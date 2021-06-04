Programming Leftovers Dart / Flutter support in Kate So about a couple of weeks ago I decided it was time to try out Flutter for desktop app development. If you don’t know about Flutter, it’s a UI framework for cross-platform app development by Google. After reading a little bit about Dart, I decided to dive in directly and write a basic app in Dart. To my surprise Kate didn’t support Dart at all, there was no syntax-highlighting, no anything, not even Dart file detection. However, Kate does have an LSP Client which supports semantic highlighting but to my disappointment it turned out that our LSP Client didn’t work too well with Dart’s LSP server. This was enough, something needed to be done immediately.

Why I love programming on FreeDOS with GW-BASIC | Opensource.com When I was growing up, it seemed every "personal computer" from the TRS-80 to the Commodore to the Apple let you write your own programs in the Beginners' All-purpose Symbolic Instruction Code (BASIC) programming language. Our family had a clone of the Apple II called the Franklin ACE 1000, which—as a clone—also ran AppleSoft BASIC. I took to AppleSoft BASIC right away and read books and magazines to teach myself about BASIC programming. Later, our family upgraded to an IBM PC running DOS. Just like every personal computer before it, the IBM PC also ran its own version of DOS, called BASICA. Later versions of DOS replaced BASIC with an updated interpreter called GW-BASIC. BASIC was my entry into computer programming. As I grew up, I learned other programming languages. I haven't written BASIC code in years, but I'll always have a fondness for BASIC and GW-BASIC.

waifud Plans Essentially my vision for waifud is to be a "middle ground" between running virtual machines on one server and something more complicated like OpenStack. I want to be able to have high level descriptions of virtual machines (including cloud-config userdata) and then hand them over to waifud to just figure out the logistics of where they should run for me.

SUSE Manager 4.2 and SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3 Introducing SUSE Manager 4.2 SUSE Manager 4.2, the latest release from SUSE, further delivers a best-in-class open source infrastructure and systems management solution that enhances automation, simplifies management, and extends client support. Catering for all of your software infrastructure management needs SUSE Manager 4.2 is a open source infrastructure and systems management solution for your Hybrid Cloud IT – from edge to datacenter to cloud.

SUSE Manager for Retail 4.2 what’s new? | SUSE Communities Manage, Secure, Automate and Comply with the newest version of the SUSE Infrastructure Management Solution for the Retail industry From Mainframe and HPC Clusters to bare metal servers and VMs down to point of service terminals, kiosks, self-service and reverse-vending system Linux deployments, SUSE Manager for Retail is designed to help you reduce costs, optimize operations, and ensure compliance across your retail IT infrastructure while reducing complexity and regaining control.

Introducing SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3 When it comes to running all your workloads, one size Linux OS does not fit all. That’s why we offer the industry-leading adaptable Linux operating system. No matter what your workload requirements (performance, reliability, operating environment), we have an OS solution purpose-built for your needs.