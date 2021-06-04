today's howtos
-
A package manager is a set of integrated services that facilitate installing, updating, removing, and configuring packages/programs on a computer.
Talking specifically about the Linux operating system, you get to choose from a wide range of package managers, such as APT, YUM, RPM, and Pacman. Each of these package managers has some distinct feature that sets them apart from the other.
However, a relatively new package manager, Snap, has emerged as a viable alternative to traditional package managers. Let's check out Snap, its pros and cons, and how to install and use it on Linux.
-
If you have a directory with many files (a few thousand in my case) and need to know which one is the newest, then the following command might be useful.
-
The users need to connect with the remote host by using SSH (Secure Shell) to run different commands for multiple purposes remotely. It helps the user do their task more easily. Many administrative tasks can be done remotely by the user with some simple steps that save the time and effort of the user. The user may require to run a single or multiple SSH commands remotely and terminate the connection safely from the remote host. How the SSH command can be run in the remote host and exit have shown in this tutorial.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install the brotli module for Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Brotli is a high-performance, lossless compression algorithm developed and maintained by Google. It can be used by webservers to compress files like .html and .css files and increase the perforce of websites and reduce their bandwidth requirements.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step enabling Brotli Compression on Nginx. You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
If the user remains inactive for long times after connecting to a remote server, the user must connect again with the server using SSH. The connection of the server resets if the user is not doing any activity for a while. It is necessary for security purposes. But when the user tries to perform any task on the server that needs long times to complete, the user will require to log in multiple times after a certain time. Sometimes it becomes very irritating for the user. The user will require to increase the SSH connection timeout to solve this problem; It can be done in two ways. One way is to set the keep-alive options in the server configuration file, and another way is to set the keep-alive option in the client configuration file. Both ways have been explained in this tutorial.
-
This short tutorial explains how to disable the screen lock in Ubuntu, which is enabled by default.
Below you’ll find instructions to turn off the screen lock from Gnome settings and the command line using the gsettings cli. You’ll also find instructions to disable the screen lock at boot, allowing automatic login.
-
In Linux systems, we constantly work with executable files either in the terminal or graphical applications. Executables contain shared libraries, which are files that are shared and reused across programs. In windows, these are typically in the form of DDL files. In Linux, however, they are in the form of .o or .so files.
This guide will show you how to use the ldd command-line utility to show shared objects and the dependencies in an executable.
-
Virtualization involves running a virtual computer system in a separated layer from the actual computer hardware. It allows users to run more than one operating system without installing them on the actual hardware.
Operating systems that run using a hypervisor will operate as they would in the actual hardware. That allows you to install tools, test systems, and other tools on your virtual machine without affecting the main host.
This tutorial will show you how to use Virtual-Box as the Hypervisor to run Kali-Linux as a virtual machine.
Before we begin, allow me to give a few theory concepts about virtualization before getting to the practical part. Feel free to skip if you are familiar with the concepts.
-
In Linux, a job refers to a process started and managed by the shell. That can be a single command, a long and complex shell command including pipes and redirections, an executable, or a script. Each job in Linux is managed by assigning a sequential job IP associated with a specific process.
-
Time is a crucial factor in our daily lives and the technical side of things.
Therefore, maintaining an accurate time between the Linux systems is an important factor. It allows you to accurately know when various accounts are logged, file changes, network packets, and other critical system logs. This can, in turn, be useful in troubleshooting and fixing problems.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to synchronize the time between two servers using SSH.
-
This tutorial offers an easy explanation of how to use Netcat to transfer files between devices.
-
In version 5.0, MySQL implemented the INFORMATION_SCHEMA database, which is visible as a normal database. Although its behavior and functionality are similar to a normal database, the information contained in the database is not all regular data.
Here is the best way I can describe the MySQL INFORMATION_SCHEMA database. It is a database containing information about other databases. It is available in every MySQL instance and is used to store metadata information about all other databases in the server. It is also called the system catalog or data dictionary.
Like all the MySQL databases, the information in the INFORMATION_SCHEMA database gets stored in read-only tables. However, in actuality, they are views and not base MySQL tables. In that sense, you can not perform MySQL triggers against the tables stored in the database, nor are there any files associated with them.
NOTE: You will also not find a directory in the name of INFORMATION_SCHEMA.
Despite all that, the INFORMATION_SCHEMA database is the perfect place to query information about other databases stored on the server. This tutorial aims to provide you with an overview of the INFORMATION_SCHEMA database and give you a few examples of using the database.
-
The xargs command is a command-line tool used to read data from standard input and later runs a command based on the standard input. It is a useful tool in file management, especially when used with other commands such as mkdir, grep, rm etc. In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to use xargs on Linux.
