorite meals are Italian. “I love Italian food! Probably my favorite Italian dish is chicken cacciatore.” Jim’s opinion is that Honesty, Creativity, Imagination, Curiosity, and Openness are the five greatest qualities someone can possess. Read more

Why transparency is critical to your open source project's security

The Biden Administration's recent executive order on cybersecurity aims to improve security assurance and the use of best practices. Transparency and project health are two factors that help to support security across the entire software industry—especially now. Because 92% of modern applications contain open source components, improving software security generally means improving open source software security. According to the Biden executive order... Read more

Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Navigating the Desktop – Part 6

This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers. In this article, we’ll guide you around the Ubuntu desktop. Ubuntu uses GNOME, a free and open-source desktop environment. There’s lots of other desktops available, but we recommend you explore GNOME before experimenting with other desktops. While the Ubuntu desktop has some similarities with the Windows desktop, there are lots of differences. But it doesn’t take long before you’ll be enjoying its great features. Let’s see the desktop in action. Our annotated image is taken from a vanilla installation of Ubuntu 21.04. Read more

RasPad 3 Review – Part 2: A Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC with integrated display

I started RasPad 3 review last week with an unboxing of the tablet shell for Raspberry Pi 4, together with assembly instructions, and a first boot after flashing Raspad OS to the system. In the first part of the review, I mentioned that I’d probably focus the remainder of the review on Ezblock Studio visual programming IDE, as the rest of the software is almost the same as using a standard Raspberry Pi 4, the other difference being the touchscreen-friendly RasPad launcher. But Sunfounder explained to me it would be hard to check out Ezblock as it’s designed to control robots and other hardware platforms, and requires an extra HAT (see Kickstarter campaign) to allow the Ezblock APP to connect through Bluetooth (it cannot be directly linked to Raspberry Pi through the built-in Bluetooth). Here’s an example of a robot that is compatible with Ezblock Studio: Picar-X. Read more

