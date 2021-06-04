today's howtos
A bit on ZFS's coming raidz expansion and ZFS DVAs
As a quick summary, ZFS DVAs (Data Virtual Addresses, the ZFS equivalent of a block number) contain the byte offset of where in the entire vdev your block of data is found. In mirror vdevs (and plain disks), this byte offset is from the start of each disk. In raidz vdevs, it's striped sequentially across all disks; it starts with a chunk of disk 0, goes to a chunk of disk 1, and so on. One of the implications of this is that if you just add a disk to a raidz vdev and do nothing else, all of your striped sequential byte offsets change and you can no longer read your data.
Building A Self-Hosted Journal
My wife keeps a journal, and I’ve been thinking about doing the same. Being the nerd that I am, I wanted something techie, so I built a self-hosted journal.
Using the I2P network with OpenBSD and NixOS
This acronym stands for Invisible Internet Project and is a network over the network (Internet). It is quite an old project from 2003 and is considered stable and reliable. The idea of I2P is to build a network of relays (people running an i2p daemon) to make tunnels from a client to a server, but a single TCP session (or UDP) between a client and a server could use many tunnels of n hops across relays. Basically, when you start your I2P service, the program will get some information about the relays available and prepare many tunnels in advance that will be used to reach a destination when you connect.
Automating system management with Puppet and SELinux - Linux Concept
Puppet is the third automation framework that we will check out. It is the oldest one in our list, with its first release in 2005, and is commonly seen as the baseline against which other automation frameworks are compared. It has commercial backing through the Puppet company, also often referred to as Puppet Labs.
How to Install ROS Noetic on Ubuntu 20.04
ROS (Robot Operating System) is an open-source project that provides a framework and tools for robotics applications. It helps to design complex software without knowing how certain hardware works.
Noetic is a LTS release of ROS and tailored for Ubuntu 20.04. ROS Noetic support is up to 2025 (5 years). The architecture supported are amd64, armhf, and arm64.
In this tutorial, we will walk through how to install ROS Noetic on Ubuntu 20.04.
How to Find Files Containing Specific Text String in Linux
Almost all file managers for Linux like Nemo and Thunar by default provide an option to search for files. But if you want to search for a string inside a file’s content using file manager, the majority of them do not let you do so.
In this article, I’ll discuss different ways that you can use on any Linux distribution to find all files containing specific text strings or words by recursively digging through all sub-directories
How to Run a Crontab Job Every Week on Sunday
To support scheduling of commands or scripts (an automated series of instructions carried out in a specific order), Unix-like systems provide a utility called cron (or the crond daemon). This utility enables the time-based running of Linux tasks or jobs.
Put simply, a job or task is a command or program, or script that your wish to execute to achieve a certain goal. A job that you schedule via cron is known as a cronjob. Cron uses what is called a crontab to store and read cronjobs.
How to Install and Configure Yarn on Linux Distributions
Yarn is a great tool for handling javascript applications. It can handle the node.js and replace the Node Package Manager(NPM). All JavaScript programmers might already know that NPM is great for developing front-end and backend, but it has some cons that Yarn fixes. If you’re an old NPM user, you don’t need to about the replacement, and it works with the existing package.json files. If you’re a newbie on Yarn, this might inspire you to switch to Yarn; if I say that Yarn can cache and fetch almost everything, it takes tremendously less time than NPM to install any JS packages. Yarn can be a great handy tool to install, automate, and build javascript scripts. Using Yarn is not a complex task at all. You can install and use Yarn on your Debian/Ubuntu, Red Hat, or Fedora Linux system if you’re a Linux user.
How To Show Date And Time In Linux Terminal Using Date Command?
The date is a command-line utility for Unix-like operating system to display date and time. Not just to view, you can also use the same command to set system date and time as well.
In this article, I’ll show how to use the date command in the Linux terminal to display date and time in different ways using several examples.
How To Install Zabbix On Ubuntu 18.04 | LinuxCloudVPS Blog
‘Monitor Anything’ is what Zabbix guarantees with their enterprise-class open-source monitoring solution. Zabbix is a type of network management system that can provide different monitoring metrics like CPU, network, disk, services status, and many others that can be monitored on different types of servers. It also provides an up-to-date dashboard for a straightforward setup.
How To Check CPU Temperature on Ubuntu - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to check CPU temperature on Ubuntu. For those of you who didn’t know, CPU temperature monitoring can help you overcome the overheating issue by closing unnecessary system applications. So it is important to monitor your system’s CPU temperature to avoid damaging it as a result of overheating.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Duf on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Command to change timezone in Ubuntu 20.04 server - Linux Shout
There are two types of clock used by our system, one is software clock and another one is hardware. Software clock is the time within the Linux kernel. It is important for all users and the operating system itself and defines the system time that is valid for all programs during operation. It is also sometimes referred to as the operating system clock or the system clock. Whereas Hardware clock also called real-time clock, battery-backed clock, real-time clock (RTC), BIOS clock, or CMOS clock) is a clock that runs independently of all other components, even if the computer has been shut down. When switched off, it continues to run and is used to synchronize the software clock when the system is started.
However, the Time zone defines the area and the particular time in that vicinity, as we know due to earth rotation, all the places on earth don’t have the same time for sunrise and sunset. Thus, scientists have divided the earth’s Time into zones that represent and know as Time zones. So, if few are moving from one country to another then we have to change our Time zone either manually or the system must do that automatically.
[Solved] Cannot access storage file, Permission denied Error in KVM Libvirt - OSTechNix
Today, I started my Arch Linux virtual machine using virsh start command and ended up with this error - Failed to start domain 'Archlinux_default' error: Cannot access storage file '/home/sk/.local/share/libvirt/images/Archlinux_default.img' (as uid:107, gid:107): Permission denied. It is actually a Vagrant machine created with KVM Libvirt provider.
Then, I tried again to start the VM using vagrant up command. It also displayed the same error.
( Easy ) How To Install RubyMine In Ubuntu Linux
Work Faster with a Smart Editor
Produce high-quality code more efficiently, thanks to first-class support for Ruby and Rails, JavaScript and CoffeeScript, ERB and HAML, CSS, Sass and Less, and more.
Take advantage of the language specific-aware syntax & error highlighting, code formatting, code completion, and quick documentation.
Find Your Way Around
Use smart search to jump to any class, file or symbol, or even any IDE action or tool window. It only takes one click to switch to the declaration, super method, test, usages, implementation, and more.
Enjoy super fast navigation in your Rails project with an MVC-based project view and model, class, and gem dependencies diagrams.
6 troubleshooting skills for Ansible playbooks
Ansible is a very powerful tool that allows you to automate a huge variety of platforms across servers, clouds, networks, containers, and more.
Often you will be able to automate what you want by simply reusing existing roles and collections.
And there are many modules to choose from that you can use in your playbooks.