-
Adding more memory to your PC can be one of the most rewarding upgrades you can make, resulting in an instant boost in responsiveness, decreased loading times, and the ability to keep more applications and web browser tabs open without annoying slowdowns.
But RAM sticks come in many different sizes and from many different brands. As such, you have a good reason to wonder if using a random stick of RAM that’s been sitting in your drawer for ages or buying a discounted memory kit instead of the one that’s currently on your computer is a good idea. The answer may surprise you.
-
Neos CMS is a free and open-source content management system that allows you to build your website easily. It has its own CMS system that helps you to manage websites and blogs without any coding knowledge. It is designed for ease of use and allows business owners to collaborate with users across multiple devices. It offers a rich set of features including, full Unicode support, complete internationalization, SEO, inline editing, and more.
In this post, we will show you how to install Neos CMS with Apache on Ubuntu 20.04 server.
-
SSH or Secure Shell is a useful encrypted protocol to secure connections between the client and the server for different administrative tasks. It supports various types of authentication systems. Public key-based authentication and password-based authentication are mostly used. Key-based authentication is more secure than password-based based authentication. Authentication key pairs for the SSH are generated by the ssh-keygen tool that can be used for different purposes such as authenticating the host, automating login, etc. How this tool can be used in Ubuntu has been shown in this tutorial.
-
The purpose of web servers is to store files belonging to a website and broadcasting them further online to your audiences. Web hosting is simply the service offered by hosting providers where they lease web server resources to other users.
-
The newer generation UEFI motherboards come with UEFI Interactive Shell. The UEFI interactive shell is a simple shell program (like bash) responsible for booting your operating system. You can also use the UEFI interactive shell to run EFI shell commands and scripts. It can be used to update the System Firmware of your motherboard as well.
This article will show you how to access the UEFI interactive shell on UEFI motherboards and use some of the common EFI commands on the UEFI interactive shell. So, let’s get started.
-
The BIOS of your UEFI-supported motherboard is also called the UEFI firmware of the motherboard. There are times when you will need to update the BIOS/UEFI Firmware of your motherboard. You may have different reasons for that. For example, your motherboard manufacturer may have released new features or bug fixes for your motherboard that are important for you. Or, you may want to replace the processor of your motherboard with a later generation one, and for that, a BIOS/UEFI Firmware update of the motherboard is required. Or, you may just want to keep the BIOS/UEFI Firmware of your motherboard up to date.
Whatever the case may be, if you’re thinking of updating the BIOS/UEFI Firmware of your motherboard, this article should assist you on your job. So, let’s get started.
-
The SSH server is a critical, ubiquitous service that provides one of the main access points into Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) for management purposes. Over my career as a system administrator, I can not think of any RHEL systems I have worked on that were not running it.
RHEL 8.4 adds new roles to manage the SSH server and SSH client configurations, which are the sshd and ssh roles, respectively. This post will walk you through an example of how to use the sshd RHEL system role to manage the SSH server configuration. In the next post, you’ll see how to adapt to different real-world scenarios where servers need a slightly different configuration.
Why automate SSH server configuration?
Having a properly configured and secured SSH server is a key component of hardening a RHEL system. This is why security benchmarks such as the CIS benchmark and DISA STIG specify SSH server configuration options that need to be set. This makes the SSH server a great candidate for automation.
While it is possible to manually configure the SSH server, doing so is time consuming and prone to error. Additionally, if you manually configure SSH, there is no guarantee it will stay properly configured (e.g., when a fellow system administrator is troubleshooting and makes a few "temporary" changes to the configuration that end up being permanent).
Red Hat introduced RHEL System Roles in RHEL 7. These are Ansible roles and collections that provide a stable and consistent interface to manage and automate multiple releases of RHEL. RHEL System Roles are a feature included in RHEL subscriptions and are supported by Red Hat.
NVIDIA's DLSS upscaling comes to 'Rust' and a wave of Linux games
-
NVIDIA announced earlier this month that they would be bringing DLSS to Linux / Steam Play and tomorrow they will be introducing that initial driver support.
There aren't yet any Linux native games making use of DLSS but this support is focused on Steam Play (Proton) for Windows DLSS-enabled games to also benefit from that upscaling technology under Linux.
Tomorrow NVIDIA will provide their initial Linux driver for supporting DLSS on Linux with Vulkan API games. It won't be until autumn that all the pieces are in place for allowing Direct3D-based DLSS games to make use of the functionality with DXVK/VKD3D-Proton under Steam Play.
-
While DLSS has been technically available in the NVIDIA drivers for Linux for some time now, the missing piece was support for Proton which will be landing tomorrow - June 22.
Nvidia beefs up DLSS with more games and Linux support
Nvidia beefs up DLSS with more games and Linux support