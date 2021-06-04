Programming Leftovers
So about a couple of weeks ago I decided it was time to try out Flutter for desktop app development. If you don’t know about Flutter, it’s a UI framework for cross-platform app development by Google. After reading a little bit about Dart, I decided to dive in directly and write a basic app in Dart. To my surprise Kate didn’t support Dart at all, there was no syntax-highlighting, no anything, not even Dart file detection. However, Kate does have an LSP Client which supports semantic highlighting but to my disappointment it turned out that our LSP Client didn’t work too well with Dart’s LSP server. This was enough, something needed to be done immediately.
Qt on Apple Silicon [Ed: You know Qt has given up on Free software when...]
When I was growing up, it seemed every "personal computer" from the TRS-80 to the Commodore to the Apple let you write your own programs in the Beginners' All-purpose Symbolic Instruction Code (BASIC) programming language. Our family had a clone of the Apple II called the Franklin ACE 1000, which—as a clone—also ran AppleSoft BASIC. I took to AppleSoft BASIC right away and read books and magazines to teach myself about BASIC programming.
Later, our family upgraded to an IBM PC running DOS. Just like every personal computer before it, the IBM PC also ran its own version of DOS, called BASICA. Later versions of DOS replaced BASIC with an updated interpreter called GW-BASIC.
BASIC was my entry into computer programming. As I grew up, I learned other programming languages. I haven't written BASIC code in years, but I'll always have a fondness for BASIC and GW-BASIC.
Essentially my vision for waifud is to be a "middle ground" between running virtual machines on one server and something more complicated like OpenStack. I want to be able to have high level descriptions of virtual machines (including cloud-config userdata) and then hand them over to waifud to just figure out the logistics of where they should run for me.
SUSE Manager 4.2 and SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3
SUSE Manager 4.2, the latest release from SUSE, further delivers a best-in-class open source infrastructure and systems management solution that enhances automation, simplifies management, and extends client support.
Catering for all of your software infrastructure management needs SUSE Manager 4.2 is a open source infrastructure and systems management solution for your Hybrid Cloud IT – from edge to datacenter to cloud.
Manage, Secure, Automate and Comply with the newest version of the SUSE Infrastructure Management Solution for the Retail industry
From Mainframe and HPC Clusters to bare metal servers and VMs down to point of service terminals, kiosks, self-service and reverse-vending system Linux deployments, SUSE Manager for Retail is designed to help you reduce costs, optimize operations, and ensure compliance across your retail IT infrastructure while reducing complexity and regaining control.
When it comes to running all your workloads, one size Linux OS does not fit all. That’s why we offer the industry-leading adaptable Linux operating system. No matter what your workload requirements (performance, reliability, operating environment), we have an OS solution purpose-built for your needs.
Security Leftovers
After the multimillion-dollar extortions of Colonial Pipeline and meat processor JBS, a Secret Service official is urging organizations not to pay off hackers and underscoring that more victims need to come forward in order to help U.S. officials get a handle on the problem.
Is it any wonder Microsoft is rumored to be launching Windows 11, with the Microsoft Vulnerabilities Report showing the largest uptick since the inception of the report? Who could blame Microsoft for wanting to dump Windows 10 and start all over with Windows 11?
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (connman, go, and grub), Debian (nettle, prosody, and tor), Fedora (iaito, mingw-ilmbase, mingw-openexr, mingw-python-urllib3, mosquitto, nettle, polkit, and radare2), Mageia (puddletag, python-babel, python-eventlet, and python-pikepdf), openSUSE (htmldoc), SUSE (go1.15, go1.16, gupnp, and libgcrypt), and Ubuntu (apache2 and dovecot).
Google has introduced Supply chain Levels for Software Artifacts (SLSA), an end-to-end framework for ensuring the integrity of software artifacts throughout the software supply chain.
“The goal of SLSA is to improve the state of the industry, particularly open source, to defend against the most pressing integrity threats. With SLSA, consumers can make informed choices about the security posture of the software they consume,” Google explained in a blog post.
The first two vulnerabilities are more dangerous, since their exploitation would allow attackers to execute arbitrary commands in the device’s operating system with maximum privileges (root user) and web server rights (Tomcat 8), respectively. The third vulnerability would allow criminals to upload arbitrary files without authorization with limited write access, and is not as dangerous in comparison to the others.
today's howtos
This is a quick lesson about how to install Cinnamon in FreeBSD 13. If you like to install another Desktop Environment, you can check this article about XFCE.
