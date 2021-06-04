today's howtos
How to install Cinnamon in FreeBSD 13 - Unixcop
This is a quick lesson about how to install Cinnamon in FreeBSD 13. If you like to install another Desktop Environment, you can check this article about XFCE.
How to install Bodhi Linux on virtual Box - Unixcop
Today , there a lot of distributions of linux spread over the Linux community. Sometimes linux community users find themselves in a confusing situation. That situation exists when they don’t know that which linux distribution would be suitable for them. As we know ,all the linux flavors have different features. So different kind of people need different type of linux as per their needs. So we need a linux distribution that makes our daily life easy. Then came the Bodhi linux .I will help you to explore and install Bodhi linux in this article.
Bodhi linux is an ubuntu based lightweight distribution. We get a fully fast customizable desktop ‘moksha’ to explore it. It fulfills our daily desktop system’s need perfectly with ease. The Bodhi community developers had Built it up on top of ubuntu 20.04. We can call Bodhi linux 6.0.0 as the “Enlightened linux distribution” .
How To Install Xfce Desktop on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Xfce Desktop on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Xfce is a lightweight desktop environment for UNIX-like operating systems. It aims to be fast and low on system resources, while still being visually appealing and user friendly. But as we know Gnome and KDE are heavy on hardware resources as compared to XFCE one, thus here we let you know how to install Xfce on AlmaLinux to enjoy GUI without putting much strain on your computer or server resources.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Xfce Desktop environment on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
How to install Bashtop on Linux - Unixcop
Bashtop is a resource Monitoring Tool for Linux. It is a terminal-based resource monitoring utility in Linux. It’s a nifty command-line tool that intuitively displays statistics for your CPU, memory, running processes, and bandwidth to mention just a few.
It ships with a game-inspired and responsive terminal UI with a customizable menu. Monitoring various system metrics is made easy by the neat arrangement of various display sections.
With Bashtop, you can also sort processes, as well as easily switch between the various sorting options. Additionally, you can send SIGKILL, SIGTERM, and SIGINT to the processes that you want.
Working on Basic Python C Extensions on Fedora Linux 34 (2)
Should You Use Ansible for Automation?
How would you feel if all you needed was to press a button and all your systems were up to date, all the necessary packages installed and ready to go? Sounds fantastic, right?
In the modern IT world, DevOps engineers are bringing this dream to a reality. We now have tools such as Ansible, which makes IT management processes more manageable and quicker via a few clicks reducing errors and the manual input from a human.
Read on to learn everything you need to know about Ansible, including a brief overview of how to use it.
How to Install the Latest Eclipse IDE on Linux - Unixcop
Eclipse is a free integrated development environment IDE used by programmers world-wide to write and develop Java applications mostly.However, Eclipse IDE can support a large variety of compilers and programming languages via installed plugins that extend its functionality.
The latest release of Eclipse IDE 2021‑06 doesn’t come with pre-build binary packages specific for RHEL or CentOS-based Linux distributions.Instead, you can install Eclipse IDE in Ubuntu, CentOS, Fedora or other Red Hat Linux based distributions via tarball installer file.
Set Up Unbound DNS Resolver on Ubuntu 20.04 Server - LinuxBabe
This tutorial will be showing you how to set up a local DNS resolver on Ubuntu 20.04 with Unbound. A DNS resolver is known by many names, some of which are listed below. They all refer to the same thing.
Install / Setup Barrier to Share Mouse & Keyboard Between Your Computers
Working with multiple computers at your desk? To make it clean, you can use single mouse and keyboard to control all the machines via Barrier.
Barrier is a free and open-source solution forked from Synergy. It makes it easy to share mouse & keyboard, over local network, between machines running Windows, Linux, Mac OS, FreeBSD. Either wired, wireless, or laptop’s built-in keyboard and touchpad can be shared with the software.
Install and Use Psensor in Ubuntu 20.04
Psensor is a very useful utility for Linux-based systems that shows the values of the various sensors that are mounted on your mainboard. It is capable of displaying the temperature of the various components of your CPU, the rotation speed of your fans as well as your CPU usage. Apart from its command-line interface, it also offers you a very nice and user-friendly graphical interface that you can easily opt to use for extracting your desired information. This article shows you how to install and use Psensor on Ubuntu 20.04
How to Terminate Unresponsive Processes in Linux With kill and pkill
Dealing with unresponsive programs can be a tricky job, especially if you're running on older hardware. In that case, system freezing becomes a common issue. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to kill unresponsive processes in Linux.
The kill and pkill commands provide simple yet effective solutions to terminate unresponsive zombie processes from the terminal. The below sections describe how to kill hung processes in Linux using kill and pkill.
How to clean metadata from files on Linux
Are you a Linux user that values your privacy? Don’t like the idea that the pictures and video files you put on your computer have sensitive information? If so, you’ll like Metadata Cleaner. What is it? It’s an app that allows you to get rid of all of the metadata in files that can share personal information. Here’s how to use it.
Programming Leftovers
SUSE Manager 4.2 and SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3
Security Leftovers