Today , there a lot of distributions of linux spread over the Linux community. Sometimes linux community users find themselves in a confusing situation. That situation exists when they don’t know that which linux distribution would be suitable for them. As we know ,all the linux flavors have different features. So different kind of people need different type of linux as per their needs. So we need a linux distribution that makes our daily life easy. Then came the Bodhi linux .I will help you to explore and install Bodhi linux in this article.
Bodhi linux is an ubuntu based lightweight distribution. We get a fully fast customizable desktop ‘moksha’ to explore it. It fulfills our daily desktop system’s need perfectly with ease. The Bodhi community developers had Built it up on top of ubuntu 20.04. We can call Bodhi linux 6.0.0 as the “Enlightened linux distribution” .
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Xfce Desktop on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Xfce is a lightweight desktop environment for UNIX-like operating systems. It aims to be fast and low on system resources, while still being visually appealing and user friendly. But as we know Gnome and KDE are heavy on hardware resources as compared to XFCE one, thus here we let you know how to install Xfce on AlmaLinux to enjoy GUI without putting much strain on your computer or server resources.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Xfce Desktop environment on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
Bashtop is a resource Monitoring Tool for Linux. It is a terminal-based resource monitoring utility in Linux. It’s a nifty command-line tool that intuitively displays statistics for your CPU, memory, running processes, and bandwidth to mention just a few.
It ships with a game-inspired and responsive terminal UI with a customizable menu. Monitoring various system metrics is made easy by the neat arrangement of various display sections.
With Bashtop, you can also sort processes, as well as easily switch between the various sorting options. Additionally, you can send SIGKILL, SIGTERM, and SIGINT to the processes that you want.
How would you feel if all you needed was to press a button and all your systems were up to date, all the necessary packages installed and ready to go? Sounds fantastic, right?
In the modern IT world, DevOps engineers are bringing this dream to a reality. We now have tools such as Ansible, which makes IT management processes more manageable and quicker via a few clicks reducing errors and the manual input from a human.
Read on to learn everything you need to know about Ansible, including a brief overview of how to use it.
Eclipse is a free integrated development environment IDE used by programmers world-wide to write and develop Java applications mostly.However, Eclipse IDE can support a large variety of compilers and programming languages via installed plugins that extend its functionality.
The latest release of Eclipse IDE 2021‑06 doesn’t come with pre-build binary packages specific for RHEL or CentOS-based Linux distributions.Instead, you can install Eclipse IDE in Ubuntu, CentOS, Fedora or other Red Hat Linux based distributions via tarball installer file.
This tutorial will be showing you how to set up a local DNS resolver on Ubuntu 20.04 with Unbound. A DNS resolver is known by many names, some of which are listed below. They all refer to the same thing.
Working with multiple computers at your desk? To make it clean, you can use single mouse and keyboard to control all the machines via Barrier.
Barrier is a free and open-source solution forked from Synergy. It makes it easy to share mouse & keyboard, over local network, between machines running Windows, Linux, Mac OS, FreeBSD. Either wired, wireless, or laptop’s built-in keyboard and touchpad can be shared with the software.
Psensor is a very useful utility for Linux-based systems that shows the values of the various sensors that are mounted on your mainboard. It is capable of displaying the temperature of the various components of your CPU, the rotation speed of your fans as well as your CPU usage. Apart from its command-line interface, it also offers you a very nice and user-friendly graphical interface that you can easily opt to use for extracting your desired information. This article shows you how to install and use Psensor on Ubuntu 20.04
Dealing with unresponsive programs can be a tricky job, especially if you're running on older hardware. In that case, system freezing becomes a common issue. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to kill unresponsive processes in Linux.
The kill and pkill commands provide simple yet effective solutions to terminate unresponsive zombie processes from the terminal. The below sections describe how to kill hung processes in Linux using kill and pkill.
Are you a Linux user that values your privacy? Don’t like the idea that the pictures and video files you put on your computer have sensitive information? If so, you’ll like Metadata Cleaner. What is it? It’s an app that allows you to get rid of all of the metadata in files that can share personal information. Here’s how to use it.
